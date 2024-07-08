Lets Talk 8A: Preliminary EDGYTIM Class 8A Preseason Top 10

EdgyTim
May 29, 2001
Thanks
2024 EDGYTIM Preliminary Class 8A Top 10 poll
1. Loyola Academy - Pretty hard to not rank the back to back defending 8A state champion Ramblers here. Loyola is again stacked with talent especially in the offensive slills department led by senior QB Ryan Fitzgerald (Iowa PWO) RB Drew MacPherson (Iowa) along with a starting senior WR corp that has talent and impressive skills. The offensive line reloads along with the D line and while the defense is light on experience, they are heavy on potential. Senior S Donovan Robinson (Washington) will become a major impact leader for the Ramblers defense this fall.
2. Lincoln Way East- The Griffins remain at the elite level in 8A. Adding in transfer 4 star ranked junior QB Jonas Williams this winter from Bolingbrook is huge and could provide the Griffins offense a new gear or two that they haven't had in....forever? The East offense also has playmakers led by senior TE Trey Zvonar (Miami of Ohio) along with senior RB Zion Gist (Western Michigan) and a receiver group that also has speed, hands and skills. The line play remains strong again and the defense is also a bit inexperienced but that never seems to be a huge issue for this program that just finds a way.
3. Maine South The Hawks and veteran head coach Dave Inserra also has plenty of firepower again in 2024 and some key areass of strength this summer. The offense got a big season in 2023 from QB Constantine Coines who was pressed into the starting job after a 1st game injury to the starter. Coines is battling with sophomore QB Jameson Purcell who is one of several major D1 recruits in a loaded QB class. The Hawks will also rely on senior RB Mike Dullumo, and Dullmo will operate behind a big strong and very physical O line with 4 returning starter back. The Hawks defense will be a bit inexperienced but the talent looks to be there this summer and was impressive in 7on7 play. Maine South senior DL Tyler Fortis is a leader who can be an impact defender for the Hawks.
4. York The Dukes this winter saw the sudden departure of former head coach Mike Fitzgerald to Marist. In steps longtime York DC Don Geslomino as the new man in charge and look for the Dukes to reload and to still remain a team to beat in the West Suburban Silver in 2024. No question the Dukes have some relaiding to do at some key spots, but look for players such as Notre Dame commit 4 star OL/DL Joseph Reiff to lead the way along with a roster that has as much depth and underclassmen talent as any in this loaded conference.
5. Glenbard West The Hitters also look impressive this summer and the Hilltoppers have firepower (Mason Ellens) and playmakers (Terion Oriental) as well as a big strong O Line (Northwestern commit OT Michael OConnell) and a defense that's always a calling card.
6. Warren Township- The Blue Devils always have speed and athletes and that no question a strength again this fall. The Blue Devils welcome back 19 returning starters back (10 offense 9 defense) and keep an eye out on senior QB Jack Wolf, senior RB/DB X'Zavion Montgomery, RB Aaron Stewart plus the entire starting linebacker group and secondary return from a season ago.
7. Barrington The Broncos and veteran head coach Joe Sanchez and staff does as good of a job as any program in the state of reloading year in and year out. The Broncos offense will reload a bit behind senior QB Nick Pempert while the defense will welcome back a ton of experienced returning starters from a season ago led by senior DE/OLB Jack Burzynski.
8. Naperville Central The Redhawks have looked good this summer and is one of several teams that will have a big regular season schedule to overcome in 2024. The talent level looks promising this summer.
Senior QB Sebi Hayes (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) is a name to watch along with incoming transfer senior WR DeShaun Williams plus a defense that welcomes back 7 returning starters led by senior DE Jake Stanish (Miami of Ohio).
9. St. Ignatius All the Wolfpack and head coach Matt Miller has done is overcome every obstacle they have faced, win games and become a very dangerous post-season team no one wants to face. St Ignatius welcomes back an impressive 12 returning starters led by QB Jack Wazung who is an impressive triggerman in the Wolfpack's impressive triple option run game.
10. Palatine The Pirates and head coach Corey Olson played several underclassmen in 2023 and this will be a team with a ton of talented players all over the starting lineup. Keep an eyr on junior OL Tony Balanganayi who already has Power 4 offers along with senior OG Parker Brault (Marshall) plus senior OL Evan Downer while senior 4 star ranked DE Jaylen Williams has the tools to have a major senior season for the Pirates.
My 5 8A Teams Who Just Missed:
Marist The Redhawks had a very rare down season in 2023 and I don't expect that to happen again this fall. Back is former Redhawks head coach and OC Mike Fitzgerald and look for the Redhawks offense to ramp things upo considerably this fall. Senior DE Brad Fitzgibbon (Iowa) is a key impact player along with senior DE Achilles Anderson.
One Southwest Suburban Blue Team: Take your pick between say Homewood-Flossmoor, Lockport and/or Sandburg who seems to be a favorite dark horse pick for those in the know this summer.
One DuPage Valley Team: Naperville North, Neuqua Valley or maybe Waubonsie Valley or DeKalb? I can't decide yet but someone here will emerge from the pack this fall.
One Southwest Prairie West Team: Minooka always has numbers and size. Oswego is always big, strong and physical. Plainfield North can run with any team in the state week in and week out. Go ahead pick one....I dare ya!
One West Suburban Silver Team: Lyons Township? Hinsdale Central? How about OPRF? Again someone out of this group is going to emerge.
Next? EDGYTIM Class 7A Preseason Top 10
Thanks
