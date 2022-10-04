My Take: Which 3-3/2-4 Teams Reach 5 wins?

Just decided to look into these teams a bit this week.....feel free to comment add thoughts etc.



3-3 Teams I feel have a good shot at 5 Wins



Normal Community vs Dohn Prep Ohio @ PND and then hosting Manual...I like the Ironmen chances.



Danville vs Central @ Richwood then a forfeit win over Urbana



Marist @ Montini vs Carmel then @ Rice in Week 9. Definitely doable but I would prefer the Redhawks lock up 5 before Week 9



Benet Academy @ St Joe Indiana @ JCA then vs Nazareth Academy....it won't be easy but still doable.



Westinghouse vs The Nerds vs Lane @ Brooks



Cary Grove @ Jacobs @ Burlington Central vs Hampshire....another one that won't be easy but...



Kaneland @ Marengo @ Woodstock North vs LaSalle Peru. Marengo this week will be a critical game in my opinion



Marengo vs Kaneland @ Manual vs Plano



Johnsburg @ Richmond Burton vs Woodstock vs Harvard Survive this week then get the last two I'm thinking.



Ridgewood vs Westmont (forfeit win) @ Aurora Central Catholic vs Chicago Christian



Aurora Christian @ Elmwood Park vs St. Edward @ Wheaton Academy



Troy @ Jerseyville vs Waterloo vs Lincoln



Marion @ Centralia vs Carbondale @ Mattoon



Belleville Althoff vs Carbondale vs Cahokia vs Alton Odds are against the Crusaders here but...



Hillcrest vs Tinley Park vs Lemont @ Oak Forest Last two games a huge for the Hawks.



Reavis @ Oak Lawn @ TF North @ Richards



Rich Township vs Crete vs TRidge @ Leo- @ Leo will be the swing game here.



Libertyville @ Mundelein vs Zion @ Stevenson A must win this week in my minds for the Naughty Kitties.



Stevenson @ Zion vs Waukegan vs Libertyville win the next two and all good for the Patriots. Week 9 could be epic



Belleville East @ Edwardsville vs Belleville West vs Granite City It always seems to come down to West and East...



Larkin @ Bartlett vs Elgin vs West Chicago- The annual rivalry game with Larkin once again looms large for the Royals.



Downers Grove South vs AT @ Morton vs Leyden







3-3 Teams Right Now That Are a Coin Flip in My Mind



Brother Rice @JCA vs Marian Catholic vs Marist Huge game this week at JCA



Marian Catholic vs DeLaSalle @ Brother Rice vs Carmel....again this won't be easy...



Montini Catholic vs Marist vs Nazareth @ JCA Tough task and really this is playoff week for Montini



Kaneland @ Marengo @ Woodstock North vs LaSalle Peru



Phillips @ Lane Tech vs Clark @ Kenwood Must won this week and next



Lakes @Wauconda @ Grant vs Grayslake Central Again this will not be easy....



Mundelein vs Libertyville @ Lake Zurich vs Lake Forest Playoffs also begin this week for the Mustangs.



Bradley vs Andrew @ Staff vs LW East Must wins this week and next for the Boilermakers.



Lincoln Way West @ LWC @ Andrew vs H-F- Must wins this week and next as well.



Willowbrook vs Hinsdale South @ York vs Morton- Must win this week for sure.



HInsdale Central vs York @ Proviso West vs Glenbard West I feel good about Week 8....



OPRF vs Proviso West @DGN vs York- Must win this week and next.





The Mid (dle of the Road at best) Illini-

Metamora seems to have the best path to me.

Washington

Morton

Metamora



The Central Suburban No(where)rth-

No idea here....literally flip a coin or two.

Deerfield

Maine West

Highland Park



The Southwest Prairie (L)East?

Someone is going to get into the postseason...this Saturday at Central will tell us a lot more.

Plainfield South

Plainfield Central



3-3 Teams I feel won't make the 5 wins Cut



Peoria Notre Dame

Bloomington

St. Laurence Early season losses no question hurting the Vikings changes.

DePaul Prep

Fenwick Young team that could be hurt big time by the Week 8 open date.

U High

Lisle

Bishop McNamara

Buffalo Grove

Wheeling

Schaumburg

Elgin





2-4 Teams who Could Make the Dream Still Happen?



Champaign Central @ Danville @ Bloomington vs Richwoods Again it's a long shot but not out of the realm of possibility



Nazareth Academy vs Leo @ Montini @ Benet Academy - Maybe I'm drinking powder blue Kooi Aid but this looms really really interesting



Central (formerly known as Burlington Central)- @ CLC vs Cary Grove @ McHenry- The Rockets have played some of the upper crust FVC teams pretty tough and they have a shot.



Marmion Academy @ Carmel vs Leo @ DeLaSalle It's definitely possible here for the Cadets.



Chicago Christian vs Auriora Central Catholic @ Indy Phalen @ Ridgewood The Knights also have a very realistic shot here.



Shepard @ Evergreen Park vs Argo @ Eisenhower- The Astros have lost some close games this season...and lady lucky wake up in time to help?