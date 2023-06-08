Video: Session 2 Wednesday NCC Camp OL vs DL 1on1's

DO NOT SHARE these random clips from last night's North Central College camp OL vs DL One on Ones please....I will re-release a few days down the rod for free...and a reminder this is copywritten material that you need my permission to release on any social media etc.



I'll list some of the names/numbers below







Below are several names/numbers in the video. Pleazw take note...the roster includes several multiple kids using the same number so I did my best to sort out the correct one. If I'm missing any just please post it and I will add/correct it. Thanks



R = 2024

B = 2025

W = 2026/2027



68 B Jaysek Thompson Glenbard North

89 R Colin Jones Hertiage Christian School

62 R Logan Brasfield Yorkville

62 R Defense Porter Mihelich Burlington Central

66 R Trey Pearson Burlington Central

61 R Landon Lauter Glenbrook North

90 R Bennett Williams Princeton

54 B Connor Sullivan Loyola Academy

92 B Keshawn Wiley Joliet West

67 R Garry Brown Leo

71 R Andre Deal Plainfield North

91 R Jonathon Mayfield Hoffman Estates

94 R Andrew Flaherty St Louis Priory School

60 R Ivan Moore Jr. Kenwood

74 R Sam Hawker Monona Grove

45 R ???

64 R ???

70 B Rhett Van Boening Libertyville

97 R Justin Dutkiewicz Neuqua Valley

59 R Burke Wilkin SHG

57 R Isaac Saffold Kenwood

93 R Grier Lawson Naperville North

83 R David Wuske Lincoln Way East

73 R Liam Fitzgerald New Trier

64 B Joe Petite Geneva

98 R Nick Williamson Neuqqa Valley

65 R Davarein Stevenson Westinghouse

63 R Micah Hamilton Minooka

55 B Peter Strbac Maine South