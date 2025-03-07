My Evaluation: 2027 OT Cameron Wagner St. Joseph Ogden

Name:

Cameron Wagner



Position: OT



High School: St. Joseph Ogden



Graduation Year: 2027



Height: 6-foot-6



Weight: 300 pounds



Recruiting Status: Uncommitted. Wagner has already added offers from across the country this winter including multiple Power 4 offers. Wagner is planning a very busy spring visit season and he has made multiple unofficial visits already to both Illinois and Iowa. In my opiniin it's a coin flip right now between the Fighting Illini and the Hawkeyes for Wagner's services....but that's strictly a guess on my part.



HUDL:







My impressions of Cameron Wagner: Cameron Wagner has been on my recruiting radar screen since the end of his freshman season at St. Joseph Ogden. Wagner who started for the Spartans in freshman football to start the 2023 season ended up mid season as a varsity starter. Wagner started to pick up recruiting interest and attention after his 2023 freshman season and added his first scholarship offer from Louisville in the winter of 2024. Wagner who also wrestled this winter for St Joseph Ogden for the first time has continued to make big strides in the weight room as well as in the training room. Wagner has incredible size and physical tools that no question will allow him to continue to develop his game from here on out.



Evaluation of Cameron Wagner Cameron Wagner is no question one of the top linemen to watch both regionally and nationally in the State of Illinois Class of 2027...a class that is quickly starting to develop in to a big time class loaded with multiple nation level names...and Wagner no question is in that team picture. Wagner has eyeball passing frame, height, length and reach and add in a kid who also has an impressive work ethic and fire and it's easy to see why so many schools are already on board. Wagner this winter. Wagner on film plays with a high motor and effort on literally every snap, seems pretty comfortable getting to the second level of blocks and is an impressive finisher. Wagner is also much improved in his pass pro and this will be a part of his continued development at the high school level over the next two seasons. Wagner, who is also a very strong student in the class room is also a very well mannered kid to talk to and someone who n o question has a pretty good idea of where he wants to be over the next handful of seasons. Again the biggest appeal in my opinion for Wagner is his advnced physial tools, along with still being just a sophomore in high school with two years of high school still ahead of him. I truly can't want to see his overall growth and development over the next two years here.



Room for improvement? The same areas of improvement for Cameron Wagner pretty much fgoes fror every high school linemen regardless of ranking. Wagner will need to continue to work on his overall bend, flexibility footwork and pass pro technique. Wagner plays in a pretty run heavy offense and was very seldom matched up against anyone remotely close to his size at the high school level and that allowed him to pretty much physically overwhelm his opponent. Wagner will need to work hard in the off season and in various camps against bigger, stronger opponents and start to prepare to face off against bigger, stronger and older opposing defensive linemen. Adjusting to taking on college aged linemen at the Power 4 level is no walk in the park and the more preperation Wagner can get in the better for him now and down the line.



Projected level: Rivals has Cameron Wagner ranked as a mid 4 star ranked recruit in the Class of 2026 along with being the #154 top recruit in the nation.



EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: Again when you get initially ranked as a mid 4 start and inside the Top 250 nationally....it's pretty hard to argue against Wagner's ranking. I'm very excited for Cameron Wagner over the next few seasons at the high school level along with his development on the college level. Wagner has all the physical tools and potential to become a monster on my opinion. Wagner is a great kid on and off the field, has smarts and is just a well mannered kid with a tremendous family/support system. With some luck and a few breaks here and there....I can see Wagner taking things to a very, very high level.