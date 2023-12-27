My Take: Illinois State University Redbirds Class of 2024

EdgyTim
Illinois State University Redbirds Class of 2024 Early Signing Day Roster
My Take: In State Names from the Illinois State Class of 2024 Illinois State and veteran head coach Brock Spack was able to ink 23 new names in the Class of 2024 and includes 13 high school signee's, 5 transfers along with adding 5 walk ons. The Redbirds Class of 2024 focused on adding new replacements on the offensive line (4), wide receivers (4), defendive back (4) plus defensive line (3) and linebacker (3). Illinois State finished the 2023 season with a 6-5 record and the Redbirds drew some playoff consideration, but a Week 3 14-13 loss to in-state rival Eastern Illinois no question hurt the program's post-season resume and ISU stayed at home in the FCS playoffs.
Illinois State Class of 2024 In State Signing Class of 2024
LB Ben Cooper Maine West 6-foot-1, 205 pounds
OL Mark Helm Glenwood 6-foot-5, 260 pounds
RB Mark Lawson Hoffman Estates 5-foot-10, 190 pounds
WR Luke Mainlander York 5-foot-11, 175 pounds
LB Dexter Niekamp Normal Community 6-foot-3, 225 pounds
Illinois State University Class of 2024 Walk Ons
DL Jake Bochenczak Providence Catholic 6-foot-5, 200 pounds
WR Gavin Camp Normal Community 5-foot-11. 175 pounds
LB Josh Gettemy Yorkville 6-foot-2, 220 pounds
TE Luke Johnsen Geneseo 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
OL Jace Pankey Iroquois West 6-foot-3, 265 pounds
Illinois State University Class of 2024 Transfer
OT JJ Guedet Washington Community HS/Minnesota 6-foot-8, 315 pounds
Which In State name has the best chance of becoming an impact player?
Illinois State signed just five in-state high school names to this class but I really like the overall talent level and upside of all five players amnd I really don't see any clunkers in this group.
On offense York WR Luke Mailander was one of the more productive receivers I saw live over the past two seasons. Mailander has very good overall speed and quickness, runs incredibly disciplined routes and has way above average hands and ball skills. In my eyes, Mailander is the type of receiver that the Redbirds have had success with over the past handful of seasons and if things go well Mailander could find his way into the Redbirds recevier rotation sooner rather than later.
Hoffman Estates RB Matt Lawson was a big time sleeper heading into the winter after his junior year. Lawson, who prepped at Elgin his first three seasons in high school transferred to Hoffman Estates for his senior season. Lawson made a name for himself last wintert at a handful of showcase events. Lawson flashed impressive size, speed and power including running a consistently strong 40 yard dash times. Lawson also rtaiused his recruiting stock in the late spring/early summert at a few college one day camps (North Central College) and the Redbirds offered him a scholarship and he committed to Illinois Satte on June 27th and signed him last Wednesday. Lawson as mentioned had a terrific combination of speed, quickness and power who's as capable running inside the tckles s he is beating opposing defeners to the outside.
Normal Community LB Travis Niekamp had an All State caliber season for the Ironmen and was a key player and leader on the NCHS Class 7A state semifinal team. Niekamp, who is the son of Illinois State defensive coordinator Travis Niekamp and also the younger brother of Illinois State LB Tye Niekamp has an impressive combination of good size and strength, showed excellent awareness and instincts and was just a consistently strong, fundamentally sound tackler and impact defender. Niekamp also has the size and build of a player who could wind up say playing wither at ILB or even develop into a defensive linemen down the line if needed.
Sleeper In-State Name in the Class of 2024?
Maine West LB Ben Cooper was truly a jack of all trades during his high school career at Maine West who was a three year varsity starter and an impact player on both sides of the football. Cooper, who played linebacker, safety along with wide receiver and is a higher level athlete who has also played baseball for four years for the Warriors. Once Cooper gets locked into the Redbirds weight room and training table on a full time basis...he possesses the frame and length to add good weight and strength pretty quickly. Again I'm noit totally sure on an eventual position for Cooper, but I do know he has a lot of upside and potential down the line.
Former Washington High and Minnesota OT JJ Guedet is an interesting addition and in many ways was not really a surprise to anyone in and around the Illinois State program. Guedet, who was a three star ranked linemen coming out of high school became a swing linemen in the Gophers offensive line rotation was also a familiar name and face to the ISU coaching staff since Guedet camped with the Redbirds for a few seasons. If Guedet can get back and put thew work in this winter and spring he can be a very nice addition to the Illinois State offensive line group next fall.
The One Who Got Away?
Chicago Mount Carmel DB Dillon Conway (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) added his first offer from the Redbirds back last May and dew the attnetion and interest of several MAC and FCS program. Conway also added an offer from Eastern Illinois as well as looks and attention from others but at the end of the day Conway inked last Wednesday with Eastern Illinois.
Overall Grade on the Illinois State In State Class of 2024: B-
Illinois State and head coach Brock Spack is basically in the same boat as every other in state FCS programs these days. The Redbirds continue to recruit the in state high school kids pretty well but now also are forced into recruiting the transfer poirtal just to keep up with the Jones. Illinois State added 5 very good pieces to it's Class of 2024 (again still not enough of in state high school kids who signed to mym liking but I'm always looking for more in state signee's). The Redbirds Walk On additions also have a few names who could very well add more depth and has a few kids who I can see ending up as scholarship players.
It will also be interesting to see how much longer Brock Spack remains coaching at Illinois State. Spack has been a huge presence at Illinois State and has had quite a bit of success pre transfer portal. Recruiting was already a non stop 24 hours a day ordeal and now it's gotten even more intense. Illinois State and every other program now needs to recruit and retain its own roster from year to year...then have to deal with the transfer portal issues, FBS and Power 5 teams now raiding your roster and such....I'm pretty sure that the head coaching position here and really at every FCS school has never been harder or as challenging as it is right now. A big part of tyhe letyter grade here for Illinois State for me is the combination of in state kids who signed along with a very solid walk on additions.
Next: Eastern Illinois
