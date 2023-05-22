My Take: Tinley Park 2024 DL Carlos Hazelwood to NIU

EdgyTim - DL Hazelwood commits to NIU Tinley Park (Ill.) junior DE Carlos Hazelwood (6-foot-5, 255 pounds) has committed to NIU.

NIU hosted several of it's top prospects and recruits on Sunday and the Huskies offered and landed a quick verbal commitment from Tinley Park DL Carlos Hazelwood. Hazelwood, who is a multi sport athlete at Tinley Park was drawing recruiting looks and attention from various FBS and FCS schools this spring. Hazelwood is a big and a physically impressive kid who no question passes the all important eyeball test. Hazelwood also fits the NIU formula as a recruit in several regards. NIU formula? NIU under head coach Thomas Hammock and staff have been pretty vocal about doing it's own work and personal evaluations when deciding to extend an offer....sometimes they are in lock step with various evaluations and rankings...and in others they are not with the rest of the pack. NIU looks to recruit players who will continue to grow and develop at the college level ....and an NIU recruit also has speed, quickness and plays with a high motor and will look past at times profile fitting height/frame. NIU is not afraid to project on a potential player for them and so far in several cases the NIU way has worked well for Hammock and his staff.



I have not seen Carlos Hazelwood play live but have made several various evaluations based off his film and also seeing him in person last winter. Hazelwood was recruited and offered by NIU as a defensive tackle who also can and will get some reps at defensive end as well. Hazelwood has impressive length and reach, has the frame that will no question allow him to add much moire good weight and strength over the next few seasons. Yes, it will take a year or so for Hazelwood to get up to D1 level strength but his upside and continued development will be fun to watch. Hazelwood plays with a high motor and is also a kid who I felt had a real chance to add more serious recruiting looks and potential offers this summer at various one day camps. I also feel that the timing of this offer and commitment is by no mistake....NIU already knows that if Hazelwood wound up at say a Lindenwood Mega camp he could come back home with a half dozen plus offers....but now NIU has locked up this intriguing name and they will need to continue to keep several other schools away from Hazelwood this fall and beyond before they can lock him up with a LOI in December.



Room for improvement? Again I cover the various physical development that will need to happen here for Hazelwood over the next year plus along with just being able to adjust and get his overall game to a much higher level at NIU starting next fall.....but Hazelwood's overall potential and upside makes this a very worthwhile name to lock up here for the Huskies.



Rivals currently has Carlos Hazelwood as a unranked name....look for his initial star ranking to come shortly. I will recommend Carlos Hazelwood to be ranked as a mid level 3 star and a name who could no question surpass that very middle of the road star ranking over the next few years.