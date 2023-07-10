ADVERTISEMENT

A yearly tradition: Tell Me Where To Go Week 1 Friday night game

As usual...the fans always have feedback and input to which Week 1 Friday Night Game only (I selected my games for Saturday Week 1 etc) below are some games I'm looking at to potentially cover. Feel free to add in a game. make a case for others wtc. The top games nominated will then go to a vote and you guys will Tell Me Where To Go Week 1 Friday Night!

Jacobs at Prairie Ridge
Brother Rice at Maine South
Morgan Park at Richards
Phillips at Batavia
Simeon at WWSouth
St Rita at Sandburg
Crete-Monee at Carmel
DGN at ST Francis
HF at Naperville North
Warren Township at Barrington
Lyons Township at Prospect
Nazareth Academy at Kankakee
Lemont at Libertyville
Mascoutah at Belleville West
Moline at Glenbard North
Morris at Coal City
OPRF vs Fenwick @ Triton
Naperville Central at Hinsdale Central
Oswego at Neuqua Valley
Palatine at St Charles North
Rochester at Peoria
SHG at Nornal Community
Washington at Kaneland
New Trier at Hersey
 
Simeon @ WWS is a Saturday game, Simeon has no Sophomore team so the under card will be Loyola vs WWS.
 
As usual...the fans always have feedback and input to which Week 1 Friday Night Game only (I selected my games for Saturday Week 1 etc) below are some games I'm looking at to potentially cover. Feel free to add in a game. make a case for others wtc. The top games nominated will then go to a vote and you guys will Tell Me Where To Go Week 1 Friday Night!

Jacobs at Prairie Ridge
Brother Rice at Maine South
Morgan Park at Richards
Phillips at Batavia
Simeon at WWSouth
St Rita at Sandburg
Crete-Monee at Carmel
DGN at ST Francis
HF at Naperville North
Warren Township at Barrington
Lyons Township at Prospect
Nazareth Academy at Kankakee
Lemont at Libertyville
Mascoutah at Belleville West
Moline at Glenbard North
Morris at Coal City
OPRF vs Fenwick @ Triton
Naperville Central at Hinsdale Central
Oswego at Neuqua Valley
Palatine at St Charles North
Rochester at Peoria
SHG at Nornal Community
Washington at Kaneland
New Trier at Hersey
BR vs MS
NC vs HC
Naz vs Kays
 
Palatine vs SCN a good one and Saint Francis vs DGN could be an intriguing match up. Moline vs Glenbard North? Moline has been coming on the playoffs the last few years. Be a good measuring stick for how strong they and there conference is.
 
Rochester v Peoria seems like a interesting one
Also like DGN v StF
Morris v Coal City
Palatine v SCN
Naz v Kankakee
 
Come get some Frank's for the Memories...

Authentic.
Buffalo Style.
Chicken Wings.

Been a while hosting Edgy in Mundelein.
 
Jacobs @ PR . Last year didn’t disappoint. The past 2 years have been close games with winning team only winning by no more than 7 points.
 
Sandburg vs. St. Rita
IMHO, this game would be an excellent example of comparing, in an overall view way, any perceived on-the-field differences in a zip code-bounded public program against a more open zip code private program. Looking at the game globally and holistically, then just asking oneself, regardless of multipliers and success factors or even the score of this contest, should such schools compete against each other in the playoffs? Personally, I have left many of these games over recent decades tipping my hat to a victorious private squad, but unable to shake a feeling of, "it just ain't the same." This doesn't mean anything should be changed, but can't we just admit this?
 
IMHO, this game would be an excellent example of comparing, in an overall view way, any perceived on-the-field differences in a zip code-bounded public program against a more open zip code private program. Looking at the game globally and holistically, then just asking oneself, regardless of multipliers and success factors or even the score of this contest, should such schools compete against each other in the playoffs? Personally, I have left many of these games over recent decades tipping my hat to a victorious private squad, but unable to shake a feeling of, "it just ain't the same." This doesn't mean anything should be changed, but can't we just admit this?
A school 10 miles south of Sandburg has had no problem figuring things out.
 
Not in their last 3 meetings with a major private school 8A rival deep in the playoffs.
Just getting deep in the playoffs would be a start for sandburg nowadays.

And in your perfect world no privates can be better than publics? There's only one private in 8a not 5 that are winning state.
 
All the good chatter over Public vs Private this summer or as I’ve learned it to be referred to as “Boundary vs. Non Boundary” I think you have to go to Br. Rice @ Maine South.
 
All the good chatter over Public vs Private this summer or as I’ve learned it to be referred to as “Boundary vs. Non Boundary” I think you have to go to Br. Rice @ Maine South.
Prime example of the silliness of the argument.
While they may never admit it, Rice would kill to have the resume as one of the lowly publics, Maine South.
As would Marist and Rita and the vast majority of privates.
 
