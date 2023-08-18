One Big Question: Neuqua Valley Wildcats

One Big Question: Morris

EDGYTIM/Marquee Sports 2022 Final Chicagoland Top 30 poll as my guide ansd break down all 30 teams and provide you My One Big Question for all 30 teams.....I will also come up with the same One Big Question for several state wide programs as well.

Today it's the 2022 Final Chicagoland Top 30 ranked #23 ranked Neuqua Valley Wildcats.



My One Big Question for Neuqua Valley? Can the Wildcats survive a rough non conference/front loaded regular season schedule?



Neuqua Valley and veteran head coach Bill Ellinghaus has always scheduled "up" when it comes to non conference games, and the 2023 schedule might be one of the toughest they've faced in years, especially the first five games of the regular season. Below is the 2023 Neuqua Valley regular season schedule



vs Oswego

vs Minooka

@ Lincoln Way East

@ Naperville North

vs Naperville Central

@ Metea Valley

@ Waubonsie Valley

vs DeKalb

DVC championship games TBA



So can the Wildcats survive a rough non conference/front loaded regular season schedule?



My Answer? Yes.....but the Wildcats will definitely get tested this fall.



The Wildcats are back this season after posting a 8-3 record in 2022 and welcome back a nice core of returning starters, especially on offense with 7 starters back this fall. The Neuqua Valley defense will be a bit greener with just 4 starters back, but the overall numbers, talent and depth of this program is always in place. The schedule? No question the Wildcats have solid opening games in hosting Oswego and Minooka.....two of the better Southwest Prairie conference yet games where I would pick Neuqua Valley to come away with wins. However, both Oswego and Minooka are solid programs and both could wind up being state playoff teams this fall. Lincoln Way East in Week 23 in Frankfort? You'll be hard pressed to find a better supported team at home the the Griffins and winning at LW East is a huge ask. Yet the Wildcats also gave East a rough ride in last seasons Class 8A Round 2 17-14 loss to East, and I'm also expecting another close, well played game this time around. Neuqua Valley also starts conference play in Week 4 hosting rival Naperville North then plays at Naperville Central in Week 5.



In my eyes the big games to watch here for NV will be Weeks 1 and 2 against the Southwest Prairie teams in Oswego and Minooka. If the Wildcats can get out of the gates well with say a 2-0 start.....this should set up the Wildcats for a strong regular season. Worst case scenario no question would be an 0-2 Wildcats team having to travel to Lincoln Way East in what then could be pretty close to a must win in Week 3.



