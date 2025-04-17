My Evaluation: Palatine 2026 3 star ranked DT Tony Balanganayi to Illinois

Name: Tony Balanganayi



Position: DT



High School: Palatine



Graduation Year: 2026



Height: 6-foot-4



Weight: 260 pounds



Recruiting Status: Committed to Illinois. Balanganayi was holding offers from the likes of multiple Big Ten schools along with several other Power 4 and Group of 5 programs. Balanganayi made multiple visits to Illinois over the past year plus and also made multi[ple unofficial visits to both Iowa State and Purdue. Balanganayi made an official visit to Illinois this past weekend, his only set official visit.



HUDL:







My impressions of Tony Balanganayi: I was able to see Tony Balanganayi in live game action in 2024 and also in the 2023 season. Balanganayi no question had impressive eye ball passing physical tools and has also been a two way starter on the Pirates line since his sophomore season. Balanganayi is also a multiple sport athlete (basketball/football) and a very solid student in the class room. Balanganayi was a very polite, somewhat quiet and soft spoken kid in the handful of interviews I've had with him over the past year plus.



Evaluation of Tony Balanganayi: Tony Balanganayi overall grades out pretty high for me and his overall ability, game, down the line upside and potential are real positives here. Balanganayi has impressive size and strength, possesses an impressive punch and whether he's playing on the offensive or defensive line shows to have a very high motor, plays with speed and quickness. Balanganayi on the defensive line showes to have very good first step and quick feet, gets off the snap with speed and good overall technique and hand usage. Balanganayi is also adept at splitting and fighting off double teams on a regular basis, then has the ability to track down the ball carrier from sideline to sideline. In many ways I felt at least live that Balanganayi in many ways was down in and down out one of the better overall defensive tackles I saw live in peraon in 2024. Again lots of upside here and I don't see a ton of any real negatives here.



Room for improvement? Like every other high school kid, Balanganayi will no question have work to do including adding a bit more good weight and strength along with improving his overall technique and fundamentals at defensive tackle. The overall adjustment from high school football to college football can be steep for most kids....yet overall I have a feeling Balanganayi will spend his time wisely and go into Illinois ready to compete.



Projected level: Rivals has Tony Balanganayi ranked as a low to mid 3 star ranked recruit in the Class of 2026 and in my opinion is in need of a rankings revision here.



EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: I feel like Balanganayi is more of a mid to high 3 star ranked recruit and has the potential to develop into say a low 4 star name here. Again to be fair to Rivals this was an initial ranking well over a year ago for Balanganayi so....that part is understandable.