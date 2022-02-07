BREAKING: IHSA approves all 8 Classes to be seeded 1-32

EdgyTim
IHSA Board of Directors February Meeting Recap
The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors met for its regularly scheduled meeting, which included both virtual and in-person attendance, on Monday, February 7, 2022, where the Board approved three action items and reviewed Terms & Conditions recommendations for a variety of...
Football
1. The Board approved 1-32 playoff seeding in the Class 1A through Class 6A playoffs. Class 7A and Class 8A were previously seeded 1-32.
