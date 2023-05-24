Update: What's next for Simeon 2025 3 star DL Christopher Burgess Jr.?

EdgyTim
Chicago (Ill.) Simeon 2025 three star ranked defensive end recruit Christopher Burgess Jr. (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) has been adding Power 5 offers this spring at an impressive rate. Burgess Jr. takes a few minutes out of his day to fill us in on his upcoming summer plans in this latest recruiting update.
"We have two weeks of school left before summer break," Burgess Jr. said. "We are getting out of school a lot earlier now then we used to and it's a good thing. We used to not get out of school until almost the end of June and it was hard to get out to do things like college camps. We are now more in line with the suburban schools and it makes it easier to start up team camp and get to college camps and visits now."
Burgess Jr. is starting to get his summer schedule in order.
"I'm going top get out to a lot of colleges and make visits and a few camps. I know I'm going to camp for sure this summer at Notre Dame, Michigan and also Ohio State. Those are my for sure three camps this summer. I also want to get out and see schools like Georgia, USC and Miami (Fla.) but then again I would love to see them all to be honest. I'm just going to try my best to see as many schools as I can, but it also costs money and also takes a lot of time."
So what does Burgess Jr. look for when he makes a college campus visit?
"I'm looking for how much love will that school show me along with the rest of the players. Can I keep building a good relationship with the coaches at each school and I want to get to know both the coaches and the players well. Relationships are very important to me and just seeing how I fit in at each school is also important both on the field and off the field and socially."
Christopher Burgess Jr. has multiple scholarship offers.
My Take on Christopher Burgess Jr. Recruiting: Christopher Burgess Jr. is really blowing up and has added a ton of new offers from across the country. Burgess Jr. is planning to make visits but again the reality of those visits and camps is that you can't be everywhere. Look for Burgess Jr. to have a very good summer camp season and more major offers to follow. As far as visits are concerned this summer look for Burgess Jr. to make a handful of visits but with the NCAA now allowing unlimited official visits just from a cost standpoint I'm guessing Burgess Jr. will be holding off on those until this time next year.
