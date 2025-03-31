My Evaluation: 2026 Homewood Flossmoor OT Kellen Gamble

Name: Kellen Gamble



Position: OL



High School: Homewood Flossmoor



Graduation Year: 2026



Height: 6-foot-5



Weight: 275 pounds



Recruiting Status: Committed to NIU. Gamble had an early offer from the NIU Huskies and was drawing recruiting intertest and attention from several other MAC schoiols including Miami of Ohio, Ball State. Western Michigan plus several various FCS programs as well. Both Northwestern and West Virginai also started to show spring interest in Gamble.





My impressions of Kellen Gamble:



I've gotten to know Kellen Gamble after seeing him at various showcase and camps over the past few years. I was also able to see Gamble in live game action last season at Marian Catholic. Gamble is a great sized kid on the hoof who in many ways still has a ways to grow and develop and in many ways is very much a work in progress both physically as well as learning the game. Gamble impressed me in game action by playing hard on every rep and he is also a hard worker on and off the field.



Evaluation of Kellen Gamble



Kellen Gamble is one of a handful of offensive linemen in the Class of 2026 who have similar size, length and physical tools who will end up playing at the D1 level in college. gamble has good sixe and length, moves well for a bigger kid and his frame will allow him to add much more good weight and size. I can see Gamble getting to the 300 pounds mark pretty easily at the next level while also maintaining his speed and footwork. Gamble has good speed and quickness and was able to show his feet and quickness while pulling in game action. What really caught my attention in scouting Gamble is that he is still a young kid physically and still seems to have a bit of a baby face.....meaning Gamble will continue to grow, develop and mature and I'm excited to see just how much upside and development is ahead for him. In many ways Kellen Gamble could end up becoming a steal down the line for NIU.





Room for improvement? Gamble, like every other offensive linemen will need to continue to work on his overall footwork, speed, quickness along with getting bigger and stronger. Gamble can also work on improving his overall hands and hand usage along with just working on and tweaking his overall pass protection tools. Gamble will need to also get adjusted to playing at the D1 level and the first year or two is always a struggle for high school additions to any college roster.



Projected level: Rivals has yet to rank Kellen Gamble in it's Class of 2026 rankings. Look for Rivals to update his rankings shortly.



EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: I like the overall package here along with his upside for more growth and development for Kellen Gamble. NIU in particular has done a really good job of panning for gold when it comes to it's recruiting approach and philosophy. NIU looks for players with speed and upside physically....and Kellen Gamble in many ways is a prime example of a kid that several other schools might have missed on. I would list Kellen Gamble as a mid 3 star recruit to begin and someone who can have a chance to raise his ranking this coming summer and fall.