Video: Session 3 Thursday NCC Camp OL vs DL 1on1's

Below are several names/numbers in the video. Please take note...the roster includes several multiple kids using the same number so I did my best to sort out the correct one. If I'm missing any just please post it and I will add/correct it. Thanks



R = 2024

B = 2025

W = 2026/2027



74 R Arnold Walker West Aurora

91 R Simeon Zarling Kettle Moraine Wisc

68 R Jackson Metzdorff Bloomington Central Catholic

76 R Jeremiah Gwin Glenbard North

47 R Danny Zarco Lyons Township

65 R Carter Kadow Middleton HS Wisc

67 R Chib Ibegbulem Bartlett

62 R Eliot Van DerMale Minooka

72 R Aiden Gomez St Patrick

98 R ?????

70 R Gus Dammann Hersey

63 R Gabe Terstriep Quincy ND

71 R Jacob Rueckert Glenbrook South

96 R Dan Theiss St Francis

93 R Cody Heeringa Batavia

79 R Ethan Sather Hersey

90 R DeLaurence Ross Hope Academy

77 R Pavle Jovanovic Hersey

64 R Jack Prairie Bradley

51 R Trevor Schuetz Lake Zurich

66 R Trenton Mason Fairfield

73 R Darryol Lee Kankakee

56 R Jacob Melody Glenbard North

52 R Luke Becker Marist

58 R Nick Esposito College of DuPage

99 R Alexander Poholik Mount Carmel



74 B Joshua Crandall Oregon

57 B Dominik Bitz DePaul Prep

68 B Tyler Fortis Maine South

71 B Briggs Sellers Oregon

86 B Peter Strbac Maine South

64 B Michael Nolan Marquette U High Wisc

75 B Robert Grant Wheaton Academy

77 B Vinny Knudtson Montini Catholic

70 B Okiki Oyekanmi Metea Valley

69 B Fredrick Finnegan Hinsdale South

73 B Tristan Thomas Yorkville



70 W King Liggins Brother Rice

74 W Gabriel Hill Naperville North