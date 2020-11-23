The List: Class of 2021 verbal commitments

EdgyTim
Quarterbacks
QB Athan Kaliakmanis Antioch 6-foot-3, 185 pounds 2021 (Minn)
QB Kaleb Applebey Mt. Carmel Ill 6-foot-6, 205 pounds 2021 (baseball)
QB/ATH Sam Jackson Naperville Central 5-foot-10 170 pounds 2021 (Purdue)
QB Justin Lynch Mount Carmel 6-foot-1, 170 pounds 2021 (Temple)
QB Darius Wilson St. Laurence 6-foot-1, 185 pounds 2021 (Army
QB Tyler Macon East St. Louis 6-foot-1, 180 pounds 2021 (Missouri)
QB Phil Hird Warren Township 6-foot-1, 175 pounds 2021(Olivet Nazarene)
QB Ethan Hampton Aurora Christian 6-foot-2, 190 pounds 2021 (NIU)
QB Michael Brescia Hinsdale Central 6-foot-3, 195 pounds 2021 (Colgate)
QB Tommy Rittenhouse Wheaton St. Francis 5-foot-11, 170 pounds 2021 (Illinois State
QB Ty Michael OFallon 6-foot-2, 185 pounds 2021 (McKendree)
QB Parker Brown Wheaton South 5-foot-11, 180 pound 2021 (Indiana Wesleyan)
QB Reed Braundmeier Breese Mater Dei 6-foot-3, 190 pounds 2021 (baseball)
QB JT Thomas Loyola Academy 6-foot-0, 180 pounds 2021 (Denison)
QB Blake Ellingson Libertyville 6-foot-2, 200 pounds 2021 (Drake)
QB Connor McCormick Williamsville 6-foot-1, 200 pounds (Monmouth)
Running Backs
RB Willie Shaw Brother Rice 5-foot-11, 185 pounds 2021 (Toledo
RB Tajheem Lawson Marian Catholic 6-foot-0, 175 pounds 2021 (NIU)
RB Alex Sweetland Springfield SHG 5-foot-9, 160 pounds 2021 (St Thomas)
RB Justin Johnson Jr. Edwardsville 5-foot-11, 191 pounds 2021 (West Va)
RB Mar’Kiese Irving Hillcrest 5-foot-10, 175 pounds 2021 (Minn)
RB Nick DeMarco St. Charles North 5-foot-10, 185 pounds 2021 (baseball)
RB Trenton Howland Joliet West 6-foot-3, 220 pounds 2021 (Indiana)
RB Jamal Johnson Lincoln-Way East 5-foot-9, 175 pounds 2021 (BGSU)
RB Malik Frederick Conant 5-foot-10, 180 pounds 2021 (Harvard)
RB Sean Allen Homewood Flossmoor 5-foot-9, 170 pounds 2021 (Ill State)
RB Ronde Worrels Princeton 6-foot-0, 190 pounds 2021 (NIU PWO)
RB Vaughn Pemberton Loyola 6-foot-0, 205 pounds 2021 (Ball State)
RB Jovan Marsh Marist 5-foot-10, 185 pounds 2021 (Wyoming)
RB Samson Zander Glenbard West 5-foot-8, 160 pounds 2021 (Illinois Wesleyan)
RB Armani Moreno Neuqua Valley 6-foot-1, 215 pounds 2021 (GVSU)
Tight Ends
TE/LS Jameson Geers Providence Catholic 6-foot-5, 240 pounds 2021 (Minnesota)
TE/Drayton Charlton-Perrin Glenbrook North 6-foot-2, 230 pounds 2021 (Ball State)
TE/LB Alec Palella Bartlett 6-foot-5, 220 pounds 2021 (CMU)
TE Corey Walker Normal West 6-foot-6, 220 pounds 2021 (WMU)
TE Denin Limouris Glenbard West 6-foot-2, 220 pounds 2021 (Iowa PWO)
TE/OL Victor Mullen Ottawa Marquette 6-foot-6, 250 pounds 2021 (Louisville)
TE Kadinn Morris Springfield SHG 6-foot-3, 230 pounds 2021 (W Mich)
TE Cole Rusk Rock Island 6-foot-6, 205 pounds 2021 (EMU)
TE Jacob Petersen Richmond Burton 6-foot-4, 230 pounds 2021 (Holy Cross)
TE Justin Morris Vernon Hills 6-foot-4, 220 pounds 2021 (Ball State)
TE Charlie Sessa Hinsdale Central 6-foot-5, 210 pounds 2021 (Columbia)
Wide Receivers
WR Dwayne Moorehead Jr. Brother Rice 6-foot-2, 210 pounds 2021 (Dayton)
WR/S Brian Whitsey Solorio 6-foot-1, 185 pounds 2021 (NIU)
WR Lewis Bond Kenwood 6-foot-0, 180 pounds 2021 (Boston College)
WR Elijawah Teague Hillcrest 6-foot-1. 170 pounds 2021 (EIU)
WR/DB William Pauling H-F 5-foot-10, 170 pounds 2021 (Cincinnati)
WR/ATH Dino Kaliakmanis 6’2/175 Antioch 2021 (Minn)
WR Keontez Lewis East St. Louis 6-foot-1, 170 pounds 2021 (UCLA)
WR Dante Reynolds Kenwood 6-foot-0, 175 pounds 2021 (Boston College)
WR Mason Pierre Antoine LW East 6-foot-1, 175 pounds 2021 (NIU
WR Jaali Parker Mount Carmel 6-foot-1, 180 pounds 2021 (Western Michigan)
WR Henry Wilson Jr. St Rita 6-foot-0, 170 pounds 2021 (Western Michigan)
WR/RB Devon Pringle Bolingbrook 5-foot-11, 160 pounds 2021 (Grand Valley St.)
