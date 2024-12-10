2024: SIU Early Signing Class Breakdown

My Take: In State Names from the SIU Class of 2025

SIU head coach Nick Hill was able to ink 11 names to the early Class of 2025 recruiting class including 10 high school names and one Juco transfer.....not a bad ratio in this era of transfer portal. Again it needs to be noted that in the case of many FCS and below programs many additional names will be added between now and the last Signing Period in early February and SIU could add another possible 7-10 names including several incoming names via the transfer portal. SIU is coming off a rough 2024 season that saw the Salukis lose a ton of key starters for the season to various injuries...including a well publicized grad assistant QB coach wind up as the Salukis emergency starting and lead the Salukis to a season ending 66-0 win over Murray State. Some SIU football program observers have expressed that head coach Nick Hill could be on the hot seat....yet unless the newly installed AD is looking to make a move...Hill remains one of the most popular coaches at SIU and is a local treasure with deep roots to Southern Illinois.





SIU Class of 2024 In State Signing Class of 2025



Donte Green, 6-4, 315, Freshman Offensive Line, Plainfield, Ill. | Plainfield South HS

Clayton Lakatos, 6-1, 185, Freshman Safety, Edwardsville, Ill. | Edwardsville HS

Owen Lee, 6-3, 305, Freshman Offensive Line, Carbondale, Ill. | Carbondale HS

David Obadein, 6-2, 195, Freshman Linebacker, Plainfield, Ill. | Plainfield HS





Which In State name has the best chance of becoming an impact player?



Plainfield South OL Donte Green (6-foot-4, 315 pounds) has the look and the physical tools to develop into a strong offensive linemen and a potential early playing time candidate for the Salukis. Green was able to put together a strong senior season and his ability to use his impressive power and punch atb the poinmt of attack is a strength.





Sleeper In-State Name in the Class of 2024?



Edwardsville S Clayton Lakatos (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) is a very solid overall athlete who did a little bit of everything for the Tigers in 2024. Lakatos was a very impressive safety who was equally strong in run support along with pass defense and has the sixe and look of a player who still has some upside and growth ahead of him. I really like how Lakatos overall versatility can no question transfer over the the FCS level and I can see Clayton become a versatile player for the Salukis.



Plainfield South LB David Obadein has really good size and length and physically he will add much more good weight and size at the FCS level. Obadein plays at ther high school level as a cornerback and he will most likely play outside linebacker at the next level. Obadein's physical upside and potential is really high here and I habve a feeling he can wind up playing at a very high level or two in college.





The One Who Got Away?



Wheaton St Francis WR Ian Willis is a speedy slot back type who was able to add offers from several FCS schools including MVC rivals Illinois State and SIU. The Salukis seemed to be in the mix at least early on in the process for Willis but in the end rival Illinois State landed a veral commitment and inked Willis on Wednesday.



SIU was also in pretty early on Maroa Forsyth TE Grant Smith whom wound up adding a late offer from Illinois.





Overall Grade on the SIU In State Class of 2024: C



The impact of the era of the transfer portal continues to be a major impact on all high school recruiting as schools contineu to go more and kmore deeper into the portal for quick fixes as opposed to development of the high school athletes. SIU? The Salukis, much like the remainder of the in state FCS schools will always recruit and sign in state kids but we continue to see less and less high school names getting the same offers and opportunities we saw say 5-6 plus years ago.

Again....this is only a partial look at the SIU recruiting class and as mentioned above I'm expecting several more names to be added between now and Signing Day in early February and in most cases thoise names will more than likely come via the portal. Overall I like then four names added here by SIU and while I don't see any names that will become run away major impact guys right away....all four names signed here could wind up being longer term starters for the Salukis.

