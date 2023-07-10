A yearly tradition: Tell Me Where To Go Week 1 Friday night game

EdgyTim
As usual...the fans always have feedback and input to which Week 1 Friday Night Game only (I selected my games for Saturday Week 1 etc) below are some games I'm looking at to potentially cover. Feel free to add in a game. make a case for others wtc. The top games nominated will then go to a vote and you guys will Tell Me Where To Go Week 1 Friday Night!
Jacobs at Prairie Ridge
Brother Rice at Maine South
Morgan Park at Richards
Phillips at Batavia
Simeon at WWSouth
St Rita at Sandburg
Crete-Monee at Carmel
DGN at ST Francis
HF at Naperville North
Warren Township at Barrington
Lyons Township at Prospect
Nazareth Academy at Kankakee
Lemont at Libertyville
Mascoutah at Belleville West
Moline at Glenbard North
Morris at Coal City
OPRF vs Fenwick @ Triton
Naperville Central at Hinsdale Central
Oswego at Neuqua Valley
Palatine at St Charles North
Rochester at Peoria
SHG at Nornal Community
Washington at Kaneland
New Trier at Hersey
