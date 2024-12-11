New: Illinois State Early Signing Day Class of 2025 Review

Illinois State Class of 2025 Early Signing Day Class

My Take: In State Review from the Illinois State Early Class of 2025



Illinois State and veteran head coach Brock Spack is coming off a strong 2024 season as the Redbirds made the FCS playoffs and lost in Round 2 to Cal Davis and edned the season as a 10-4 record. Illinois State remains on a roll in more than a few areas...the Illinois State enrollment numbers continue to rise and remains one of a few in state colleges to see steady increased enrollment numbers. Illinois State also is relatively close to home for most of the state and it's centrally located campus, renovated facilities including a new indoor practice facility givesd the Redbirds a distinct advantage over it's Missouri Valley Conference in state rivals.





Illinois State Class of 2025 In State Early Signing Class



Rico Clay | DB | 6-3 | 190 | Quincy, Illinois (Quincy HS)

Mar'Quan Gary | WR | 6-0 | 170 | Bloomington, Illinois (Normal Community HS)

Chase Kwiatkowski | QB | 6-2 | 205 | Dyer, Indiana (St. Laurence HS)

Tyler Lofton | RB | 5-10 | 200 | Crete, Illinois (Brother Rice HS)

Cooper Monk | OL | 6-6 | 260 | Manteno, Illinois (Manteno HS)

Wyatt Mueller | DB | 6-2 | 195 | Quincy, Illinois (Quincy Notre Dame HS)

Luke Olson | WR | 6-3 | 205 | Chicago, Illinois (Notre Dame College Prep)

Travis Stamm | WR | 6-2 | 170 | Willow Springs, Illinois (Lyons Township HS)





Illinois State Class of 2025 Walk Ons



Stevan Gavric | WR | 6-3 | 180 | Libertyville, Illinois (Libertyville HS)

Brady Goken | TE | 6-3 | 220 | Wheaton, Illinois (Wheaton Warrenville South HS)

Casey Roney | K | 5-11 | 170 | West Aurora HS



Which In State name has the best chance of becoming an impact player?



Lyons Township WR Travis Stamm is a very strong player who was a two way starter for the Lions at both receiver and safety. Stamm has impressive sixe and length, he will continue to add more good weight and size at the next level. I can also see Stamm getting looks and a shot on either side of the football if needed. Stamm has good speed and hands and plays with both a bit of a chip along with just enough swagger you want to see in a higher level athlete.



Quincy Notre Dame ATH Wyatt Mueeller had a highly productive high school career playing several positions for the Raiders including quarterback, receiver, linebacker and safety. Mueller is another name that can become a versatile piece gor the Redbirds capable of playing a handful of positions down the line. Mueller is another good sized athlete who still has more room to grow and develop over the next year or two for Illinois State.



Sleeper In-State Name in the Class of 2024?



Niles Notre Dame WR Luke Olson is another nice story. Olson suffered a preseason injury which kept him out for nearly the entire 2023 junior season, but Olson this past spring snd summer opened up some eyes and started to wind up on several recruiting radar screens. Olson has really good size (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) who can also add morer good weight andf strength and could end up playing as a tight end for Illinois State as well. Olson has great hands, awareness and has the potential to develop into a really nice steal for the Redbirds in this class.



Quincy DB Rico Clay was a handful of key multi-year starter for the Blue Devils and it's state playoff teams. Clay, who also saw significant time as a receiver as well for Quincy and head coach Rick Little , Clay has good sixe and length at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds and has ther potential to play as either a big corner or even develop into more of a OLB/S down the line for Illinois State



The One Who Got Away?

Whether it's Oak Lawn Richards RB Myles Mitchell (NDSU commit) or a handful of names heading to Brookings South Dakota...Illinois State and really all of the State of Illinois and Midwest MVC programs remain in an all out war for landing State of Illinois kids with the Dakota schools. The Dakota schools (North Dakota/North Dakota State/South Dakota/South Dakota State) have a lot to offer including top notch facilities, cost of attendance stipends along with I'm sure to follow sooner rather than later NIL opportunities. The distance from home to the Dakotas still remains the State of Illinois biggest positive against the Dakota schools...but that advantage seems to be getting less and less each season.



Overall Grade on the Illinois State In State Class of 2024: B



I really like this class for ISU on a few different levels. From an overall in state number of signee's to the overall quality at several positions....Illinois State and head coach Brock Spack has continues to focus on development and in state names as its core and its the Redbirds action here speak volumes here in my opinion. Illinois State has been a sleeping giant for some time now and they should continue to remain competitive in the MVC. The biggest question I have here is how much longer with Brock Spack remain as the Redbirds coach before retiring? Also can this program with help from the past few recruiting classes take that huge next step and become a national title contender? It's very possible in my opinion.

