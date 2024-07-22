Let's Talk Preseason Chicagoland Top 30 poll

EdgyTim
May 29, 2001
32,833
8,180
113
OK so this is how I generally piut togehter the Preseason Chicagoland Top 30 poll. I always try to have this poll done weeks if not a not before any other media source.....generally because I don't need help from looking at anyone else's rankings (oh you would be surprised how much this poll gets blatantly ripped off every summer) but I take pride in doing my own homework.....no matter how good or bad.
I simply go thru every Chicagoland area conference and start my initial listing of teams I feel will have the best chance at winning that conference. Some have one team some have multiple teams.....again just a very off the cuff deal here to start. I will add/subtract and adjust some teams here as I continue down my preseason research road and I make my final conference picks when I release my Conference Calls later this month and all of August.
So here is my initial list of teams I'm considering for my 2024 Preseason Chicagoland Top 30 poll. I'll come back tomorrow and start to narrow some schools down and march closer to a rough draft of My Top 30. Have a team or two I might be missing? Cool....post them here and let's talk.....
Loyola Academy
Mount Carmel
Brother Rice
St Ignatius
ICCP
Nazareth Academy
St Francis
St Rita
JCA
Marist
Providence Catholic
Niles Notre Dame
St Viator
DePaul Prep
Marian Catholic
St. Laurence
Montini Catholic
Carmel Catholic
Fenwick
Maine West
Maine South
New Trier
Morgan Park
Simeon
Kenwood
Phillips
Hope Academy
Wheaton Academy
Batavia
Wheaton South
Geneva
Wheaton North
St. Charles North
Cary Grove
Prairie Ridge
Jacobs
Sycamore
Morros
Richmond Burton
Hersey
Prospect
Palatine
Barrington
Warren Township
Lake Zurich
Libertyville
Antioch
Lemont
Hillcrest
Richards
Kankakee
Crete Monee
Joliet West
Minooka
Oswego
Plain North
Yorkville
Lincoln Way East
Neuqua Valley
Naperville North
Naperville Central
Bradley
Sandburg
Glenbard East
West Aurora
South Elgin
Downers Grove South
Downers Grove North
York
Glenbard West
HInsdale Central
Sop who should be in the Top 30? Who should be listed in the Others as schools who should be the next in the Top 30 poll? Let me know
