2025 Team Preview: Plainfield North Tigers

2025 Plainfield North Tigers



Head Coach: Anthony Imbordino



Assistant Coaches:



Paul Murphy

Brandon Niewinski

Bob Mattingly

Fabien Bownes

Tim Cederblad

Brad Price

Jason Burgwald

Joe Fox

Lawrence Wayne

John Darlington

Mike Schneider

Lennie Creagh

Bob Maloney

Ron Buetow



2025 Regular Season schedule (if known)



Week 0: Downers Grove South

Week 1: @ Lockport

Week 2: @ York

Week 3: Oswego East

Week 4: @ Romeoville

Week 5: @ Minooka

Week 6: Plainfield East

Week 7: Bolingbrook

Week 8: @ Yorkville

Week 9: Oswego





Returning Offensive Starters for 2025



Finn Fuller, OT, 6-4 260, 2026

Brady Keane, OG 6-0 220, 2026

Mariell Macon, RB 6-0 175, 2026

Devan Skuja, RB/H 5-11 175, 2026





Returning Defensive Starters for 2025:



Anthony Babino, DE 6-2 215, 2026

Jake Jimenez, DE 6-2 220, 2026

Mariell Macon, CB 6-0 175, 2026

Jack Nowicki, DT 5-11 230, 2026

Mason Stuwart, LB 6-0 225, 2027

Newcomers to Watch:



QB Easton Isaacson, 6-3 200, 2027

LB Tony Diehl, 6-0 180, 2026

WR Jonnie Laurenti, 6-4 180, 2026

LB Josh Meyer, 6-0 225, 2027

DT Jordan Ogbeide, 6-0 225, 2026

WR Jaxson Perez, 5-8 155, 2026

FS Cole Svara, 6-2 200, 2026

WR Nick Wilson, 5-8 200, 2027

RB Julian Rodriguez, 5-9 170, 2027

OL Steve Wozniak, 6-4 250, 2027

OL Aidan Woods, 6-0 250, 2026

OL Chase Holley, 6-5 265, 2026





2024 Team 7on7 or Team Summer Camp?



Naperville North 7on7s Tuesday Nights

6/19: Plainfield South Combined Practice

7/17: West Aurora Combined Practice

7/18: West Aurora 7on7 Tournament

7/22: Plainfield Central Combined Practice

7/24: Waubonsie Valley Combined Practice





Impact Player for Plainfield North









Plainfield North is looking for a bounce back season in 2025 after missing the IHSA state playoff field last season for the first time since the 2013 season. The Tigers will lean on a handful of key names this summer and fall led by senior RB/LB Mariell Mason along with senior OL Finn Fuller. The Tigers also have a very strong underclassmen group and expect several underclassmen to step up and fill in starting spots at several spots.



Looking for a sleeper name to watch for Plainfield North? Keep an eye on sophomore QB Easton Isaacson (6-foot-3. 200 pounds) who is a multi-sport athlete for North who will have a shot at taking over the open quarterback position.



Plainfield North will also look to replace the overall production lost on offense with the transferring of 2027 WR/ATH Devin Ashiru to Batavia this spring.





EDGY's Preseason Thoughts on the 2025 Plainfield North Tigers



Plainfield North and head coach Anthony Imbordino has done a very solid job of keeping the Tigers in the hunt year in and year out in the Southwest Prairie West. The Tigers welcome back a nice core of starters on both sides of the football, and the overall speed and athletes within this school is never in short supply. The Tigers also play no games when it comes to scheduling and the first two games at Lockport and at York are big early test here for Plainfield North. Look for the Tigers to again battle all comwers in the Prairie and once again I can see 3-4 teams having a legit chance at winning the conference.



The biggest question facing Plainfield North this summer?



Can the young talent rise to the occasion this fall for Plainfield North? The Tigers as mentioned has young talent waiting in the wings, especially on the offensive line and in the offensive skills group. I get the feeling this could be a Plainfield North team that will get tested right out of the gates in Weeks 1 and 2 then develop into a team you would not want to face later in the season.



Preseason Ranking? 2025 Preseason EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll "others" consideration