My Take: Western Illinois University Leathernecks Class of 2024

Class of 2024 Early Signing Day Roster



My Take: In State Names from the WIU Class of 2024- Western Illinois was able to ink 5 high school propsects last Wednesday which was the early signing period.and I would fully expect the Leathernecks and new head coach Joe Davis to add several more names come the February Signing Day period. WIU has seen several names leave after the 2023 season via the transfer portal and the new coaching staff will need to zero in on roster retention along with adding more new faces over the next few weeks and months. WIU named Joe Davis it's new head coach on December 13th so the new head coach has had literally days to get settled into his job and try to assemble a new staff along with recruiting. Davis, who comes from EIU was the Panthers quarterback coach and offensive coordinator in 2022 has been at several stops over his coaching career and his offenses have been highly productive.



Western Illinois Class of 2024 In State Signing Class of 2024



DT Payne Miller Princeton 6-foot-2. 285 pounds

WR Aric Johnson Kaneland 6-foot-0, 200 pounds



Which In State name has the best chance of becoming an impact player?



Western Illinois so far has signed just 5 players overall including two in state names. For the most part I fully expect WIU to have several more additions that will be announced for the February Signing Day period.



Kaneland WR Aric Johnson Aric Johnson is a big, strong and athletic playmaker who has been a varsity starter and mainstay in the Knights offense over the past three seasons. Johnson has really good hands, runs routes well and has a high football IQ. Johnson is also a fearless receiver who's as comfortable over the middle making tough catches as he is making the routine play. Johnson will need to continue to improve his overall strength and speed but his overall game and tools are a big positive here.



Sleeper WIU In-State Name in the Class of 2024?



Princeton DT Payne Miller- Miller has mentioned in his bio is a big, strong and pretty agile defensive tackle who has been a three year varsity starter and impact player for the Princeton Tigers. I like Miller's overall motor and his ability to shed blockers at the point of attack and then finishes tackles exceptionally well. Miller will need to continue to get a bit stronger at WIU b ut his game is pretty solid hereand this could be a player who can develop into a starter down the line for the Leathernecks.







The One Who Got Away?



Geneseo TE Luke Johnsen (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) Illinois State- Johnsen, who is the son for just retired Geneseo head out coach Larry Johnsen was committed to WIU since late spring/early summer as a scholarship player. WIU made its head coaching change and left Johnsen seeking a new school to call home. Illinois State offered Johnsen a preferred walk on roster spot and Johnsen announced his decision a few weeks ago as a verbal commitment to Illinois State. Hononegah WR/DB Isaiah Houi was also an early commit to WIU as a scholarship player and Houi wound up backing out of his EIU verbal and signed a LOI last Wednesday with Eastern Illinois.





Overall Grade on the Western Illinois In State Class of 2024: Incomplete



Western Illinois did not have a good 2023 season and the program is undergoing some big changes. In steps new head coach Joe Davis from EIU who will try to get the Leathernecks fate turned around starting this coming fall. WIU is also leaving the Missouri Valley Conference and will play in the Ohio Valley starting for the 2024 season. WIU posted back to back 0-11 seasons now and are 2-31 over the past three seasons. The move out of the rugged MVC and into the Ohio Valley is a positive one I feel for WIU on many levels. No question the look for WIU leaving the MVC along with not getting to compete against several of it's in state rivals (SIU/ISU) isn't great but getting away from the stacked MVC schedule is a plus.



Hopefully WIU can go back to it's roots of playing hard nosed, fast and very physical football under new head coach Joe Davis. The Leathernecks for years have been a blue collar program who other schools did not look forward to playing year in and year out.



