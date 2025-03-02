My Evaluation: 2026 Wheaton St Francis WR Zachary Washington

EdgyTim
Name: Zachary Washington
Position: WR
High School: Wheaton St Francis
Graduation Year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Recruiting Status: Uncommitted. Washington is holding multiple Power 4 offers from the likes of Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kansas State, Miami Fla. Michigan State, Missouri. Ole Miss and several others. My guess is it will most likely come down to either Illinois or Wisconsin for Washington.
HUDL:
My impressions of Zachary Washington: It seems like I've been watching Zachary Washington playing on a football field since he was in grade school, and in many ways I have. Washington is simply the football version of a basketball gym rat...which is a kid who works non stop, takes part in as many camps, showcase events and 7on7's as humanly possible. Washington in his 2024 junior season was caught 16 TDs 1450 Total Yards, and was named as a 1st Team IHSFCA All-State team, 1st Team Red Grange All-County, 1st Team CCL All-Conference along with being named as an honorable mention Gazette News All-State team. Washington has also been a varsity starter for the Spartans since his sophomore season and also a key weapon and target in the St Francis spread passing offense. Washington is also a very strong student in the class room along with having a very outgoing and personable personality on and off the field. Look for Washington to add a bit more good weight and strength over the next year plus and from a physical development standpoint he still has a bit of upside ahead of him in my opinion. The bottom line is Washington has a lot to offer and like both on and off the field.
Evaluation of Zachary Washington: Zachary Washington is an impressive receiver who has improved his overall game every year I've been following him. Washington plays with really good speed, has a bit of quick twitch along with very good hands. Washington is a fluid route runner who sells his routes well, is disciplined in his route running and is just fundamentally a very strong overall receiver. Washington has logged in a ton of work and reps and he no question is very polished as a receiver and player. Washington over the last few years as improved playing against and beating press man coverage and his ability to go get the football in jump ball situations is impressive. Washington has very good length and hops and more often than not he wins those all important 50/50 footballs. I can see Washington develop into a steady every down receiver at say the Big 10 level and has the tools and ability to become a regular in a year or two.
Room for improvement? Zachary Washington like every other high school player will no question need to adjust to playing at the Power 4 level and playing against grown men defending him down in and down out. Just the sheer level of physicality and strength at the Power 4 level of the opposing defensive backs can at times be eye opening....yet I feel Washington's work load, experience and consistently competing against elite level defenders over the last few seasons will help in that adjustment. Also I'm not sure if Washington is already maxed out physically from a down the line development standpoint... so in some ways he should be considered more of what you see is what you get in my opinion.
Projected level: Rivals has Zachary Washington ranked as a mid 3 star ranked recruit in the Class of 2026 along with being the #11th top recruit in the State of Illinois Class of 2026 recruit rankings.
EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: Zachary Washington is simply a steady, very impressive receiver who just comes to work everyday and get after it. Washington has very strong overall work ethic and is someone who just seems hell bent on getting better and better each day. Washington in the bigger picture just does a lot of things well here and I can easily see him carry that approach and mentality forward to the high college level. I like Washington here as mid to high 3 star ranking and one of the top receivers in the State of Illinois in the Class of 2026.
