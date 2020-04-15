2020 NFL Draft State of Illinois hopefuls?

Discussion in 'Edgy's Lost His Mind Free Football Board' started by EdgyTim, Apr 15, 2020 at 2:47 PM.

  EdgyTim

    Here are some names I've been able to identify...feel free to add any others I've missed.

    DE AJ Epenesa Edwardsville/Iowa
    TE Cole Kmet St. Viator/ND
    TE Albert Okwuegbunam SHG/Missouri
    DL Raequan Williams DePaul Prep/Michigan State
    RB James Robinson Rockford Lutheran/Illinois State
    WR Jeff Thomas East St. louis/Miami
    RB Jonathon Ward Bishop mac/Central Michigan
    DL Mike Panasiuk Lake Park/Michigan State
    OL Luke Juriga Marmion Academy/WMU
    LB Jordan Glasgow Marmion Academy/Michigan
    WR Matt Cole Chicago Curie/McKendree
    K Tucker McCann OFallon/Missouri
    DT Amir Watts Phillips/Pitt
    OL Tre'Vour Wallace Simms East St. Louis/Missouri
     
  mjlars22

    Amir Watts- Pitt/Phillips
     
    2 mjlars22, Apr 15, 2020 at 3:18 PM
  flyerforlife

    Trevor Wallace- ESL/Missouri OT
     
