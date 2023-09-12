Eye Openers: 3-0 Teams who are the real deal? Not so much?

Yesterday I broke down several of the 0-3/1-2 teams with a third of the season completed. Today...let's dig into the 3-0 schools and try to separate the contenders from the pretenders.





The Real Deal (3-0 Teams who can finish 9-0)



Mount Carmel/Loyola Academy - Again nothing will come easy in the CCL Blue for everyone here....but one of these two will most likely end up 9-0



Rochester- SHG awaits in Week 9 but will it be the old SHG we know and love or the SHG that got walloped in Week 1? Glenwood? Others? I see 9-0 for the Rockets.

.

Prairie Ridge- It gets harder starting this week against Huntley....but odds are this FVC team can make the 9-0 dream happen. Or not.



Richmond Burton- Tye Morris matchup in Week 6 will be tasty but otherwise? Not so much.



Antioch- The Och so far is blowing doors off and I don't see too many tests in the regular season.



The Maybe Real Deal (3-0 Teams who have an outside shot at a 9-0 record)



Carmel- Again the Corsairs are the real deal but the crossover games are rough ones.



ICCP- The Knights have a great team but Loyola looms in Week 7



Glenwood_ Rochester remains the biggest challenge along with SHG.



Cary Grove- Still have to play the FVC Super Bowl in CG in two weeks.



Seneca The Irish are rolling this season and weill have some tests but they seem like they have a shot at 9-0 here.



Morris/Sycamore- I can see the winner getting to 9-0, but not easy whatsoever.



Morton/Dunlap- Both still have to go thru Washington and Metamora.



Hersey- Teams like Prospect are lurking in Week 6, but win that and I like the Huskies chances at 9-0.



Barrington- Hoffman and Palatine await the Broncos...but 9-0 regular season record? It's doable



Lake Zurich- Da Bears will still need to beat the likes of Warren and LF.



Boylan/Hononegah- The winner of this Week 6 showdown most likely runs the table in the NIC-10.



Argo/Evergreen Park- Both would still need to get past Richards and others.



Oswego- The Panthers are suddenly looking like a conference front runner so far.



Marion- The Wildcats are always a force in the South Seven and the remaining schedule looks winnable to me.



Edwardsville/Belleville East- Both still have to get thru East Side



Glenbard South/South Elgin- Winner goes 9-0? I think GBE will also have a say here.



York/Downers Grove North- Both York and DGN are strong team this season but the Dukes will get tested each week for the most part from here on out. The Trojans are rolling but getting out of the Silver clean is a big ask.



Maine West- The Warriors are out strong and the remainder of the schedule I feel is winnable.



Geneseo/Quincy- I've liked Quincy since last year....but Geneseo? The win last week over Moline was an eye opening win for sure.



The Struggle Is Real (3-0 Teams most likely to not remain undefeated)



Champaign Centennial- Naw.



St Rita- The rocky road begins this Friday and just remains rocky.



Montini Catholic- The Broncos are out of the gates strong but Benet, Provi and Rice remain.



Deerfield- The schedule just gets header each week from here on out.



Wheaton Academy- The Warriors are playing welll again but the remaining schedule is strong. Never say never and WA will be competitive in every remaining game.



Christ The King- I just don't like the remaining matchups here.



Geneva- The Dukane is so damn strong again in 2023....the Vikings are a great story so far but I just get the feeling someone gets them in the regular season.



Huntley- Prairie Ridge remains along with CG and others.



Sandwich A program that didn't field a team in 2022 to now? Wow.....but reality strikes this week against Richmond Burton.



Mundelein- Another team I'm rooting for no doubt but the slate just gets harder and harder this fall.



TF North- Thrilled for my alma matter getting off to a 3-0 start, but trouble awaits starting this week in the Other Fractional.



Riverside-Brookfield- Kankakee and Crete await.



West Aurora- No. Love ya Nate Eimer and Blackhawks but no.



LW Central/Stagg/Bradley- Someone is beating someone here. Bradley also has LW Beast at Beast this week as well.