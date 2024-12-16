New: Western Illinois Univeristy Class of 2025 Early Signing Day review

Western Illinois University Class of 2025 In State Signing Class



Ryan McCombs (Offensive Linemen , 6-foot-5, 280, Jacksonville, Ill. / Jacksonville HS)

Cameron Nickel (Inside Linebacker, 6-2, 218. Metamora, Ill. /Metamora HS)

Joe Edwards (Inside Linebacker 6-2, 215, Downers Grove, Ill. / Downers Grove North HS)

Charlie Stec (Defensive End, 6-4, 225, Chicago, Ill. / Chicago Brother Rice HS)



Which In State name has the best chance of becoming an impact player for WIU?



Downers Grove North ILB Joe Edwards was a two way starter and impact player for the Trojans and head coach Joe Horeni over the past three seasons. Edwards, who is the younger brother of former DGN/Wisconsin and current Buffalo Bills OT David Edwards is college ready physically and will have a shot at earning early playing time in Macomb.



Sleeper In-State Name in the WIU Class of 2025?



Chicago Brother Rice DE Charlie Stec (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) was the senior leader for one of the best defensive lines in the CCL/ESCC in 2024. Stec, who has the frame and physical tools to get bigger and stronger could wind up playing either inside or outside for the Leathernecks and his versatility and high level of play will fit in well at WIU.



The One Who Got Away?



Western Illinois had an early offer out to several in state names and the Leathernecks at least made what I feel was much more of an effort here in this early class.



My Overall Grade on the WIU In State Class of 2024: C-



I like the names here for WIU in this early period and again this story is really not complete until the February signing period is concluded. From an in state perspective I would love to see more in-state high school names added here but give the Leathernecks and second year head coach Joe Davis and staff time to cook here and see if WIU can make some strong moves between now and February.