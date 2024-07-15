New: My Top Week 1 Games.......

EdgyTim
Just started to really dig into the schedule this weekend and heere are what I feel are the top games for Week 1 of the IHSA Football season in 2024. I'll next narrow things down to a Top 5 then let you know which games i'm planning to cover in Week 1.
Prairie Ridge at Jacobs- Again I hate locked conferences...but this is a terrific Week 1 FVC matchup
St. Joseph Ogden at Monticello Two small school power programs with a ton of tradition here as well.
Hersey at Warren Township Hersey's top QB Colton Gumino tried to dent the always tough WTHS defense? Yes please.
Batavia at Glenbard West (Sat) The Hitters have two monster non con games in Batavia and Loyola.
Hope Academy at Wilmington Hope could be strong this fall and Wilmington is always strong.
Morgan Park at Marist The Mustangs have state title aspirations this fall and can Marist get back to form after a blip in 2023?
St Patrick at Niles Notre Dame HUGE rivalry game in Week 1....wow
Coal City at Morris Yes this is indeed the Hatfields against the McCoys in Will and Grundy County.
Edwardsville at Glenwood Great non conference game here as the Titans looks ready for a big season. Edwardsville also has state title aspirations in 2024.
Hinsdale Central at Naperville Central This has become an annual game and form good reasons....two very similar programs with a ton of talent and high expectations
Iowa City at Joliet Catholic The Hilltoppers schedule is no joke and Iowa City is a power program in Iowa.
Kankakee at Nazareth Academy Great Week 1 showdown and can Naz get out of ther gates quickly in 2024 and avoid late regular season drama for once
Lemont at Libertyville Anyone else remember when Lemont would open up against Little Flower? those days are long gone and Libertyville looks ready for a big 2024.
Benet Academy at Hillcrest Benet is seeking a good start and a win over the always talented Hillcrest Hawks would be huge.
Metamora at Sterling Talk about two major power programs in Class 5A here. Great teams great football towns squaring off.
Prospect at Lyons Township- Just an interesting matchup here on several levels.
Neuqua Valley at Oswego Local game here that is a great opening game that will tell us a lot about both teams here.
Lincoln Way West at Blue Island Eisenhower Ike is seeking a good start under a new head coach. West has a loaded roster with big expectations for 2024.
Providence Catholic at Wheaton North- Providence will be young but talented and Wheaton North is just always well coached and a hard nosed team.
Richards at Crete Monee Both have Class 6A playoff potential in 2024 and are both bringing back a ton of experience for this season.
Fenwick at OPRF Another local big time game and showdown that gets both sides fired up.
Sandburg at St Rita Sandburg HC Troy McAllister doesn't schedule St Rita unless he knows he has something to work with this summer. St Rita is always so good at home...
Maine South at Lincoln Way East- Best Week 1 game in the state?
Plainfield North at Lockport- North has a lot of weapons and speed. Lockport has numbers and a defense that can always hang with all comers.
The Hun School (New Jersey) at Chicago Mount Carmel- The Hun School is a traditional power in New Jersey and will not be a punching bag for a talented but less experienced Caravan.
Rochelle at Simeon @ Gately Stadium The Rockets get to experience Gately Dogs and a Wolverines team that has a ton of talent and speed.
SHG at Christian Brothers (St. Louis) Huge test for the Cyclones taking on St Louis arwea power CBC.
St Charles North at Palatine Just two very good programs squaring off here.
Sycamore vs DeKalb @ NIU This game is always a huge draw and rivalry game in the DeKalb area.
Loyola vs East St Louis at Illinois State (Sat) Best game in the state for Week 1?
Marian Central Catholic at Richmond Burton Two programs that are very close in distance and a game that's been highly anticipated for over a year.
Have others? List them and talk about it here.
Next: I'll narrow this down to My Top 5 Games and will also pick which games I'll cover.
