My Take: Rochester 2024 DE Lance Ingold commits to NIU

EdgyTim - NIU adds Rochester DE Ingold Rochester (Ill.) junior DE Lance Ingold (6-foot-6, 255 pounds) made a visit and committed to NIU tonight.

NIU hosted several of it's top prospects and recruits on Sunday and the Huskies offered and landed a quick verbal commitment from Rochester 2024 DE Lance Ingold. Ingold was the second in state commitment for NIU on Sunday and the 5th overall in state pledge for NIU in the Class of 2024.



Ingold who is also a multi sport athlete at Rochester (football/baseball) was starting to see increased football recruiting looks and attention from various FBS and FCS schools this spring. Ingold added offers recently from SIU and schools such as Illinois, Iowa, Purdue and others who like Ingold's upside but also held off on extending him an offer until they had a chance to see him in a camp and work out in pads. NIU once again was in early on a kid like Lance Ingold....was able to build up a relationship between his positional and also his recruiting coach coach at NIU before really any other schools showed interest and that timing again plays a huge positive for NIU in it's recruiting approach. This was also one of the key factors for Ingold in his decision to pledge to NIU.



Ingold has the look and physical tools that no question are a positive here. Ingold, at 6-foot-6 and currently at 225 pounds has an impressive frame, wide shoulders and he will be able to carry much more weight at the college level. I can see Ingold getting to day 250-260 pounds pretty easily while also maintaining his impressive speed and quickness.



I was able to see Lance Ingold play live as a sophomore in 2022 against SHG in the Class 4A semifinals. Ingold was an impact player on both sides of the line (tight end/defensive end) who at times was a real game changer who has good overall instincts and upside/potential. I was also able to see a kid like Ingold who still has a ton of development and learning ahead of him as well including improving his overall technique as a defensive end. It seemed like Ingold was playing more off instincts and natural ability and jsut was able to out physical opposing linemen.....which is great at the high school level but will fall short at the D1 level.



Room for improvement? Besides the obvious need to add more good weight and strength, Ingold will also need to improve his overall speed and quickness along with adding to his overall pass rush moves and technique. Yet like many other NIU pledges.....while Ingold might be a bit raw in places and need work in some places....his overall value and upside is really impressive and intriguing.



Rivals currently has Lance Ingold as a unranked name in the Class of 2024. I would recommend that Lance Ingold start off as a low to mid three star ranked player here and a name that could end up over playing this early conservative star ranking. Again I really like how NIU does it's own evaluation and advanced work and how they aren't afraid to project and take a chance on a kid....and Lance Ingold is another prime example of how NIU definitely marches to the beat of it's own drum.