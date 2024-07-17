Let's Talk: EDGYTIM Class 5A Preliminary Top 10 poll

Please DO NOT share this anywhere on social media including Steve's projections along with my thoughts. Any violation of this simple rule will immediately void your subscription status with no questions asked. Any questions please refer to the Message Board rules and Yahoo Terms and Conditions pinned at the top of this board or email me



2024 EDGYTIM Preliminary Class 5A Top 10 poll

1. Nazareth Academy - It's pretty hard to ignore the Road Runners especially this coming season. The Naz senior class has been legendary to say the least and with a ridiculous 19 returning starters back, many of who have won multiple state rings you pretty much can't go against the Road Runners here.



2. Wheaton St Francis - The Spartans also welcome back a stacked roster and starting lineup for this fall. St Francis and head coach Bob McMillen has a potential Power 4 quarterback in the making in junior Brady Palmer, an unknown to Power 4 offers in junior TE Gavin Mueller plus a ridiculous amount of speedy and talented offensive skill position players this season and might have the state's best wide receiver group with WR Ian Willis (Illinois State), junior 3 star WR Zachary Washington (another Power 4 name) plus junior WR Dario Milivojevic and senior RB Ty Ransom.



3. Joliet Catholic Academy - The Hilltoppers also graduated some key names this past spring, but with 15 returning starters back in the fold including 4 starters on the offensive line.....everything looks just fine on the Hill this summer. The JCA offense will be led by junior QB Lucas Similuck who is a speedy and talented speedy dual threat and a deep backfield as senior RB Keenan Faranus as the lead back. Gone this season is standout DT Dillan Johnson (Wisconsin) yet the Hilltoppers defense will lean on an experience linebacker corp this summer.



4. Carmel Catholic The Corsairs are coming off a stroing 2023 season and expectations for this season in Mundelein is very high. Carmel sophomore QB Trae Taylor will finally get to show his ability at the varsity level and Taylor has a ton of weapons to use in RB Donovan Dey plus senior TE Jack Greiber while the coaches son (S Jordan McKie) is a key to watch on the Corairs defense this fall. Also The Wall of Carmel offensive line has massive size and talent in senior OT Tommy Lamberti plus senior Jailn Strowder.



5. Morgan Park The Mustangs ansd head coach Chris James have been building up the Mustangs program into a Class 6A state title contender, and is 2024 the year? Morgan park offensively begin with senior QB Marcus Thaxton who is primed for a huge 2024 season while the Mustangs have a ton of talent in senior 3 star ATH Jahmare Washington along with senior 3 star S Jovan Clark along with a veteran offensive line with 4 starters back this season.





6. Prairie Ridge The Wolves will have a new coach in Matt Frericks who was a long time assistant coach under former head coach Chris Schremp (who's now the PR AD) so expect a smooth transition. The Wolves welcome back several key faces from a season ago led by 4 starters on the offensive line led by senior OL/DL Gavin Tinch while the offense will be anchored by junior QB Joe Vanderweil. senior FB Jack Finn and junior RB Luke Vanderweil.



7. Sycamore The Spartans will also welcome back several key returning starters this summer but none have as much of an impact as senior QB/LB Burke Gautcher (Iowa). This program under veteran head coach Joe Ryan is due for a big breakout season and this year looks as promising as any in recent memory.



8. Sacred Heart Griffin After it's up and down 7-4 2023 season under then first year head coach John Allison, I'm expecting bigger things for the Cyclones this fall.



9. Sterling The Golden Warriors are always a name to watch in 5A and have been for decades. 2023 wasn't a great Golden Warriors team (5-6) and well... neither was the Western Big 6. Look in for Sterling to build upon 12 returning starters back this summer and to again challenge for the WB6 title and a potential deeper run this coming postseason in Class 5A.



10. Hillcrest The Hawks also bring back quite a bit of talent including 14 returning starters including 9 back on the offensive side of the football. Hillcrest senior QB Gary Bradley is a very capable dial threat along with standout senior RB/DB Erimus Wright (SD State) and also keep an eye on the development of junior DE Max Carmickle (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) a talented hoops player with high level DE skill set and physical tools.





My 5 Class 5A Teams Who Just Missed:



Peoria The Lions will look to continue it's winning ways minus head coach Tim Thornton who's now in Florida as an assistant coach for former Rock Island HC Ben Hammer at Lely High School in Naples. The Lions and new HC Aaron Montgomery takes over this successful program and Peoria looks to stay on top of the Big 12 conference this fall.



Highland The Bulldogs and head coach Jim Warnecke welcomes back 15 starters including 8 on offense for a 10-2 team in 2023. The Bulldogs are always in the mix for the Mississippi Valley conference crown.



Rochelle The Hubs and former Rochelle QB and now HC Kyle Kissack welcomes back basically his entire starting lineup back on both sides of the football for the 2024 season. The Hubs posted a 7-3 season in 2023 and won the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue conference. If the Hubs can get a bit friendlier open round game in 5A compared to 2023 (Wheaton St Francis) tbey can makes some noise.



Triad The Men of Troy also welcome back a ton of starters from 2023 including several on the defensive side of the football. Triad is coming off a 7-4 season in 2023 and will also challenge in the Mississippi Valley conference and beyond in 2024.



Metamora The Redbirds and head coach Jared Grebner welcomes back 12 returning starters from a 2023 8-2 team. Look for the Redbirds to again challenge for the Mid Illini conference title with the usual suspects (Washington/Dunlap/Morton) this fall.

