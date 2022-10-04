My Take: Which 3-3/2-4 Teams Reach 5 wins?

May 29, 2001
Just decided to look into these teams a bit this week.....feel free to comment add thoughts etc.

3-3 Teams I feel have a good shot at 5 Wins

Normal Community vs Dohn Prep Ohio @ PND and then hosting Manual...I like the Ironmen chances.

Danville vs Central @ Richwood then a forfeit win over Urbana

Marist @ Montini vs Carmel then @ Rice in Week 9. Definitely doable but I would prefer the Redhawks lock up 5 before Week 9

Benet Academy @ St Joe Indiana @ JCA then vs Nazareth Academy....it won't be easy but still doable.

Westinghouse vs The Nerds vs Lane @ Brooks

Cary Grove @ Jacobs @ Burlington Central vs Hampshire....another one that won't be easy but...

Kaneland @ Marengo @ Woodstock North vs LaSalle Peru. Marengo this week will be a critical game in my opinion

Marengo vs Kaneland @ Manual vs Plano

Johnsburg @ Richmond Burton vs Woodstock vs Harvard Survive this week then get the last two I'm thinking.

Ridgewood vs Westmont (forfeit win) @ Aurora Central Catholic vs Chicago Christian

Aurora Christian @ Elmwood Park vs St. Edward @ Wheaton Academy

Troy @ Jerseyville vs Waterloo vs Lincoln

Marion @ Centralia vs Carbondale @ Mattoon

Belleville Althoff vs Carbondale vs Cahokia vs Alton Odds are against the Crusaders here but...

Hillcrest vs Tinley Park vs Lemont @ Oak Forest Last two games a huge for the Hawks.

Reavis @ Oak Lawn @ TF North @ Richards

Rich Township vs Crete vs TRidge @ Leo- @ Leo will be the swing game here.

Libertyville @ Mundelein vs Zion @ Stevenson A must win this week in my minds for the Naughty Kitties.

Stevenson @ Zion vs Waukegan vs Libertyville win the next two and all good for the Patriots. Week 9 could be epic

Belleville East @ Edwardsville vs Belleville West vs Granite City It always seems to come down to West and East...

Larkin @ Bartlett vs Elgin vs West Chicago- The annual rivalry game with Larkin once again looms large for the Royals.

Downers Grove South vs AT @ Morton vs Leyden



3-3 Teams Right Now That Are a Coin Flip in My Mind

Brother Rice @JCA vs Marian Catholic vs Marist Huge game this week at JCA

Marian Catholic vs DeLaSalle @ Brother Rice vs Carmel....again this won't be easy...

Montini Catholic vs Marist vs Nazareth @ JCA Tough task and really this is playoff week for Montini

Kaneland @ Marengo @ Woodstock North vs LaSalle Peru

Phillips @ Lane Tech vs Clark @ Kenwood Must won this week and next

Lakes @Wauconda @ Grant vs Grayslake Central Again this will not be easy....

Mundelein vs Libertyville @ Lake Zurich vs Lake Forest Playoffs also begin this week for the Mustangs.

Bradley vs Andrew @ Staff vs LW East Must wins this week and next for the Boilermakers.

Lincoln Way West @ LWC @ Andrew vs H-F- Must wins this week and next as well.

Willowbrook vs Hinsdale South @ York vs Morton- Must win this week for sure.

HInsdale Central vs York @ Proviso West vs Glenbard West I feel good about Week 8....

OPRF vs Proviso West @DGN vs York- Must win this week and next.


The Mid (dle of the Road at best) Illini-
Metamora seems to have the best path to me.
Washington
Morton
Metamora

The Central Suburban No(where)rth-
No idea here....literally flip a coin or two.
Deerfield
Maine West
Highland Park

The Southwest Prairie (L)East?
Someone is going to get into the postseason...this Saturday at Central will tell us a lot more.
Plainfield South
Plainfield Central

3-3 Teams I feel won't make the 5 wins Cut

Peoria Notre Dame
Bloomington
St. Laurence Early season losses no question hurting the Vikings changes.
DePaul Prep
Fenwick Young team that could be hurt big time by the Week 8 open date.
U High
Lisle
Bishop McNamara
Buffalo Grove
Wheeling
Schaumburg
Elgin


2-4 Teams who Could Make the Dream Still Happen?

Champaign Central @ Danville @ Bloomington vs Richwoods Again it's a long shot but not out of the realm of possibility

Nazareth Academy vs Leo @ Montini @ Benet Academy - Maybe I'm drinking powder blue Kooi Aid but this looms really really interesting

Central (formerly known as Burlington Central)- @ CLC vs Cary Grove @ McHenry- The Rockets have played some of the upper crust FVC teams pretty tough and they have a shot.

Marmion Academy @ Carmel vs Leo @ DeLaSalle It's definitely possible here for the Cadets.

Chicago Christian vs Auriora Central Catholic @ Indy Phalen @ Ridgewood The Knights also have a very realistic shot here.

Shepard @ Evergreen Park vs Argo @ Eisenhower- The Astros have lost some close games this season...and lady lucky wake up in time to help?
 
NNFAN

Sep 9, 2001
* What a shame it would be to see Marist or Brother Rice miss the playoffs. I think Marist knocks off Montini and Carmel so the BR game (week nine) will matter less. BR should handle Marian but will have to beat JCA or Marist. Not gonna be easy. Imagine having Marist, JCA, MC, Rita, and Loyola on your schedule.

* Don't see Hinsdale Central getting past York or Glenbard West. Not enough offense. BTW.. talk about a back loaded schedule, GW still has DGN (5-1), Lyons (5-1), and HC to close things out after losing to undefeated York.
 
Sep 6, 2022
NNFAN said:
* What a shame it would be to see Marist or Brother Rice miss the playoffs. I think Marist knocks off Montini and Carmel so the BR game (week nine) will matter less. BR should handle Marian but will have to beat JCA or Marist. Not gonna be easy. Imagine having Marist, JCA, MC, Rita, and Loyola on your schedule.

* Don't see Hinsdale Central getting past York or Glenbard West. Not enough offense. BTW.. talk about a back loaded schedule, GW still has DGN (5-1), Lyons (5-1), and HC to close things out after losing to undefeated York.
Soucie saying 4 win teams may get into playoffs this year. Not sure on the particulars.
 
Well-Known Member
Sep 14, 2021
Vincennes6410 said:
Soucie saying 4 win teams may get into playoffs this year. Not sure on the particulars.
According to his best estimate, I think he said any 4-win team/s that did get in would have to have playoff points in the mid-to high 40s at a minimum. Higher points than that would of course get in first (barring a conference champ who happened to have 4 wins. At least that's my understanding).
 
Well-Known Member
May 29, 2001
MalleusMaleficarum said:
According to his best estimate, I think he said any 4-win team/s that did get in would have to have playoff points in the mid-to high 40s at a minimum. Higher points than that would of course get in first (barring a conference champ who happened to have 4 wins. At least that's my understanding).
Time to include 5-4/4-5 all in the same pool then sort them out by playoff points....
 
Well-Known Member
Aug 26, 2011
Could Cary Grove's streak of 18 years making the playoffs and winning at least a first round game be over this year?
 
