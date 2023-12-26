My Take: Northwestern Wildcats Class of 2024

Northwestern University Class of 2024 Roster

My Take: In State Names from the Northwestern Class of 2024 Northwestern and head coach David Braun was able to add 15 new names to its Class of 2024 recruiting class. The Wildcats had to deal with and overcome the fallout of the hazing scandal which saw the firing of longtime head coach Pat Fitzgerald and non stop headline grabbing for several weeks...and in many ways this scandal won't truly fade away for quite some time. Northwestern and now full time head coach David Braun was able to lead this program to an 8 win season and a bowl game win over Utah which will hopefully be the beginning of a better run of luck for the Wildcats. Did the hazing scandal impact the recruiting efforts? No question it did and will continue to impact the recruiting fpr some time in my opinion. Look for Northwestern to let go of some assistant coaches and add new faces to the staff as soon as the next few weeks. Hopefully the overall instability of the entire ordeal on recruiting will hopefully begin to settle down and adding new staff should also help the program on the recruiting trail. The Wildcats added just three names from the in-state ranks and while all three are very solid players with some upside and potential....if the Cats end up having all three names become eventual contributors all the better. Under the circumstances I would consider that a major win for Northwestern and the 2024 recruiting class.





Northwestern Class of 2024 In State Signing Class



QB Ryan Boe Batavia 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

WR Carson Grove Hersey 5-foot-11., 175 pounds

TE Patrick Schaller Glenbard North 6-foot-6, 240 pounds



Which In State name has the best chance of becoming an impact player?



WR Carson Grove Hersey- Hersey senior WR/DB Carson Grove (ranked as a two star by Rivals) had a very productive high school career for the Huskies and head coach Tom Nelson over the past few seasons. Grove is an athletic, speedy receiver who's capable of playing every receiver position for Northwestern along with being a truly jack of all trades versatile player. Grove has some quick twitch and explosiveness, possesses great hands is was also a very disciplined route runner. Grove's on the field instincts, football IQ and his overall work ethic and desire to just get better every day should also translate well. I can see Carson Grove having a chance at working his way into the Northwestern WR rotation sooner rather than later.

In many ways I'm also very intrigued by Glenbrook North 2 star ranked TE Patrick Schaller. Schaller has tremendous size and length and can end up developing into a real threat down the line for the Wildcats. Unfortunately I've been able to see Schaller in person once working 7on7 with his team this past summer and his overall physical upside is impressive over the next year or two for Northwestern.



Sleeper In-State Name in the Class of 2024?



QB Ryan Boe Batavia- Batavia two star ranked QB Ryan Boe, who had been verbally committed to North Dakota State since mid May and was also recruited by then former NDSU area recruiter David Braun ended up adding a mid December Northwestern scholarship offer by Northwestern and a few weeks later made an official visit, decommitted to NDSU and signed with Northwestern. Boe is coming off an impressive senior season in 2023 and in many ways I feel Boe has a chance to end up becoming a real steal for the Wildcats down the line. Ryan Boe has been a varsity starter for the Bulldogs since his sophomore season and his game has developed considerably over the past few seasons. Boe has good size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) and is a strong athlete who can also run when required. Boe's biggest gains have come in the passing game over the past few seasons and in many ways his ability to make all the required throws along with his vastly improved football IQ and comfort level at the position has been clearly noticeable. I don't look for Boe to crack the Wildcats starting lineup right away....but his overall makeup, physical tools and ability no question is Big Ten caliber.



The One Who Got Away?



Joliet Catholic DT Dillan Johnson (Wisconsin) Dillan Johnson .was seriously looking hard at Northwestern for both football and wrestling as Johnson plans to do both sports in college. Johnson made a handful of unofficial visits to Northwestern and gave the Wildcats his verbal commitment in mid May. Johnson then backed out of his verbal commitment on July 10th and committed to Wisconsin. While Johnson never publically discussed why he decommitted from the Wildcats it's a pretty safe assumption that the hazing scandal no question was a factor here with Johnson along with several others who originally committed to the Wildcats who ended up backing off their original decisions.



Overall Grade on the Northwestern University In State Class of 2024: C-



Again it's very difficult to not lean on the hazing scandal as a big cause of the lack of big time names in this recruiting cycle. The Wildcats always will struggle when it comes to recruiting rankings and such for several good reasons. The in state talent that the Wildcats signed here is fine.....not great and not bad either...it's just fine. The lack of overall numbers of in state kids who signed is also a factor in my final Northwestern grade. The Wildcats also need to deal in each class with overall high academics and a very difficult admissions process and let's face it....in some years the pool of potential names that Northwestern can recruit is very limited at best.



I'm more than willing to give Northwestern a pass here in many ways taking into account the circumstances they had to deal with in this recruiting class. The good news is that Northwestern found it's new head coach and was able to win a heck of a lot more games than anyone expected in 2023. The football program no question earned some good buzz over the past month or two...and now comes the next phase. Look for Northwestern to change up some assistant coaches and to hopefully hit the ground running early on in the Class of 2025.

Next: In State FCS programs Class of 2024