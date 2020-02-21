LW East S Matt Kordas adds an EIU offer

Lincoln Way East 2021 S Matt Kordas (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) was able to add his third scholarship recently from in state Eastern Illinois University. Kordas discusses adding his recent EIU offer and more here. "Eastern Illinois offered me a scholarship ," Kordas said. "I don't know a whole lot about EIU except that a lot of great players have come out of EIU over the years. EIU also has some former Lincoln Way East studs over there." Kordas is also looking ahead towards a busy spring which will include several unofficial college visits. "I have a visit planned for Iowa on March 1st. The Iowa coaches actually started to text me after I got my first offer and said they wanted to get me on campus. I'll also be visiting Kansas State in late March or early April, then I'm also going to get out to visit Bowling Green. I'm sure I'll also get down to EIU for a visit this spring." Kordas has also drawn some recent new recruiting attention. "Kansas State has shown a lot more interest along with Iowa and Wisconsin. The same now with North Dakota State. Bowling Green is always in touch and so is North Dakota." Kordas is the meantime is focused on track this winter. "I'm running track this year along with AJ (Henning) Larry (Burks) and Jamal (Johnson) and we are trying to get another state ring, and we have a good shot." Matt Kordas has scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Illinois State and Eastern Illinois.