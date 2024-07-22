Let's Talk Preseason Chicagoland Top 30 poll

OK so this is how I generally piut togehter the Preseason Chicagoland Top 30 poll. I always try to have this poll done weeks if not a not before any other media source.....generally because I don't need help from looking at anyone else's rankings (oh you would be surprised how much this poll gets blatantly ripped off every summer) but I take pride in doing my own homework.....no matter how good or bad.



I simply go thru every Chicagoland area conference and start my initial listing of teams I feel will have the best chance at winning that conference. Some have one team some have multiple teams.....again just a very off the cuff deal here to start. I will add/subtract and adjust some teams here as I continue down my preseason research road and I make my final conference picks when I release my Conference Calls later this month and all of August.



So here is my initial list of teams I'm considering for my 2024 Preseason Chicagoland Top 30 poll. I'll come back tomorrow and start to narrow some schools down and march closer to a rough draft of My Top 30. Have a team or two I might be missing? Cool....post them here and let's talk.....



Loyola Academy

Mount Carmel

Brother Rice

St Ignatius

ICCP

Nazareth Academy

St Francis

St Rita

JCA

Marist

Providence Catholic

Niles Notre Dame

St Viator

DePaul Prep

Marian Catholic

St. Laurence

Montini Catholic

Carmel Catholic

Fenwick

Maine West

Maine South

New Trier

Morgan Park

Simeon

Kenwood

Phillips

Hope Academy

Wheaton Academy

Batavia

Wheaton South

Geneva

Wheaton North

St. Charles North

Cary Grove

Prairie Ridge

Jacobs

Sycamore

Morros

Richmond Burton

Hersey

Prospect

Palatine

Barrington

Warren Township

Lake Zurich

Libertyville

Antioch

Lemont

Hillcrest

Richards

Kankakee

Crete Monee

Joliet West

Minooka

Oswego

Plain North

Yorkville

Lincoln Way East

Neuqua Valley

Naperville North

Naperville Central

Bradley

Sandburg

Glenbard East

West Aurora

South Elgin

Downers Grove South

Downers Grove North

York

Glenbard West

HInsdale Central



Sop who should be in the Top 30? Who should be listed in the Others as schools who should be the next in the Top 30 poll? Let me know