Quincy Senior High vs Quincy Notre Dame big cross town rivalry!
All.... Flinn Memorial Stadium will be rocking when those two fanbases get "together." Especially if Roamin' attends and is on the prowl. :eek: Ratsy
 
Prime example of the silliness of the argument.
While they may never admit it, Rice would kill to have the resume as one of the lowly publics, Maine South.
As would Marist and Rita and the vast majority of privates.
take a visit to Qtown for 7A v. (potential) 2A "Boundary vs Non-boundary" rivalry...

QSHS v. QND

🤣

EDIT: Someone beat me to it.
 
All.... Flinn Memorial Stadium will be rocking when those two fanbases get "together." Especially if Roamin' attends and is on the prowl. :eek: Ratsy
Roamin' will be there. Although I've never enjoyed games at Senior High. The list of notable negatives towards Flinn "never seen a playoff win" Stadium is a long one... but the ones at the top are easily the most annoying.

1. Kickoff times... QHS, since Little arrived, has routinely started 7p or 730p scheduled kickoffs past 8pm. Unacceptable in just about everyone's book. Perhaps Little doesn't want his boys' highlights on the 10pm sports news???

2. Parking, if I have to park at your actual high school to take a crappy yellow bus a mile west to your Track and Field/Soccer complex... count me out, most the time. Even worse, the majority of the fools who do get a spot on the lot at the stadium, don't even tailgate. Tisk, tisk...

3. A school of 1800+ in a conference their size should really be able to afford an extra set of away bleachers. Especially considering they don't allow fans to stand in the endzones or around the track for games. They can't fill their basketball gym anymore, but the away support overflows their bleachers every Friday night in the Fall.

I should list at least one positive to attending a game at Flynn (🧐)....

1. The Marching Blue Devils are the ultimate show in Quincy. They're legit, far superior to the product on the field outside of a few seasons when Jirehl Brock was mowing people over. Come for the football, fall asleep waiting for it to start, wake up at half to see the Marching band...
 
Quincy Senior High vs Quincy Notre Dame big cross town rivalry!
QHS is promoting this game mightily and with pride this year... Bc after taking a spanking from little bro not so long ago, they've got a ringer at QB who wants even more revenge on the little 2A school. For years Senor High avoided playing QND for obvious reasons (check their season W/L totals from, oh... about 1900 to 2007 when Rick Little arrived. Took him a decade to finally agree to it...
 
All the good chatter over Public vs Private this summer or as I’ve learned it to be referred to as “Boundary vs. Non Boundary” I think you have to go to Br. Rice @ Maine South.
Well, after what came to light this spring isn't this technically "Non Boundary vs Non Boundary"? Might be the first time I ever cheer for Rice
 
Roamin' will be there. Although I've never enjoyed games at Senior High. The list of notable negatives towards Flinn "never seen a playoff win" Stadium is a long one... but the ones at the top are easily the most annoying.

1. Kickoff times... QHS, since Little arrived, has routinely started 7p or 730p scheduled kickoffs past 8pm. Unacceptable in just about everyone's book. Perhaps Little doesn't want his boys' highlights on the 10pm sports news???

2. Parking, if I have to park at your actual high school to take a crappy yellow bus a mile west to your Track and Field/Soccer complex... count me out, most the time. Even worse, the majority of the fools who do get a spot on the lot at the stadium, don't even tailgate. Tisk, tisk...

3. A school of 1800+ in a conference their size should really be able to afford an extra set of away bleachers. Especially considering they don't allow fans to stand in the endzones or around the track for games. They can't fill their basketball gym anymore, but the away support overflows their bleachers every Friday night in the Fall.

I should list at least one positive to attending a game at Flynn (🧐)....

1. The Marching Blue Devils are the ultimate show in Quincy. They're legit, far superior to the product on the field outside of a few seasons when Jirehl Brock was mowing people over. Come for the football, fall asleep waiting for it to start, wake up at half to see the Marching band...
All.... I have never understood that "business" on inadequate seating. I googled Flynn Stadium and the away seating is hard to believe. Almost zilch. It really eliminates the older crowd that wants to see a game sitting down unless they arrive early and stand in line which makes the whole thing difficult.

When KL Stadium was going to be built at SHG the school was taking input and suggestions on what they would like to see within reason from alumni . Only one from me and others who were very adamant on this particular subject Enough seating on BOTH sides. And as you know Roamin" this is private funding. Every penny counts. Worked out pretty good . About 2,500 on the home side and 2,000 for the visitors. And because they had students in mind who socialize as much as watch the game kind of like mini berms on the endzone sides good for another 2000. Very fan friendly overall. Ratsy
 
