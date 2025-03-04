My Evaluation: 2026 Mount Carmel EDGE Braeden Jones



Position: EDGE



High School: Chicago Mount Carmel



Graduation Year: 2026



Height: 6-foot-5



Weight: 250 pounds



Recruiting Status: Committed to USC. Jones has been committed to the USC Trojans since October of 2024 and chose the Trojans over offers from over literally every Power 4 program in the nation. Jones very quietly made a game day visit to USC and came home the next day and committed to the Trojans.



HUDL:







My impressions of Braden Jones: Braeden Jones first hit my recruiting radar screen during the summer of his freshman season when I saw hin live at a handful of camp and showcase events. Looking at Jones on the hoof as a freshman was in many ways like looking at a puppy.....Jones had big levers (arms and legs) with exceptional length and reach while also possessing a frame that was going to add much more needed weight and strength. Jones did not start on the Caravan varsity as a freshman but did see considerable playing time and a ton of reps that freshman season. Jones became a full time starter as a sophomore and has never looked back since that point. Jones was able to continue to add good weight and strength over the next few years led by the Caravan strength program and coach Joe Kubit. Jones really saw his recruiting stock take off early during his sophomore season when Akron was his first scholarship offer and then he was on literally everopnes recruiting radar screen by the end of his sophomore season. Jones is a very strong student in the class room and also a very outgoing, well spoken young man who I've been able to interview multiple times.



Evaluation of Braeden Jones: Braeden Jones in many ways has just about everything you look for in an elite level defensive linemen at the highest level of college football recruiting. Jones has all the physical tools including great length and reach, very good overall speed with some quick twitch combined with surprising closing speed and brute strength. Jones comes off the edge hard and has improved his overall pass rushing tools and technique considerably each season. Jones also has a great nose for the football, can and will play the run exceptionally well and his ability to make plays inside with his combination of muscle and quick feet/hands is highly impressive. Jones is truly one of those defensive linemen who can make plays either in a phone booth or from one sideline to the other on literally every down. Jones was paid the ultimate compliment in 2024 as more and more opposing offenses started to truly run away from his side of the field which became more and more evident with film study this winter. The best part of Jones game is he still has room to add a bit more good weight and strength, along with improving his overall technique, fundamentals and is also very capable of raising his game a few more levels in my opinion.





Room for improvement? Braeden Jones has a ton of upside for sure, but like every high school player he still has work to do. Jones has no question taken his game higher and higher each season...but can he become an even more dominant player down in and down out? I say he can and improving his overall pass rush technique, add a few more pass rush moves and continue to get bigger/stronger and faster....and I truly look forward to seeing Jones as a senior in 2025



Projected level: Rivals has Braeden Jones ranked as a high 4 star ranked recruit in the Class of 2026 along with being the #99th top recruit in the Nation in the Rivals Class of 2026 recruit rankings.



EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: It's pretty hard to argue with any kid that get's ranked as a high 4 star from the State of Illinois by Rivals...especially in a state that doesn't exactly get huge national props in many regards to rankings of Illinois kids on a national level over the many years. Jones no doubt has a ton to offer and I feel he is one of those few rare kids who if things go well for him at the next level could have an opportunity to pursue playing on Sundays in my opinion...and that's something I do NOT throw around lightly.