Eye Openers: Which 0-3/1-2 Teams Can Dig Out Of The Hole?

Just a Week 3 breakdown deal here some quick thoughts and observations......I'll also do something tomorrow like 3-0 teams who can survive and those with trouble ahead.





Red Light (0-3/1-2 could be in trouble)



Nazareth Academy 0-3- Sure I know last year this was pretty much the same deal...but this time around the remaining schedule is much tougher in my opinion starting Friday at ICCP. Hopefully the Road Runners can repeat history this year but for now I have to have them here.



Glenbrook South 0-3- The early schedule has been BRUTAL and with still New Trier Prospect and Swagger High still left to play.....not good.



St Edward 0-3- Rough rough remainder of the regular season remains for the Wave



Glenbard North 0-3-2 Never count out the Panthers and Ryan Wilkens but with the hard part of the Dukane still ahead of them....



Rolling Meadows 0-3- Shocking. The Mustangs have been in every game so far...and the odds are better here for them than most others...but it won't be easy. Must win Thursday against Deerfield.



Hinsdale Central 0-3- Wow another shocker. The non con has been good...and with the remaining Silver slate ahead of them, hopefully the Red Devils can continue to develop younger kids for 2024.



Yellow Light (0-3/1-2 in a holding pattern and why)



Plainfield South 0-3- Not looking good but being in the SWPEast is truly a blessing for those less fortunate.



Downers Grove South 0-3- The Mustangs have struggled scoring points so far... but the Gold has not been golden so far and if the Stangs can get a win this week against Willowbrook then maybe?



St. Ignatius 1-2- The realigned CCL/ESCC this year did no favors to many schools including the Wolfpack. I won't count them out yet but the remaining road is not easy whatsoever.



Neuqua Valley 1-2- Sybil of IHSA football. Love me some NV Cats and Bill E but I have no idea what we will get from NV from week to week. Again this team has risen from the grave more than a bad B horror movie over the years....we'll see.



New Trier 1-2 The non con schedule has been really strong for NT and the next two weeks are scary hard (Barrington/Swagger High) but I can also see this team get on a late roll and find a way to 5.



Marian Catholic 1-2- The Spartans have a really talented team but they just need to kick things into gear....like now this week against the mighty D.



Danville 1-2- The Vikings have played a few of the better teams so far and should be ok with the remainder of the schdule and get to 5 wins.



Bishop McNamara 1-2- I have heard not good things about B Mac so far and they have one remaining game agaisnt an opponent under .500 (St Ed).



St. Patrick 1-2- If the Shamrocks could only get Loyola, Marist and Carmel off the schedule...



Reed Custer 1-2- The Comets knew they would be young in 2023 and they indeed are playing like a young team. I can see a path to 5-4 here and a win this week over Herscher is a must.



Marengo 1-2- In Paulie Forsyth I trust. Forget last week and focus on the remaining games.



Lakes 0-3- The good news is that the remaining schedule (minus say Wauconda) looks winnable.



Grayslake North 1-2- See above and outside of The Och and Wauconda....winnable.



Carbondale 1-2 The Terriers have talent but have run into some good teams early and minus a few teams (Cahokia/Marion) I see winnable games remaining.



TF South 0-3- Even this TFN grad feels for the Red Wolves and Coach Padjen. A must win this week at the Right Side of Fractional is a must....and South still has a chance I believe.



Bartlett 1-2- The Bartlett freshmen are now in nursing homes and in the Wacky Upstate 8.....anything is possible I guess. But GBE GBS and SE remain monster challenges.



Glenbard West 1-2- Damn. Injuries are killing the Hitters so far and IF they can shore up the ship before say Lyons and a few other try to sink it? Never say never here....and stranger things have happened before.



Crystal Lake Central 1-2 Two close losses to quality opponents (CG and Huntley) but more potholes await here.



Crystal Lake South 1-2- Again lots of traffic remaining to manuever here for the Gators.



Green Light (1-2 Teams who should be Ok)



Marist 1-2- No sweat. I think.



Simeon 1-2- Hello CPL Red.



Taft 1-2 Hello CPL Red (minus Simeon and MP on the schedule).



Kenwood Academy 1-2 Hello CPL Red and the Broncos do have MP Simweon and Taft remaining so they have the hardest path of the three.



Kaneland 1-2- The remaining schedule won't be easy but the Knights should get to 5 wins.



Palatine 1-2- Tough two early losses to quality opponents (STCN/Swagger High) but the Pirates should be able to right the ship. I think.



Mascoutah 1-2- Still lots of speed and athleticism here.



Warren Township 1-2- Micah is sedated and doing well. The Blue Devils will sort things out and start putting it together. I still think this team could win the North Suburban. Time will tell.



Richards 1-2 The Doggies should be ok but the biggest question is Argo and EP for real in 2023? And Lemont also remains on the schedule.



Crete Monee 1-2-The Warriors are young as heck and Professor Konecki is cookin something good up for the remainder of the year. Expect Crete to be ready for Week 9.



Oswego East 1-2- The Wolves should be ok and this Friday is a must win over Plain South.



Yorkville 1-2 Anyone else surprised by the loss to Joliet West here? The Foxes are still a very good team this season and will battle all comers in the SWPWest. I think.



Plainfield North 1-2- Too good and too strong to be down for too long.



Speed Pass (1-2 teams who could win out the rest of the season)



East St. Louis 1-2- Lost to MC and an FCS team from Texas......the Flyers will be just fine.