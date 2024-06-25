Lets Talk 8A: Teams Under Consideration for the Preseason Top 10

Teams Under Consideration for the Preseason Class 8A Top 10?



Barrington- The Broncos always just seem to reload better than anyone in the Northwest burbs. QB Nick Peipert is a leader to watch along with DE/OLB Jack Burzynski.



Marist- Had a rare down season in 2023 (4-5 record) and with old/new HC Mike Fitzgerald back in the saddle for the Redhawks I don't see them being down for long



St Ignatius-The Wolfpack welcomes back senior QB Jack Wanzung is a big time play maker who runs the Pack's power option game quite well. This program has also made some impressive strides over the past handful of seasons.



York- York's new head coach and longtime DC Dom Gelsomino was a terrific hie to replace Mike Fitzgerald (Marist) for the 2024 sesson. The Dukes will have some lineup turnover due to graduation, but the buildup of this program over the last 3-4 seasons won't slow down this fall. York senior 3 star DL Joseph Reiff (Notre Dame) is a monster impact player who has the ability to disrupt opposing offenses down in and down out, and the skills have size and talent as well.



LW East- Incoming transfer junior to be 4 star ranked QB Jonas Williams is bigger, stronger and even more accurate this summer. The remaining skills are talented for East are strong led by senior TE Trey Zvonar, WR Talen White while RB Zion Gist is also bigger, stronger and better. The line play remains a strength on both sides of the football led by senior 4 star DE Caden ORourke.



Glenbard West- Impressed with the Hitters this summer in 7on7 play and I dont say that ever summer either. The Hilltoppers have a handful of solid QB's, some great skill kids led by senior WR/DB Mason Ellens (Iowa State) plus senior ATH Teyion Oriental and a strong line play with experience is also back led by Northwestern commit Michael OConner.



Warren- The Blue Devils had a pretty green starting lineup inn2023 and welcome back some key names this fall With 19 returning starters back (10 offense 9 defense) for the3 Blue Devils



Hinsdale Central- The Red Devils also played a lot of underclassmen and will 2024 be the payoff season? 2026 OL Gene Riordan is already holding multiple Power 4 offers this summer and is a leader.



Homewood Floosmoor- The Vikings and head coach Terrell Alexander welcome back 18 returning starters and look for several key names to step up this fall including Illinois commit DE Cameron Brroks along with senior DT Jarve Bey while senior QB RJ MacDonald showed some real flashes last fall.



Huntley -The Red Raiders will lean on it's defnese earluy in 2024 with 8 starters back while the offense is anchored by senior QB Braylon Bower and three returning starts up front on three offensive line.



Lyons Township-The Lions will also need to replace several key starters from a season ago, but keep aneye on senior WR/S Travis Stamm along with TE Will Tobin and RB Danny Carroll wuhile the OL is led by3 returning starters back and is led by senior Tyler Chambers (NIU).



Naperville Central- The Redhawks had several underclassmen emerge late last season and in the playoffs including WR Aiden Clark along with OL/DL Jake Stanish.



Neuqua Valley- The Wildcats looked good this summer so far.....again nothing real flashy just a hard working group with a a solid talent level.



Naperville North- The Huskies and head coach sean Drendel can lean on several top performers back again this fall. Senior QB Jacob Bell (Ball State) looks great this summer and is in line for a big season and will rely on a very good receiver corps. The Huskies also have a standout DT in 2026 Gabriel Hill who already has multiple Power 4 offers along with senior ATH Kaiser Williams.



Sandburg- Sandburg and head coach Troy McAllister welcome back some top slills in QB Anthony Sheldon, junior RB Luke Basiorka and WR Charlie Snoreck while Indian commit Matt Marek is another top name to watch.

Oswego- The defense looks strong this summer and the offense also showed well at times. Senior LB Carson Cooney (Iowa) will be an impact player again inn 2024.

Minooka- The Indians will need to reload at some key spots this summer including finsing an answer at the usual spot (QB) but this program's overall numbers and depth has never been better. Keep an eye on junior LB Brady Kozlowski who has a chnce to become a major impact player for the Indians defense.



Palatine- Lots of talent back this fall for the Pirates led by senior 4 star ranked DE Jaylen Williams (Michigan) along with junior OL Parker Brault (Marshall) and junior OL Tony Balanganayi.

Maine South- The Hawks have serious talent the offensive line with al 5 starters back (4 of which have D1 offers) and the skills welcome back a top notch RB/QB duo in Mike Dellumo and Constantine Coines.

Plainfield North- Lots of speed on both sides of the football and incoming transfer QB Justive Byrd has alive arm while the receivers and backs are stacked led by incoming transfer RB Malik Jassim, and sophomore WR Darin Ashiru is going to be special.

Loyola Academy_ The Machine just reloads.....and from the skills to the line play the Rambers go as deep and as talented as any team in Illinois.



Next: Who Makes the Preseason EDGYTIM Cl;ass 8A Top 10 poll