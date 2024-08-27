2024 Conference Preview: North Suburban

EDGYTIM.com's 2024 North Suburban Conference Predicted Finish



+Warren Township



*Lake Zurich



*Libertyville



*Lake Forest



*Stevenson



Mundelein



Zion Benton



Waukegan



+denotes predicted 2024 conference champion



*denotes 2024 IHSA state playoff projected qualifier



Preseason Conference MVP?



Warren Township senior RB Aaron Stewart- Aarion Stewart is a key player in the Blue Devils offense again this season. Stewart, who is also a state and national wrestling standout will again be asked to lead the Warren rushing attack, which should benefit with an improved passing game this fall.



Lake Zurich senior OL/DL Jacob Wilk- Wilk, who is verbally committed to Western Michigan is a talented and athletic big man who will also be asked to provide leadership and production for the Bears this fall.



Libertyville senior QB Quinn Schambow Libertyville has several key underclassmen to watch this season who are drawing recruiting attention, yet this team will kick things into high gear led by QB Quinn Schambow. Schambow, who ism also a college level baseball recruit has a strong and accurate arm as well as being a very strong overall athlete.



Lake Forest senior QB Danny Van Camp- Van Camp is another big kid (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) and impressive all around athlete for the Scouts who will again be asked to lead the Lake Forest offense this fall. Lake Forest has high expectations this season and if Van Camp can build upon a pretty strong 2023 season, the Scouts could be a dangerous team in 6A.



Mundelein senior OL/DL Dylan Coe Coe will be a nulti-year varsity starter who is also drawing steady recruiting looks and attention this summer. I fully expect Coe to play full time on both sides of the football this fall.



Sleeper Players to Watch?



Lake Zurich senior ATH Jackson Piggott- Piggott is another multi-year starter and impact player for the Bears.



Warren Township senior QB Jack Wolf- Wolf is coming off a strong 2023 season and looks ready to take his game and the Blue Devils offense to a much higher level.



Toughest Overall Schedule?



Warren Township- The Blue Devils and heaed coach Bryan McNulty do not play around when it comes to it's non conference schedule. The Blue Devils open the season hosting Hersey, then play at Swagger High and finish the season @ Stevenson vs Lake Zurich and @ Libertyville. That's legit.



Top 2024 North Suburban Conference Games?



Lake Forest at Stevenson October 10th- The Scouts and the Patriots get a nice early conference showdown and a chance to see exactly where both programs are going for the remainder of the regular season.



Lake Zurich at Warren Township October 18th Another great North Sububran showdown that has been pretty much the top game in the league for the lst several years. Need proof? Ask the players and they will well you this is the game.



Warren Township @ Libertyville October 25th Best case scenario.....both have a shot at winning the conference title, a high playoff seed and 5-7000 crazed fans? I'm down with that.





North Suburban Conference Statement Game?



Warren Township @ Maine South September 6th- No question this is the battrlw of two of the top Class 8A programs in the Northern suburbs. Yet another great early matchup of two programs who have the balls to play each other be damned the results. Kudos to both schools.