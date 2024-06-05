Loyola 3 star S Donovan Robinson reopens his recruiting process

EdgyTim
Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy senior three star ranked safety recruit Donovan Robinson (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) early on received an offer and gave the University of Virginia his verbal commitment back in mid April. Robinson has since decommitted and has reopened his recruiting process. D Rob talks about his decision to decommit, which schools could receive an upcoming official visit and more here in this EDGY Nation exclusive story.
"It just seemed like once I committed to Virginia I ended up adding a lot of new scholarship offers from some great programs. I just felt like I owed it to myself to look into more schools and get a better handle on my recruiting process. It was a hard decision to back out of my commitment to Virginia but I also felt like I needed to explore these schools and give them a fair chance."
Robinson has added several Power 4 offers and is eyeing setting up some upcoming summer official visits.
"I don't have anything set up just yet but I'm in the process of taking some official visits. I'm looking hard at getting out to make official visits to Missouri, Iowa State, Washington and also Minnesota. All of the coaches from those schools have been in contact with me quite a bit and recruiting me for some time now. Once I get my dates lined up I'll let everyone know."
So what is Robinson looking for in a potential school to call home?
"I want to get out and see the whole campus and get to know the towns and the areas around each school. I want to learn what a regular day feels like at each school. I also want to get to know the coaches and the players better at each school and see just how I fit in at each school as well."
Does Robinson have a time frame for making a college choice?
"I still want to make my decision before the start of my senior season. We already started our team camp and before you know it the season will be here."
Donovan Robinson has multiple scholarship offers.
My Take on Donovan Robinson: I really wasn't surprised that D Rob ended up decommiting from Virginia especially when just a day or two after his decision some big time Power 4 schools reached out and offered him. Look for Robinson to get out very soon to make some official visits and at least for right now.....he seems pretty open for now and I can't really say who would be a favorite here.
Stay Tuned.