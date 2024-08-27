2024 Conference Preview: CCL/ESCC Purple

EDGYTIM.com's 2024 CCL/ESCC White Conference Predicted Finish



+St. Viator



*DePaul Prep



*Benet Academy



St. Patrick



+denotes predicted 2024 conference champion



*denotes 2024 IHSA state playoff projected qualifier



Preseason Conference MVP?



St. Viator senior QB Cooper Kmet- Kmet, who is the younger brother of Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet has all the tools and is a name to watch from a recruiting perspective this fall.



DePaul Prep senior LB Jett Reese- Reese, who recently committed to EIU is a big kid with very good speed and quickness. Reese could also wind up developing into a defensive end at the college level.



Benet Academy senior TE/DE Declan Walsh- Walsh is indeed the younger brother of Minnesota TE Piere Walsh who also has a ton to offer here. Walsh has good size, will add much more strength and muscle in college. Walsh is committed to St Thomas (FCS).



St. Patrick junior OT Conor Malenock- A starter since his freshman season, the Shamrock are looking for a breakout season and the Shamrocks offensive line is a plus position this fall led by Malenock.



Sleeper Players to Watch?



St, Viator senior WR/DB Davyion Ellis



DePaul Prep senior QB Ju Ju Rodriguez



Toughest Overall Schedule?



Benet Academy The Redwings from top to bottom play 9 very strong opponents this fall. The Redwings open up the season hosting Hillcrest then host Moline in Week 2. The remainder of the crossover games including at Mount Carmel and at Nazareth Academy are truly no joke.



Top 2024 CCL/ESCC Purple Conference Games?



DePaul Prep at St. Viator October 4th



Benet Academy vs St Patrick at Trition College October 4th





CCL/ESCC Purple Conference Statement Game?



Crossover games against the CCL.ESCC schools- Again this conference is very solid and it's success usually arrives in the first few rounds of the IHSA state playoffs. Just getting through the CCL/ESCC crossover games healthy is a challenge but if these Purple schools can get to say 4-5 wins....they have a real shot at making post-season noise.