2024 Conference Preview: Central State 8

EDGYTIM.com's 2024 Central State 8 East Conference Predicted Finish



+Rochester



*Glenwood



*Decatur MacArthur



UHigh



Lincoln



Decatur Eisenhower



EDGYTIM.com's 2024 Central State 8 West Conference Predicted Finish



+Sacred Heart Griffin



*Jacksonville



*Quincy Notre Dame



Springfield



Southeast



Lanphier



+denotes predicted 2024 conference champion



*denotes 2024 IHSA state playoff projected qualifier



Preseason Conference MVP?



Rochester senior QB Bryan Zulauf Rochester always has talented and well coaches signal callers....so years they are 6-foot-4 200 pounds and other years....not so much. Bryan Zulauf is listed t 5-foot-9, 170 pounds and simply plays like he's 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds. Zulauf has a great handle on the Rockets spread attack can make all the required throws and is a threat running with the football.



Glenwood junior QB Colt Knoedler- Knoedler had a breakout season along with the rest of a very young but also very talented Titans team in 2023. Knoedler looked even more impressive this summer, has a strong and accurate arm and is also a true dual threat as well.



Sacred Heart Griffin senior FB/LB Chris Link The Cyclones were able to get it's act together mid season in 2023 and are looking for that momentum to continue. SHG's Chris Link is a leader, a two way starter and a high energy player who will again be a key for the Cyclones this fall.



Quincy Notre Dame senior S Wyatt Mueller- Mueller, who is already committed to Illinois State is a physical player who brings a ton to the table. Look for Mueller to play all over the field this season for the Raiders.





Sleeper Players to Watch?



Sacred Heart Griffin QB Trent Caldwell- Caldwell will get his shot this fall and leading the SGH offense and Caldwell brings quite a bit to the table this season. Caldwell has a strong arm, is a threat running with the football and will have the usual deep and talented group of skills to utilize.



Toughest Overall Schedule?



Rochester- The Rockets along with the rest of the newly realigned Central State 8 now play two non conference games along with two conference crossover games. Hooray! The Rockets and head coach derek Leonard aren't playing around here this season. Rochester opens ther season on the road taking on Simeon at Gately Stadium then travel to St Louis in Week 2 to face Cardinal Ritter one of the top private schools in Missouri. The crossover games include Springfield and SHG and again this is a very strong overall schedule.



Top 2024 Central State 8 Conference Games?



Sacred Heart Griffin at Quincy Notre Dame September 20th- The Cyclones are looking for a sp trong atart in a confernece that quite honestly isnt really strong in my opinion. I get the feeling that QND and head coach Jack Connell have been eyeing this game for some time now.



Rochester at Glenwood September 20th Conference championship game? Its possible and could this be the Titans best team in some time this fall? Regardless bith are state playoiff teams looking to get a big mid season win here.



Sacred Griffin Heart at Rochester October 25th- Technically it's not the Leonard Bowl anymore I guess? Regardless this will always be the Leonard Bowl to me.



Central State 8 Conference Statement Game?



Edwardsville at Glenwood or Cardinal Ritter at Rochester



Both game are Week 1 so this is a great chance to see just where both Glenwood and Rochester stand against two elite level programs in Edwardsvoille and Cardinal Ritter. Win or lose both schools will get better after these Week 1 games and I still believe that the CS8 will become a better conference because of crossover games.