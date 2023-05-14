Who Stood Out: The Stage Camp at COD all positions

EdgyTim
This annual event was held again at College of DuPage on Tuesday night and one of the many reasons my partners and I like this camp is that it's held in the middle of the spring evaluation period. College coaches from the FCS level and below are allowed to attend and we had our biggest turnout of coaches so far with over 50 coaches representing 35 schools. The overall numbers also set a new high mark (roughly 250 kids) and overall the weather was ideal.
Once again for the record...let me clarify for all here. I try to watch and see as many kids as I can at these showcase and camp events....but I've yet to be able to find a way to watch 250 plus kids in one spot at one time...and I can and will miss seeing some additional top names...but I'll keep trying my best to see as many kids as possible. Also when your name is on the billing it pulls me away in a million different directions at times. I rely pretty heavily on feedback from my positional coaches and media aka people who I trust here along with my own in person evals. I've said this before and will again....the hardest thing for me to do is get a really good feel on the top kids at this event when I'm not 100 percent locked into it for multiple reasons. I will always do my best in these situations.
The Wide Receiver position was by far the largest position group at this event and also one of the most talented.
Defensive Backs
#700 DB Tai Sesta Joliet Catholic 2024- Had a very solid day here in my opinion. Sesyta was strong in drill and positional work, tested and ran well and was willing to take as many reps as possible.
#707 DB Maksym Makota Maine West 2025- Highly impressive athlete who posted a 37 inch vertical along with being one of the top testers in this entire event regardless of position. Has a bit more to learn when it comes to his coverage skills but the raw physical tools are impressive no question.
#708 DB Elijah Romerus Fenwick 2024- Has higher college level talent and athletic ability in my opinion. Romerus also ran and tested well here, has a nice combination of good size and length while also being strong in deep ball coverage. Overall an impressive showing here and a name who will draw a lot of attention in college camps this summer.
#709 DB Julien Bey Palatine 2025- Speedy, twitchy athlete who's a bit smaller physically for the higher level college but who can and run with everyone and was a pest in coverage.
#715 DB Ethan Enriquez Nazareth Academy 2024- Ran and tested well and is also another smaller cover corner type who was very strong in one on ones.
Wide Receivers
#804 WR Finn Weppner Geneva 2025- Speedy athlete who also showed to have great hands, ball skills and Weppner had a very solid overall day here.
#810 WR Aric Johnson Kaneland 2024- A well known name in recruiting circles already, Johnson was very solid here all day. Johnson ran good routes, flashed really good hands in traffic and just does a lot of things well. Colleges will want to see him live this summer and I feel he has FCS ability.
#812 WR Maurice Davis Mount Carmel 2024- Davis is another camp regular who is just a consistently strong player. Davis ran and tested pretty well, has good hands and is always willing to take as many reps as possible.
#813 WR Quinn Morris Plainfield East 2025- Still a bit of a work in progress from a size/strength standpoint, but his hands, ability to use his body to shield away the defender and his sheer talent to win deep balls in traffic is impressive. Morris I feel is getting better and better each time I see him live.
#816 WR Matt Kucjaz Wheaton North 2024- I've seen Matt a few times now and he's another very steady receiver who also runs good routes, has good hands and just goes and gets the football. Kucjaz I feel will be a kid who will fare well in one day camps this summer and should be able to boost his overall recruiting stock.
#820 WR Jake Cestone Nazareth Academy 2025- Keep an eye on this kid for the Class of 2025. Cestone has decent size, ran and tested really well and while he still has work to do in his ball skills, knowledge level and experience level his physical tools are already really noticeable.
#844 WR Cameran Banks Hillcrest 2024- Banks is another name to watch who has good length, did well in one on ones and also ran and tested well. Banks is still in need of adding more weight and strength, but his speed and raw tools and upside caught my attention.
#846 WR Jerrell Benson Lincoln Park 2025- Another speedy kid from the CPL who is still physically a work in progress from a weight room standpoint. However, Benson posted a 33 inch vertical jump and also ran a strong 40.
#851 WR Jack Grigus Lyons Township 2025- Grigus just seemed to catch everything thrown his way, ran and tested pretty well and was noted by the coaches as one of the better kids they worked with here.
#861 WR Torrey French Carmel Catholic 2024- I've been a fan of Torrey's for a year plus now and he showed me why again here. French ran a top level 40 yard dash, has a great mix of speed, wiggle and power and could be a higher level slot at the college level. Had a very impressive day here.
#862 WR George Dimopoulous Crystal Lake Central 2024 Class of 2024 name to watch here no doubt. George has impressive size (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) who showed really good strength, speed and quickness in drill and positional work. Dimopoulous also posted a 36 inch vertical jump and he's a name on the rise this summer.
#863 WR DJ Brooks Simeon 2024 Speedy receiver who has a nice combination of size and strength along with good speed and hands.
#872 WR Luke Mailander York 2024- As consistent as they come here. Luke Mailander is always working hard, always hustling and always just making plays. Mailander also ran and tested well and he's another name who could see his stock rise on college camps this summer.
#876 WR Blaise LaVista Libertyville 2025 Another impressive underclassmen name to remember. LaVista (how cool of a name is Blaise LaVista for a receiver?) also has good size (6-foot-1, 183 pounds) along with impressive ball skills, hands and upside. I can see LaVistta growing into a higher level tight end at the higher level in college football.
