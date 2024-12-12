New: Eastern Illinois Panthers Early Class of 2025

Eastern Illinois Class of 2025 Early Signing Class



My Take: In State Review from the Eastern Illinois Early Class of 2025



Eastern Illinois and head coach Chris Wilkerson had a bit of a step back season in 2024 as the Panthers finished the season with a 3-9 record. EIU had a surprising 2023 season and posted an 8-3 record.....so hopefully things will balance out for 2025 and get the Panthers back on it's winning ways? Eastern Illinois announced 10 early signings and I fully expect at least another 10 plus names to be added here in February and in most cases these will be portal additions. From an in state recruiting standpoint...this is a good class for EIU and in state nkids from a overall numbers and also a quality standpoint.



Eastern Illinois Class of 2025 In State Early Signing Class



Kennyan Chandler (Linebacker, 5-10, 230, Kankakee, Ill. / Kankakee HS)

Tyler Fortis (Defensive Line, 6-2, 265, Park Ridge, Ill. / Maine South HS)

Davian Humphrey (Linebacker, 6-1, 200, Chicago, Ill. / Phillips HS)

Le'Javier Payne (Defensive Back, 5-8, 170, Chicago, Ill. / Chicago Mt. Carmel HS)



Jett Reese (Linebacker, 6-2, 220, Chicago, Ill. / DePaul College Prep)

Barron Sholl (Defensive Line, 6-4, 240, Rockford, Ill. / Boylan Central Catholic HS)



Which In State name has the best chance of becoming an impact player?



Chicago Mount Carmel DB Havy Payne is a bit of an undersized cornerback who no question fell under the radar but who's game I feel is big time. Payne has very good instincts, is a plus defender in both pass coverage and in run support and Pyne brings energy and speed to the table every single day. Payne will have qa chnce to earn early playing time in Charleston and could end up developing into a longer term starter for the Panthers in my opinion.



Chicago DePaul Prep LB Jett Reese no question already looks physically ready for the FCS level and remains a potential steal for EIU in this class. Reese could end up playing wither ILB or could even develop into a DL down the line if needed. Reese was an impact defender for the Class 4A state champion Rams and no question has a ton to offer EIU starting next season. I really like Jett's physical tools and instincts and again he can develop into a top player sooner rather than later for the EIU Panthers in my opinion.



Sleeper In-State Name in the Class of 2024?



Kankakee LB Kennyan Chandler was a multi-year starter for the Kays and also an impact defender who is a heavy hitting mauler who runs well, has very good strength and I felt was a few inches in height away from being an FCS bane versus a potential Power 4 name. Chandler was again jsut all over the field fgor the Kays over the past few seasons and his approach and work ethic should serve him well in Charleston.



Maine South DL Tyler Fortis is the football version of a gym rat.....a kid who just outworked everyone with a non stop motor who plays with a bit of a chip and has the desire and hunger to make it. Fortis has great hands and quickness and is always working on technique and his craft. Fortis is a bit undersized but hisn overall game and tools will serve him well here.



The One Who Got Away?



Plainfield South S/OLB David Obadein had offers from EIU along with SIU and several other FCS schools. Obadein wound up signing with SIU last Wednesday and the Panthers also lost a few other names to rival FCS schools as well.



Overall Grade on the Eastern Illinois In State Class of 2024: C+



Again this story won't be fully told until February...but from an early signing period standpoint I like a lot of what EIU has done here. EIU was able to focs in pretty early on some key names and was also ble to bring this class home. The overall talent level here is good and I like also the potential on some of these new EIU players. The Panthers focus on in state names and recruiting in state names is also duly noted here and HC Chris Wilkerson has been active here in recruiting now for many years previous to his EIU tenure.

