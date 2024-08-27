ADVERTISEMENT

2024 Conference Preview: CCL/ESCC Purple

EdgyTim

EdgyTim

Well-Known Member
Staff
May 29, 2001
33,020
8,404
113
Channahon Illinois
EDGYTIM.com's 2024 CCL/ESCC White Conference Predicted Finish

+St. Viator

*DePaul Prep

*Benet Academy

St. Patrick

+denotes predicted 2024 conference champion

*denotes 2024 IHSA state playoff projected qualifier

Preseason Conference MVP?

St. Viator senior QB Cooper Kmet- Kmet, who is the younger brother of Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet has all the tools and is a name to watch from a recruiting perspective this fall.

DePaul Prep senior LB Jett Reese- Reese, who recently committed to EIU is a big kid with very good speed and quickness. Reese could also wind up developing into a defensive end at the college level.

Benet Academy senior TE/DE Declan Walsh- Walsh is indeed the younger brother of Minnesota TE Piere Walsh who also has a ton to offer here. Walsh has good size, will add much more strength and muscle in college. Walsh is committed to St Thomas (FCS).

St. Patrick junior OT Conor Malenock- A starter since his freshman season, the Shamrock are looking for a breakout season and the Shamrocks offensive line is a plus position this fall led by Malenock.

Sleeper Players to Watch?

St, Viator senior WR/DB Davyion Ellis

DePaul Prep senior QB Ju Ju Rodriguez

Toughest Overall Schedule?

Benet Academy The Redwings from top to bottom play 9 very strong opponents this fall. The Redwings open up the season hosting Hillcrest then host Moline in Week 2. The remainder of the crossover games including at Mount Carmel and at Nazareth Academy are truly no joke.

Top 2024 CCL/ESCC Purple Conference Games?

DePaul Prep at St. Viator October 4th

Benet Academy vs St Patrick at Trition College October 4th


CCL/ESCC Purple Conference Statement Game?

Crossover games against the CCL.ESCC schools- Again this conference is very solid and it's success usually arrives in the first few rounds of the IHSA state playoffs. Just getting through the CCL/ESCC crossover games healthy is a challenge but if these Purple schools can get to say 4-5 wins....they have a real shot at making post-season noise.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

EdgyTim

2024 Conference Preview: Central Suburban Conference

Replies
0
Views
606
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
EdgyTim

2024 Conference Preview listing

Replies
0
Views
690
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
EdgyTim

2024 Conference Preview: North Suburban

Replies
0
Views
864
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
ignazio

MMXXIV Edition - CCL-ESCC Predictions Week I

Replies
44
Views
5K
Edgy's Lost His Mind Free Football Board
RockSoup
RockSoup
ignazio

MMXXIV Edition - CCL-ESCC Predictions Week II

Replies
32
Views
3K
Edgy's Lost His Mind Free Football Board
MsDavis10
M
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back