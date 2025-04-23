2025 Team Preview: Plainfield North Tigers

EdgyTim
2025 Plainfield North Tigers
Head Coach: Anthony Imbordino
Assistant Coaches:
Paul Murphy
Brandon Niewinski
Bob Mattingly
Fabien Bownes
Tim Cederblad
Brad Price
Jason Burgwald
Joe Fox
Lawrence Wayne
John Darlington
Mike Schneider
Lennie Creagh
Bob Maloney
Ron Buetow
2025 Regular Season schedule (if known)
Week 0: Downers Grove South
Week 1: @ Lockport
Week 2: @ York
Week 3: Oswego East
Week 4: @ Romeoville
Week 5: @ Minooka
Week 6: Plainfield East
Week 7: Bolingbrook
Week 8: @ Yorkville
Week 9: Oswego
Returning Offensive Starters for 2025
Finn Fuller, OT, 6-4 260, 2026
Brady Keane, OG 6-0 220, 2026
Mariell Macon, RB 6-0 175, 2026
Devan Skuja, RB/H 5-11 175, 2026
Returning Defensive Starters for 2025:
Anthony Babino, DE 6-2 215, 2026
Jake Jimenez, DE 6-2 220, 2026
Mariell Macon, CB 6-0 175, 2026
Jack Nowicki, DT 5-11 230, 2026
Mason Stuwart, LB 6-0 225, 2027
Newcomers to Watch:
QB Easton Isaacson, 6-3 200, 2027
LB Tony Diehl, 6-0 180, 2026
WR Jonnie Laurenti, 6-4 180, 2026
LB Josh Meyer, 6-0 225, 2027
DT Jordan Ogbeide, 6-0 225, 2026
WR Jaxson Perez, 5-8 155, 2026
FS Cole Svara, 6-2 200, 2026
WR Nick Wilson, 5-8 200, 2027
RB Julian Rodriguez, 5-9 170, 2027
OL Steve Wozniak, 6-4 250, 2027
OL Aidan Woods, 6-0 250, 2026
OL Chase Holley, 6-5 265, 2026
2024 Team 7on7 or Team Summer Camp?
Naperville North 7on7s Tuesday Nights
6/19: Plainfield South Combined Practice
7/17: West Aurora Combined Practice
7/18: West Aurora 7on7 Tournament
7/22: Plainfield Central Combined Practice
7/24: Waubonsie Valley Combined Practice
Impact Player for Plainfield North
Plainfield North is looking for a bounce back season in 2025 after missing the IHSA state playoff field last season for the first time since the 2013 season. The Tigers will lean on a handful of key names this summer and fall led by senior RB/LB Mariell Mason along with senior OL Finn Fuller. The Tigers also have a very strong underclassmen group and expect several underclassmen to step up and fill in starting spots at several spots.
Looking for a sleeper name to watch for Plainfield North? Keep an eye on sophomore QB Easton Isaacson (6-foot-3. 200 pounds) who is a multi-sport athlete for North who will have a shot at taking over the open quarterback position.
Plainfield North will also look to replace the overall production lost on offense with the transferring of 2027 WR/ATH Devin Ashiru to Batavia this spring.
EDGY's Preseason Thoughts on the 2025 Plainfield North Tigers
Plainfield North and head coach Anthony Imbordino has done a very solid job of keeping the Tigers in the hunt year in and year out in the Southwest Prairie West. The Tigers welcome back a nice core of starters on both sides of the football, and the overall speed and athletes within this school is never in short supply. The Tigers also play no games when it comes to scheduling and the first two games at Lockport and at York are big early test here for Plainfield North. Look for the Tigers to again battle all comwers in the Prairie and once again I can see 3-4 teams having a legit chance at winning the conference.
The biggest question facing Plainfield North this summer?
Can the young talent rise to the occasion this fall for Plainfield North? The Tigers as mentioned has young talent waiting in the wings, especially on the offensive line and in the offensive skills group. I get the feeling this could be a Plainfield North team that will get tested right out of the gates in Weeks 1 and 2 then develop into a team you would not want to face later in the season.
Preseason Ranking? 2025 Preseason EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll "others" consideration
