New: My Top Week 1 Games.......

Just started to really dig into the schedule this weekend and heere are what I feel are the top games for Week 1 of the IHSA Football season in 2024. I'll next narrow things down to a Top 5 then let you know which games i'm planning to cover in Week 1.- Again I hate locked conferences...but this is a terrific Week 1 FVC matchupTwo small school power programs with a ton of tradition here as well.Hersey's top QB Colton Gumino tried to dent the always tough WTHS defense? Yes please.The Hitters have two monster non con games in Batavia and Loyola.Hope could be strong this fall and Wilmington is always strong.The Mustangs have state title aspirations this fall and can Marist get back to form after a blip in 2023?HUGE rivalry game in Week 1....wowYes this is indeed the Hatfields against the McCoys in Will and Grundy County.Great non conference game here as the Titans looks ready for a big season. Edwardsville also has state title aspirations in 2024.This has become an annual game and form good reasons....two very similar programs with a ton of talent and high expectationsThe Hilltoppers schedule is no joke and Iowa City is a power program in Iowa.Great Week 1 showdown and can Naz get out of ther gates quickly in 2024 and avoid late regular season drama for onceAnyone else remember when Lemont would open up against Little Flower? those days are long gone and Libertyville looks ready for a big 2024.Benet is seeking a good start and a win over the always talented Hillcrest Hawks would be huge.Talk about two major power programs in Class 5A here. Great teams great football towns squaring off.- Just an interesting matchup here on several levels.Local game here that is a great opening game that will tell us a lot about both teams here.Ike is seeking a good start under a new head coach. West has a loaded roster with big expectations for 2024.- Providence will be young but talented and Wheaton North is just always well coached and a hard nosed team.Both have Class 6A playoff potential in 2024 and are both bringing back a ton of experience for this season.Another local big time game and showdown that gets both sides fired up.Sandburg HC Troy McAllister doesn't schedule St Rita unless he knows he has something to work with this summer. St Rita is always so good at home...- Best Week 1 game in the state?- North has a lot of weapons and speed. Lockport has numbers and a defense that can always hang with all comers.The Hun School is a traditional power in New Jersey and will not be a punching bag for a talented but less experienced Caravan.The Rockets get to experience Gately Dogs and a Wolverines team that has a ton of talent and speed.Huge test for the Cyclones taking on St Louis arwea power CBC.Just two very good programs squaring off here.This game is always a huge draw and rivalry game in the DeKalb area.Best game in the state for Week 1?Two programs that are very close in distance and a game that's been highly anticipated for over a year.Have others? List them and talk about it here.Next: I'll narrow this down to My Top 5 Games and will also pick which games I'll cover.