WR George Gumbs Jr. Simeon 6-foot-4, 190 pounds 2021
WR Dominic Lovett East St. Louis 5-foot-11, 170 pounds 2021 (Arizona State)
WR/TE Dionysius Hogan Peoria 6-foot-4, 190 pounds 2021 (Northern Iowa)
WR Trey Urwiler Batavia 5-foot-10, 175 pounds 2021 (NIU)
WR Jackson Gerard Wheaton St. Francis 6-foot-1, 181 pounds 2021 (Dartmouth)
WR Drew London Mt. Zion 6-foot-4, 210 pounds 2021 (Murray State)
WR Garrett Stare Neuqua Valley 5-foot-11, 170 pounds 2021 (UW Platteville
WR George Ongay New Trier 5-foot-9, 170 pounds (Concordia Wisc)
Offensive Linemen
OL Cameron James Simeon 6-foot-6, 280 pounds 2021 (Minn)
OL Luke Eckardt Richmond Burton 6-foot-6, 280 pounds (Arizona)
OL Gennings Dunker Lena Winslow 6-foot-4, 265 pounds 2021 (Iowa commit)
OL Ian Erickson OL 6'5 250 2021 St. Charles North 2021 (St Thomas)
OL Jackson Herringa Batavia 6-foot-8, 220 pounds 2021 (Northern Iowa)
OL Tommy Smith Rock Island 6-foot-3, 275 pounds 2021 (Concordia St Paul)
OL/DL Jack Walsh OL 6'3 250 2021 Fremd 2021 (Wyoming)
OT Keshaun Jones T Centralia 6-foot-4, 260 pounds 2021 (Temple)
OL David Davidkov New Trier 6-foot-5, 260 pounds 2021 (Iowa)
OL Joshua Kreutz Loyola Academy 6-foot-4, 260 pounds 2021 (Illinois)
OT Zachary Barlev Plainfield East 6-foot-5, 260 pounds 2021 (Illinois)
OL Pat Coogan Marist 6-foot-5, 275 pounds 2021 (Notre Dame)
OL/DL Jake Borman Burlington Central 6-foot-3, 260 pounds 2021 (Track/Illinois State)
OL Jackson Carsello Glenbrook North 6-foot-4, 265 pounds 2021 (Northwestern)
OL Wes Hoeh Glenbard West 6-foot-4, 270 pounds 2021 (Syracuse)
OL Luke Eckardt Richmond Burton 6-foot-6, 270 pounds 2021 (NIU)
OL Ryan Stewart Lincoln Way East 6-foot-5, 250 pounds 2021 (san Jose State)
OL Otto Hess Oswego 6-foot-7, 285 pounds 2021 (Boston College)
OL Bodie Turner St Rita 6-foot-4, 250 pounds 2021 (Illinois State)
OL Enrique A Cruz Jr. Willowbrook 6-foot-5, 250 pounds 2021 (Syracuse)
OL Josh Gesky Manteno 6-foot-6, 265 pounds 2021 (Illinois)
OL Ryan Gudaitis Hersey 6-foot-4, 255 pounds 2021 (Illinois State)
OL Chris Bornhoeft Plainfield South 6-foot-3, 280 pounds 2021 (N Mich)
OL David Chinlund Woodstock 6-foot-6, 260 pounds 2021 (SW Minn St)
Defensive Linemen
DE Tommy Matheson Warren Township 6-foot-4, 280 pounds 2021 (Princeton)
DE Zachary Myers Evanston 6-foot-4, 250 pounds 2021 (Air Force)
DE Ryan Whelan Brother Rice 6-foot-1, 220 pounds 2021 (Dayton)
DE/OLB Aidan Ralph 6'4 215 2021 DeLaSalle 2021 (Iowa State)
DE Tristian Wright Curie 6-foot-5, 225 pounds 2021 (Fordham)
DE/OL Ryan Keeler Nazareth Academy 6-foot-5, 260 pounds 2021 (Rutgers)
