My Evaluation: 2026 Mt. Zion TE JC Anderson

Name: JC Anderson
Position: TE
High School: Mt. Zion
Graduation Year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 235 pounds
Recruiting Status: Uncommitted. Anderson is holding multiple Power 4 scholarship offers and is being sought after on a national basis. Anderson recently announced he will make official visits to Illinois, North Carolina, Auburn and Notre Dme this spring with a decision expected after he takes his visits. Illinois seems to be the leader for in-state JC Anderson and landing Anderson would be a huge in state boost to the already strong Fighting Illini efforts so far in the Class of 2026.
My impressions of JC Anderson: I was able to see JC Anderson live at various summer team 7on7 events along with a few different showcase events. Anderson, who is also an impressive multi-sport athlete including being an All State basketball player for downstate Mt. Zion has been an impact player for the Braves football program over the past few seasons. Anderson checks in at 6-foot-7, 235 pounds and Anderson plays with impressive body control and he's truly a high level athlete at the tight end position. Anderson also played defensive end full time last fall for the Braves and expect him to again be a factor on both sides of the football for his 2025 senior season. Anderson in 2024 was named as an All State All Area and All Conference performer in both football and basketball and Anderson was a key leader for the Braves who made it to the Class 4A state title game and lost to DePaul Prep 40-6 to finish the season at 10-4. Anderson is a very strong personality on and off the field who is easily one of my more favorite kids to talk to in this class. Anderson is well spoken and very well mannered kid mature beyond his years and at times already sounds like he'a playing at the Power 4 level when it comes to dealing with various media. Anderson on and off the field is a pleasure to work with over the past few seasons. Anerson's recruiting process really took off ab out a year ago from today....when he was able to add 5 Power 4 offers in a two day period and his stock has never slowed down since that point of his process.
Evaluation of JC Anderson: JC Anderson is one of those rare kids you'll seldom see on the recruiting trail every year.....basically because the combination of his physical tools, skill set, athletic skills and ability are very high and remain as in demand as ever. Anderson is listed at 6-foot-7, 235 pounds and his overall length and reach along with his ball skills, football IQ and sheer ability to just catch the football consistently well along with making things happen after the catch is simply uncanny. Anderson has slowly added more good weight and strength and his frame will no question allow him to get much bigger and stronger once he's locked into training and playing in just one sport. Anderson is a very solid overall pass catching tight end and a willing blocker, and his unselfishness when it comes to playing on defense for his team is noted. Anderson really stands out when he's able to get downfield against a defender and into 50/50 jump ball situations when his overall length reach and want to will make it incredibly tough on any opposing defender. He also runs well for such a big kid and has better downfield speed and gears than you might expect.
Room for improvement? JC Anderson has a ton to offer but like every high school player has room to grow and things to improve. Anderson, who in many ways has been a non stop multi sport athlete in high school will need to add more good weight and strength for the Power 4 level while also being able to maintain his speed and quickness/explosiveness. Anderson, much like everyone else will need to make the adjustment from 4A sized Mt. Zion to playing against grown ass men at the Power 4 level, especially the speed and soul crushing hits he will take on a consistent basis.
Projected level: Rivals has JC Anderson ranked as a high 4 star ranked recruit in the Class of 2026 along with being the #118th top recruit in the Nation in the Rivals Class of 2026 recruit rankings.
EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: Illinois has been blessed this season with having some truly national level recruits and that definitely includes Mt. Zion TE JC Anderson. Anderson has a ton of upside and I'm also excited to see how well he can develop his game at the Power 4 level over the next few years. I can see Anderson becoming a big time name at the Power 4 level and in my mind it will just depends on a question of how long will his adjustment period takes. I see Anderson Rivals ranking and it's pretty hard to argue against where he's at for now.
