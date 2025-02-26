My Eval: 2026 QB Jonas Williams Lincoln Way East

Name: Jonas Williams



Position: QB



High School: Lincoln Way East



Graduation Year: 2026



Height: 6-foot-3



Weight: 205 pounds



Recruiting Status: Committed originally to Oregon, recently flipped his commitment and is now committed to USC



HUDL:







My impressions of Jonas Williams: I've been able to watch Jonas Williams play live since his breakout freshman season at Bolingbrook and I have seen him play live in person at least a half dozen times since his freshman season. Williams, who began his high school career at Bolingbrook transferred to rival Lincoln Way East for his junior season and again had a very strong season for the Griffins and head coach Rob Zvonar. Williams, who is also a high level student and possesses a high GPA is a somewhat quiet, low key young man in the public eye and truly let's his full personality come out on the football field. Williams has been praised by both coaches and players a like for his quiet yet effective leadership ability in and out of the huddle as well as off the field.



Evaluation of Jonas Williams: Jonas Williams in my opinion has a very good chance at developing into the best ever quarterback to come out of the State of Illinois, certainly in my 30 plus year career of evaluating high school level prospects. Williams has ideal size and physical tools you look for in an elite level signal caller. Williams can and will stay in the pocket and beat opposing defenses consistently well, yet the magic comes out for Williams when he decided to scramble outside the pocket and creates with his legs. Williams makes strong reads, will make multiple check downs along with just having the ability to find multiple targets on an y given play. Williams has a very high football IQ and he just seems to make good reads and also knows when to push the envelope whether throwing a lazer beam or making a move on the run and gaining more yards in the open field running. Williams also possesses impressive arm talent, can and will make every required throws needed and his touch and feel for putting the football in the correct spot is uncanny.



Room for improvement? Williams can on ocassion force a throw here and there along with at times trying to make a play out of a broken play....again all understandable as he's trying to create something good from something bad. Williams also will need to continue to work on and improve his overall fundamentals and technique, something every quarterback at al levels need to do in the off season.



Projected level: Rivals has Jonas Williams ranked as a high 4 star ranked recruit in the Class of 2026 along with being the #45 ranked recruit in the nation in the Class of 2026 per Rivals. If you take a harder look at Williams earlier rankings it's pretty much nothing but a straight line up the rankings. Look for Williams to have a real chance to gain a 5th star from Rivals later this year, especially if Williams takes part in say the Elite 11 camp this summer.



EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: I'll always remember seeing Jonas Williams playing in his freshman season for Bolingbrook and coming way thinking ...wow. Williams was so physically advance at that age and his overall game, tools and fundamentals were just so advanced. I remember later that freshman season calling my old friend Brian Stumph at Elite 11 and telling him simply...."I have one here for you." Again Jonas Williams still has work to do and a long way to go....and besides putting in the work Williams will need a break here and there along the way......but Williams has so much upside and potential down the line it's truly exciting to watch.