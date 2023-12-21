My Take: Northern Illinois University Class of 2024

Northern Illinois University Class of 2024 Roster

My Take: In State Names from the NIU Class of 2024



NIU and head coach Thomas Hammock continues to get the Huskies winning ball games and Hammock actually announced the NIU signing class on location in Alabama as the Huskies are preparing for the Camelia Bowl this Friday against Arkansas State. NIU has been avle to fare pretty well under Hammock on the recruiting trail. NIU has built up a nice roster loaded with in state kids and this NIU program has stressed in state high school recruiting as a top priority. NIU always seems to recruit it's own guys....meaning that NIU will do its own homework, will recruit and offer kids they feel fit the system best year in and year out. Overall speed and athleticism takes the top priority when it comes to NIU's recruiting criteria and NIU will take a kid who maybe doesn't quite fit higher FBS level standards....and in more cases than not NIU has hit pretty well on it's share of those kids.



NIU Class of 2024 In State Signing Class



WR George Dimopolous Crystal Lake Central 6-foot-2, 190 pounds

DE Lance Ingold Rochester 6-foot-7, 230 pounds

OL Lane Mahnesmith Triad 6-foot-8, 320 pounds

DE Ivan Moore Jr. Kenwood Academy 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

S Taylor Powell East St Louis 6-foot-4, 190 pounds

CB Devion Reynolds Carmel Catholic 6-foot-1, 180 pounds



Which In State name has the best chance of becoming an impact player?



DE/TE Lance Ingold Rochester- Lance Ingold is no question that one name in this class who I feel could wind up becoming a huge steal and sleeper type for the Huskies. Ingold, who was a 190 pound player last summer has added some serious good weight and size and is near the 230-235 pound range this early winter. Ingold is no question a very capable defensive end along with having the physical tools to also become a hand on the ground tight end if needed. Ingold was also highly impressive this past season on the Rockets defensive line and was by far the Rockets best player on the field in 2023, which was another 14-0 record and another state championship run for Rochester. Ingold I feel has Power 5 physical tools and potential including possessing a big frame and wing span and for whatever reason many schools just never looked into him and/or overlooked him. I can see this kid playing well at NIU early then becoming potentially a prime name in the transfer portal if he wishes.



Sleeper In-State Name in the Class of 2024?



DE Ivan Moree Jr. Kenwood Academy or WR George Dimopoulos Crystal Lake Central- Kenwood Academy DE Ivan More Jr. was easily one of the biggest surprises I saw live in 2023. Moore Jr. has impressive length and width, plays with a non stop motor and is just a strong quick twitch athlete who also seems to have a nasty streak at times. Coming from a school that has sent several kids to the higher D1 level, I'm still a bit surprised that Moore Jr. didn't have more options/offers. George Dimopoulos was a kid who caught my arttention this past summmer at various team 7on7's. Dimopolous has an extra wide wing sped and width, runs really well and also has some explosiveness and hops. Hands? Really impressive in traffic and has the frame to get a bit stronger in a year or so. I can also see Dimopoulos end up as say a tight end in the Huskies offense if needed.



The One Who Got Away?



Chicago DeLaSalle DB David Coffey (Iowa State)- David Coffey is yet another prototypical NIU Huskies recruit....Coffey is a quick and speedy athlete with room to get bigger and stronger but who is also as close to college ready physically as you'll find in the defendive secondary in the Class of 2024. NIU was able to secure an early verbal commitment then hung on for dear life as more and more schools found out and discovered this kid from DeLaSalle. Iowa State came on hard and ended up offering and landing a commitment from David Coffey. Coffey signed on Wednesday to Iowa State. Unfortunately if you are NIU you will have a few kids who will havbe a few kids who you are going to lose from time to time....but at least it means that NIU was onto a Power 5 caliber recruit and while it's a recruiting loss for NIU no question it's one they can live with and a loss even the NIU coaches would have a hard time arguing it's a good move for David Coffey.



Overall Grade on the Northern Illinois University In State Class of 2024: B-



NIU and head coach Thomas Hammock has since Day 1 been loyal and focused on recruiting the State of Illinois high school recruit as it's primary area. NIU always seems to land a handful of eventual sleeper types who develop into big time impact guys. What will become more and more intereswting to watch is will NIU continue to get purged more and more from the Power 5 higher level FBS schools with NIL money to burn and open positions to fill?



NIU in this Class of 2024 has a very solid group here and in all honesty doesn't have a bad/clunker type in this group. All 6 kids have some potential and upside at the college level and it'sa good class when I don't even mention kids like Devion Reynolds or Taylor Powell or Lane Mahnesmith and all three have real upside and potential....again from top to bottom this is a really nice group of in state kids.



Hopefully NIU can develop and then hang onto this class and I definitely call this class a win for the Huskies.



