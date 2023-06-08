ADVERTISEMENT

Video: Session 2 Wednesday NCC Camp OL vs DL 1on1's

DO NOT SHARE these random clips from last night's North Central College camp OL vs DL One on Ones please....I will re-release a few days down the rod for free...and a reminder this is copywritten material that you need my permission to release on any social media etc.

I'll list some of the names/numbers below



Below are several names/numbers in the video. Pleazw take note...the roster includes several multiple kids using the same number so I did my best to sort out the correct one. If I'm missing any just please post it and I will add/correct it. Thanks

R = 2024
B = 2025
W = 2026/2027

68 B Jaysek Thompson Glenbard North
89 R Colin Jones Hertiage Christian School
62 R Logan Brasfield Yorkville
62 R Defense Porter Mihelich Burlington Central
66 R Trey Pearson Burlington Central
61 R Landon Lauter Glenbrook North
90 R Bennett Williams Princeton
54 B Connor Sullivan Loyola Academy
92 B Keshawn Wiley Joliet West
67 R Garry Brown Leo
71 R Andre Deal Plainfield North
91 R Jonathon Mayfield Hoffman Estates
94 R Andrew Flaherty St Louis Priory School
60 R Ivan Moore Jr. Kenwood
74 R Sam Hawker Monona Grove
45 R ???
64 R ???
70 B Rhett Van Boening Libertyville
97 R Justin Dutkiewicz Neuqua Valley
59 R Burke Wilkin SHG
57 R Isaac Saffold Kenwood
93 R Grier Lawson Naperville North
83 R David Wuske Lincoln Way East
73 R Liam Fitzgerald New Trier
64 B Joe Petite Geneva
98 R Nick Williamson Neuqqa Valley
65 R Davarein Stevenson Westinghouse
63 R Micah Hamilton Minooka
55 B Peter Strbac Maine South
 
