A yearly tradition: Tell Me Where To Go Week 1 Friday night game

Roamin' will be there. Although I've never enjoyed games at Senior High. The list of notable negatives towards Flinn "never seen a playoff win" Stadium is a long one... but the ones at the top are easily the most annoying.



1. Kickoff times... QHS, since Little arrived, has routinely started 7p or 730p scheduled kickoffs past 8pm. Unacceptable in just about everyone's book. Perhaps Little doesn't want his boys' highlights on the 10pm sports news???



2. Parking, if I have to park at your actual high school to take a crappy yellow bus a mile west to your Track and Field/Soccer complex... count me out, most the time. Even worse, the majority of the fools who do get a spot on the lot at the stadium, don't even tailgate. Tisk, tisk...



3. A school of 1800+ in a conference their size should really be able to afford an extra set of away bleachers. Especially considering they don't allow fans to stand in the endzones or around the track for games. They can't fill their basketball gym anymore, but the away support overflows their bleachers every Friday night in the Fall.



I should list at least one positive to attending a game at Flynn (🧐)....



1. The Marching Blue Devils are the ultimate show in Quincy. They're legit, far superior to the product on the field outside of a few seasons when Jirehl Brock was mowing people over. Come for the football, fall asleep waiting for it to start, wake up at half to see the Marching band...