Making A Case: Unranked 2025 Offensive Linemen

Rivals is in the middle of updating it's Class of 2025 State of Illinois rankings this week. I wanted to start a running thread/get my thoughts out there on which currently unranked names in the 2025 class I feel deserve another closer look at earning a star ranking.



Today let's kick things off with the 2025 unranked Offensive Linemen



Making a Case: State of Illinois Class of 2025 Unranked Offensive Linemen





Jake Sultzberger Lemont 6-foot-5, 260 pounds- Big time inside mauler who has a great combination of strength, punch, quickness and plays with a nasty chip on his shoulders. Lemont is a program that has been turning out impressive offensive linemen for years and Sulzberger has chance to raise his recruiting stock considerably this spring. Sulzberger is already holding a handful of FBS offers and I feel that he has the tools and ability to also play at a higher level in college. I can see Sulzberger improve his overall footwork and quickness/first step. Overall I just like a lot of Jake's overall game and I really don't see any real glaring issues in his game. My Ranking: Mid to High 3 Star





Samuel Paich Glenbrook North 6-foot-6, 285 pounds - Samuel Paich has started to draw serious college attention and has added a handful of FBS and FCS offers so far this winter. Paich has great size and good strength. On video he's a locked on blocker who also runs his feet well, shows decent power and moves well here. Paich no question still has workk to do including staying off the ground, improving his overall quickness and hands/hand fighting ability. Yet in a linemen class short on tackle length and size look for Samuel to continue to draw more and more looks and offers this spring. My Ranking: Low to Mid 3 star



Jacob Wilk Lake Zurich 6-foot-6, 290 pounds Great sized player here who I feel has a ton of upside and potential over the next few seasons. No question has the overall length and size to become a tackle at the college level. Wilk has only played football for as few years now and at time that shows in his game. However, Wilk also continues to look better and better each time I see him. Wilk is also far from a college ready player right now and he has room to still grow and get stronger. Wilk also need to improve his overall fundamentals and technique including incorporating his hands into his game. Yet overall this is a name that can become a real steal down the line and a kid I can see making some real noise this spring and summer. Has possible Power 4 ability. My Ranking: Mid to High 3 Star



Parker Brault Palatine 6-foot-4, 275 pounds Great interior linemen who plays with high energy and motor at all times. Brault has good feet and quickness, can pull quickly and just naturally makes his initial block then goes looking for more trouble on every play. Brault is pretty college ready from an overall size/physical standpoint and will be strictly an interior OL at the Division 1 level. Brault can improve his overall bend/flexibility this off season along with continuing to add more good weight and strength. Overall? This is another prospect who's game I like and someone who I don't see a lot of any real glaring issues in his game. My Ranking: Low to Mid Three Star



Ben Konopka St Viator 6-foot-3, 280 pounds Played tackle for the Lions in 2023 but his overall tools and game will translate into being an interior OL at the higher college level. Konopka has good size and feet, runs well for his size and will have no issues adjusting to playing guard and his physical tools will also play well inside. Konopka will need to add more strength and add more power/a heavier punch to his game along with being able to win head to head against opposing DL as opposed to stale mating against them in 2023. Konopka can develop into a very nice FBS player. My Ranking: Low Three Star



Tommy Lamberti Carmel Catholic 6-foot-8, 330 pounds Tommy Lamberti might just be the state's most intriguing offensive tackle prospect in this class. Lamberti is maybe physically the biggest individual I've ever covered at the high school level at a legit 6-foot-8 and nearly 330 pounds. Lamberti has tremendous length and reach, has a great motor and he's a hard working kid who also plays with a chip on his shoulders. Lamberti also has better than you'd think bend and agility for hi size and at times shows good feet. No question Lamberti has work to do and remains a bit of a project for D1 schools, and while he's started to pick up some FBS and FCS offers.... this spring and summer will be big for him. Lamberti will need to get his weight down while also adding more strength and power. Lamberti will also need to work on his overall footwork, hands, agility and bend and also become just more athletic in general. Lamberti's overall game is decent, has a ton of room and the potential to develop into something much better at the college level. I'm definitely rooting for this kid and hope he's able to blow college coaches away this spring and summer and this is a kid who's a project who could become a late bloomer. My Ranking: Low to High 3 star (depending upon his overall development this summer)



Others Worthy of Your Consideration



Dayne Schellenger Greenville 6-foot-6, 290 pounds



Owen Lee Carbondale 6-foot-4, 295 pounds



Petar Strbac Maine South 6-foot-5, 275 pounds



Dyllan Richmond Rich Township 6-foot-3, 280 pounds



Ryan McGarry Hinsdale Central 6-foot-3, 275 pounds



Rhett Van Boening Liberrtyville 6-foot-3, 265 pounds



OL Tyler Chambers Lyons Township 6-foot-5, 265 pounds



Next: Defensive Linemen