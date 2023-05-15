My Take: JCA 2024 DT Dillan Johnson to Northwestern

EdgyTim
May 29, 2001
32,690
8,080
113
Today Joliet Catholic Academy 3 star ranked DT Dillan Johnson gave Northwestern his verbal commitment. Johnson, who made an official visit to Northwestern this past weekend decided to accept an offer from the Wildcats after drawing multiple Power 5 interest and offers from the likes of Wisconsin and others. Johnson had an official visit set for Wisconsin in early June and many observers pointed towards the Badgers as a favorite. Johnson, who is also a two time state wrestling champion also was drawing a ton of interest and offers as a wrestler in college. One of the bigger questions I had for Dillan and his recruiting process was what sport would he chose....and up until recently I was say 50-50 between football and wrestling.
I've seen Dillan Johnson play live a handful of times over the past few seasons and I have a pretty good feel on him and his game. I've also gotten to know Johnson and his family over the last few years and I was able to cover his older brothers when they went thru the recruiting process. Johnson comes from a terrific, hard working family who value education highly so seeing Dillan Johnson landing at Northwestern just makes a lot of sense from the family mindset and standpoint.
So what is Northwestern getting in Dillan Johnson. Johnson is a high level athlete who has impressive speed, quickness and technique who will no question be very difficult to block at times especially at the high school level. Johnson, who has exceptional bend and leverage, way above quick hands and feet along with also possessing great strength and power can and will use his advanced technique to get past, around or through opposing offensive linemen. In all honesty, early on in his recruiting process I felt that Johnson in many ways could have also been a highly effective offensive center at the higher level. I still feel Dillan has the tools and ability to make the switch to either side of the line if needed. Johnson also brings a big blue collar/lunch bucket approach and mentality to the field along with an impressive intellect.
Room to improve? Johnson has always been a consistently strong player and a steady mainstay on the Hilltoppers defensive line.....yet I've also wanted to see him be able to take over a game at times which I didn't see much of when I've seen him in person. Johnson is also listed as 6-foot-2 285 pounds in the Rivals database but my guess is he's more closer to 6-foot-0, 285 pounds. His lack of ideal size and measureables no question has impacted his overall rankings here. Can Johnson handle the down in and down out pounding and punishment he will take inside on the defensive line from Big 10 sized offensive linemen?
Rivals currently has Dillan Johnson as a mid 3 star ranked name....and in many ways I'm on board with that ranking as well...at least for now. I'm also well aware that Johnson comes from a great family, a family with impressive athletic bloodlines. Johnson's older brothers have all had late growth spurts in college (Eric II Indianapolis Colts and Marcellus Johnson/Missouri) and if that's the case with Dillan than look out! So I'm also more than a bit gun shy with the mid 3 star ranking as well
Off the field? Dillan Johnson again comes from a hard working family and is a terrific young man with an impressive academic and athletic background who will be a great locker room addition.