BREAKING: IHSA approves all 8 Classes to be seeded 1-32

IHSA Board of Directors February Meeting Recap

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors met for its regularly scheduled meeting, which included both virtual and in-person attendance, on Monday, February 7, 2022, where the Board approved three action items and reviewed Terms & Conditions recommendations for a variety of...
www.ihsa.org


Football
1. The Board approved 1-32 playoff seeding in the Class 1A through Class 6A playoffs. Class 7A and Class 8A were previously seeded 1-32.

Excuse my ignorance on this matter as MC and other teams I follow are normally in 7A and 8A, but how were those lower classes normally seeded?
 
I like it. Surprised this was enacted. Hadn't heard much on this recently.

One thing that may come out of it is less Friday night games early in the playoffs due to the expected increased travel for some of the early round games.
 
This is a fantastic rule change for all kids and programs within our state. Congratulations to the IHSA for finally doing something right.
 
The biggest winner today is that 1A conference out by Galena that dominates now those teams have a chance to match up against each other in the State Championship.
 
