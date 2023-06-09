Video: Session 3 Thursday NCC Camp OL vs DL 1on1's

EdgyTim
DO NOT SHARE these random clips from last night's North Central College camp OL vs DL One on Ones please....I will re-release a few days down the rod for free...and a reminder this is copywritten material that you need my permission to release on any social media etc.
Below are several names/numbers in the video. Please take note...the roster includes several multiple kids using the same number so I did my best to sort out the correct one. If I'm missing any just please post it and I will add/correct it. Thanks
R = 2024
B = 2025
W = 2026/2027
74 R Arnold Walker West Aurora
91 R Simeon Zarling Kettle Moraine Wisc
68 R Jackson Metzdorff Bloomington Central Catholic
76 R Jeremiah Gwin Glenbard North
47 R Danny Zarco Lyons Township
65 R Carter Kadow Middleton HS Wisc
67 R Chib Ibegbulem Bartlett
62 R Eliot Van DerMale Minooka
72 R Aiden Gomez St Patrick
98 R ?????
70 R Gus Dammann Hersey
63 R Gabe Terstriep Quincy ND
71 R Jacob Rueckert Glenbrook South
96 R Dan Theiss St Francis
93 R Cody Heeringa Batavia
79 R Ethan Sather Hersey
90 R DeLaurence Ross Hope Academy
77 R Pavle Jovanovic Hersey
64 R Jack Prairie Bradley
51 R Trevor Schuetz Lake Zurich
66 R Trenton Mason Fairfield
73 R Darryol Lee Kankakee
56 R Jacob Melody Glenbard North
52 R Luke Becker Marist
58 R Nick Esposito College of DuPage
99 R Alexander Poholik Mount Carmel
74 B Joshua Crandall Oregon
57 B Dominik Bitz DePaul Prep
68 B Tyler Fortis Maine South
71 B Briggs Sellers Oregon
86 B Peter Strbac Maine South
64 B Michael Nolan Marquette U High Wisc
75 B Robert Grant Wheaton Academy
77 B Vinny Knudtson Montini Catholic
70 B Okiki Oyekanmi Metea Valley
69 B Fredrick Finnegan Hinsdale South
73 B Tristan Thomas Yorkville
70 W King Liggins Brother Rice
74 W Gabriel Hill Naperville North
