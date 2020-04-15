2020 NFL Draft State of Illinois hopefuls?

Here are some names I've been able to identify...feel free to add any others I've missed. DE AJ Epenesa Edwardsville/Iowa TE Cole Kmet St. Viator/ND TE Albert Okwuegbunam SHG/Missouri DL Raequan Williams DePaul Prep/Michigan State RB James Robinson Rockford Lutheran/Illinois State WR Jeff Thomas East St. louis/Miami RB Jonathon Ward Bishop mac/Central Michigan DL Mike Panasiuk Lake Park/Michigan State OL Luke Juriga Marmion Academy/WMU LB Jordan Glasgow Marmion Academy/Michigan WR Matt Cole Chicago Curie/McKendree K Tucker McCann OFallon/Missouri DT Amir Watts Phillips/Pitt OL Tre'Vour Wallace Simms East St. Louis/Missouri