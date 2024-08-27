2024 Conference Preview: Central Suburban Conference

EDGYTIM.com's 2024 Central Suburban South Conference Predicted Finish



+Maine South



*Glenbrook South



*New Trier



Glenbrook North



Evanston



Deerfield



EDGYTIM.com's 2024 Central Suburban North Conference Predicted Finish



+Maine West



*Niles West



*Highland Park



Vernon Hills



Niles North



Maine East



+denotes predicted 2024 conference champion



*denotes 2024 IHSA state playoff projected qualifier



Preseason Conference MVP?



Maine South senior RB Michael Dellumo or QB Constantine Coines In my mind you can't go wrong either way. QB Constantine Coines was a backup to start the 2023 season but a first quarter injury made Coines the starter. Coines played well off the bench in a tight 10-7 loss to Brother Rice and basically rolled the remainder of the season. Dellumo is yet another quality back for the Hawks who will operate behind a very big and impressive offensive line this fall.



New Trier senior QB Patrick Heneghan- Heneghan will be a multi-year starter and leader for the Trevians. New Trier has a impressive skill set, is a fundamentally sound signal caller who just finds ways to win games. Love this kid's overall work ethic. motor and leadership ability.



Glenbrook South senior WR/DB Tyrone Cotton III- Cotton II is another athletic and versatile athlete who will no question become an impact player for the Titans this fall. Cotton III, who is verbally committed to South Dakota State I feel will draw more recruiting looks from higher level D1 schools this fall.



Glenbrook North senior OL Samuel Cray Paich Committed to Cincinnati, Paich (6-foot-5, 285 pounds) has the size, frame and potential to continue to develop and add more strength at the Power 4 level. Paich has good feet, moves and bends welll and just has great overall instincts yet also has room to continue to get better and better down the line.



Deerfield senior TE Jack Berger Big, long and athtic player who can play either receiver or tight end at the next level. Berger has drawn recruiting attention from various levels and his early fall video will draw lots of looks.



Sleeper Players to Watch?



Evanston senior QB Colin Livatino



Maine West senior WR/DB LaMarcus Hicks



Niles West senior DL Brayden Kuffel





Toughest Overall Schedule?



Maine South - The Hawks year in and year out always challenges itself from a scheduling standpoint and 2024 is no different. The Hawks open up on the road at Lincoln Way East, then host Warren Township, hit the road to Hersey then hoist Barrington in Week 4. Those are four state playoff teams and a few who could wind up in a state title game this fall.



Top 2024 Central Suburban Conference Games?



New Trier at Maine South September 20th- The annual rivalry game is always a good one. Maine South has been rolling this game and the entire South for decades now....but I do get the feeling that the Trevs have closed the gap a bit the last few yeaes.



Maine South at Glenbrook South October 10th- Potential conference title game? Maybe....



Maine West at Niles West October 18th- Again Maine West is a relatively safe pick to win the North...and Niles West just feels like a team ready for a turnaround here.



Central Suburban Conference Statement Game?



Central Suburban crossover games with the Mid Suburban conference- One of the best things bothe the CSL and the MSL did was agree to the various crossover games. It's pretty simple really...,the top tams in the Central suburban play the top teams in the Mid Suburban and then work your way on down. For the most part the matchups are pretty fair and balanced and in my opinion help both conferences out coem post-season time.