DL Jeremiah Pittman St Viator 6-foot-2, 270 pounds 2021 (Iowa)
DE Daine Hanson Nazareth Academy 6-foot-7, 240 pounds 2021 (GVSU)
DE/OLB Vontrell Chairse Phillips 6-foot-3, 230 pounds 2021 (Toledo)
DT Drew Hughes Nazareth Academy 6-foot-3, 270 pounds 2021 (Ball State)
DE Trevon Jordan Sterling 6-foot-5, 235 pounds 2021 (NIU)
DL Brandon Svets Loyola Academy 6-foot-5, 230 pounds 2021 (Harvard)
DT Carmine Bastone St. Charles North 6-foot-2, 250 pounds 2021 (Cornell)
DT Alvin Gulley Jr. Belleville West 6-foot-1, 283 pounds 2021 (Yale)
DE Jonah Pace Marengo 6-foot-5, 240 pounds 2021 (Central Michigan)
DT Sam Buck Highland 6-foot-2, 284 pounds 2021 (SIU)
DE/TE Carter Evans Prairie Ridge 6-foot-4, 210 pounds 2021 (EMU)
DE/OLB Matt Baker Rochester 6-foot-4, 215 pounds 2021 (Murray State
DE David Chinlund Woodstock 6-foot-6, 240 pounds 2021 (SW Minn St)
DE Corey Walker Normal West 6-foot-6, 220 pounds 2021 (WMU)
Defensive Back
DB Brian Whitsey Whitney Young 6-foot-2, 195 pounds 2021 (NIU)
S Justin Walters Bolingbrook 6-foot-2, 180 pounds 2021 (Notre Dame)
DB Willie Jones Phillips 6-foot-0, 175 pounds 2021 BGSU
DB Jabrill Williams Joliet Catholic 5-foot-9, 170 pounds 2021 (Army)
DB Matt Kordas Lincoln Way East 6-foot-0, 185 pounds 2021 (BGSU)
DB Aaron Wofford St. Laurence 6-foot-1, 165 pounds 2021 (WMU)
DB Deavion Pierce Phillips 5-foot-11, 193 pounds 2021 (Miami Oh)
DB Malik Rainey Bolingbrook 5-foot-10, 175 pounds 2021 (Cincinnati)
DB Jalen Bates OPRF 6-foot-0, 165 pounds 2021 (SIU)
DB Ian Ridge Elk Grove 5-foot-9, 170 pounds 2021 (Drake)
S Benjamin Perry Mount Carmel 6-foot-3, 200 pounds 2021 (Louisville)
DB Perry Slater Rock Island 6-foot-2, 185 pounds 2021 (Eastern Illinois)
DB DiAndre Harris Montini 5-foot-11, 180 pounds 2021 (Georgetown)
Linebackers
LB Al Pontrelli Lemont 6-foot-2, 190 pounds 2021 (EIU
LB Bryan Sanborn Lake Zurich 6-foot-2, 210 pounds 2021 (Wisconsin)
LB Malachi McNeal Warren Township 6-foot-0, 220 pounds (North Dakota)
LB Tommy Barnett Wheaton South 6-foot-0, 205 pounds 2021 (GVSU)
LB Mac Uihlein Lake Forest 6-foot-1, 205 pounds 2021 (Northwestern)
LB Mojo Weerts Batavia 6-foot-2, 200 pounds 2021 (Arizona)
LB Myles Jones Brother Rice 6-foot-0, 220 pounds 2021 (Georgetown)
LB Jackson Wiegold Vernon Hills 6-foot-2, 200 pounds 2021 (Ball State)
LB Jeremy Gelino Glenbard South 6-foot-0, 205 pounds 2021 (EIU)
LB Michael Gaughan St. Rita 6-foot-0, 210 pounds 2021 (lacrosse)
LB/DE Pat Strocchia III Joliet Catholic 6-foot-4, 215 pounds (Drake)
LB Austin Maciel Haygood Mount Carmel (St Thomas)
LB Will Schumacher Yorkville 5-foot-11, 215 pounds (St Anselm)
