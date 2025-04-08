My Evaluation: Class of 2026 Top Uncommitted Tight Ends



Just a quick overview and breakdown of several top uncommitted Class of 2026 Tight Ends in the State of Illinois. Again this evaluation is always ongoing and if you feel I'm missing someone make sure to email me edgytim@edgytim.com with any questions/corrections to spellings etc.

Committed Class of 2026 Tight Ends



None-

Look for a handful of the top tier nationally ranked tight ends here to make a decision over the next few months.

Top Uncommitted Class of 2026 Tight Ends

1. TE Mack Sutter Dunlap 6-foot-5, 220 pounds 2026- One of the top ranked tight end in the nation in the Class of 2026. Has offers from literally every Power 4 program in the nation. His athletic tools, skills and ability to play either as a West Coast or a more traditional hand on the ground tight end gives Sutter the slight advantage here in rankings.



2. TE JC Anderson Mt. Zion 6-foot-7, 240 pounds 2026- Talented all around multi sport athlete here who is also top ranked nationally. Anderson has more growth and development ahead of him at the college level in my opinion. Anderson has an incredible reach and length along with very good ball skills and hands. Anderson also is holding offers from nearly every Power 4 program in the nation.



3. TE Gavin Mueller South Elgin 6-foot-6. 240 pounds 2026- Mueller remains an impressive story having never played varsity football until last fall. Mueller is also a nationally sought after name who has all the physical skills and God given ability to develop into a top notch name at the Power 4 level. As mentioned Mueller still has a ways to go from an overall football experience standpoint and the more reps Mueller can get the better. Mueller is also nationally sought after and holds multiple offers from Power 4 schools.



4. TE/DE Will Vala Downers Grove South 6-foot-4, 220 pounds 2026- Vala is a talented and athletic two way player (TE/DE) who has also seen his recruiting stock rise considerably over the past nonth or so including adding a handful of recent offers from Illinois, Indiana and Purdue. Vala has the physical sixe and tools to play as more of a traditional tight end at the Power 4 level and his game is highly physical while possessing better overall speed and ball skills than you'd might expect here.



5. TE Hunter Stepanich York 6-foot-7, 230 pounds 2026 - Big, strong kid here and Stepanich is another multiple sport athlete who's on the hoof/eyeball passing size and frame is impressive. Stepanich, who could also draw recruiting looks and interest as say an OT at the higher level is a ready made traditional tight end who is an effective blocker while also possessing solid overall hands and speed. I feel Stepanich has the frame and length to add much more size and strength down the line and he is already holding multiple offers from high level academic schools this spring.

Others To Watch (in no order)

TE Zach Becker Stevenson 6-foot-4, 205 pounds 2026- Another name on the rise in recruiting circles. Nice mix of sixe, strength and ball skills.



TE Brady Hasquin Edwardsville 6-foot-7, 230 pounds 2026- Another big kid physically with length and ball skills who is another eyeball passing name to watch.



TE Jackson Miranda Minooka 6-foot-4, 235 pounds 2026 More of a traditional tight end type whos a plus blocker as well as a solid receiver.



TE Finn Bretag Naperville North 6-foot-3, 220 pounds 2026 Bretag continues to draw more looks and attention this spring. Look for college coaches to look at Finn in one day camps and showcase events this spring and early summer.



TE/WR Richie Darr Bishop McNamara 6-foot-5, 180 pounds 2026- Taller lanky kid who has very good receiver skills and hands and physically looks to be a bit of a tweener positionally between tight end and receiver.



TE Kirby Christensen Wheaton South 6-foot-2, 215 pounds 2026- Another very solid player here who also has the overall physical tools and ability to play on Saturday's down the line.



