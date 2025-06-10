Who Stood Out: North Central College Wednesday Session 3 2026

Who Stood Out: Monday Session 1 2026

The final Wednesday session of the North Central College camp offered some good and some not so good. The good was that the overall numbers for this session was a record number of kids. The not so good news is that the talent level was down compared to the first two sessions across the board. Again, some good players and names emerged in Session 3, but after the first two Sessions I admittedly might have been a bit spoiled here.



Please Note: I try my best to see all 400 plus kids at this event spread out over three separate fields (main stadium and practice fields) but I know going in this is an impossible task...yet I still try my best to see as much as possible. If you have a way of me getting to watch all 400 plus kids here please let me know and thanks.

Class of 2026



#7 WR Dylan Liner Benet Academy- Impressive kid here who passes the eyeball test and who also ran and tested really well. Wanted to see more in one on ones but his work in testing and posiotional drill work was enough to catch my eye.

#8 WR Kai Owens Carmel Catholic Another receiver who I liked in person last season. Owens has good size and length along with good ball skills. Tested well and also looked good in positional drills.



#9 FS Nicholas Segura Kenwood Showed a ton of speed and athleticism in the early portion of the camp. Has ideal corner size and overall tools.



#10 WR Antonio Benson Jr. Mount Carmel- A slotback type here who ran and tested pretty well here.



#13 WR Marquan Brewster Fremd- No question a name I thought would have more offers/attention at this stage of the process. Marquan has good sixe, speed and hands and is a higher level athlete as well.



#13 WR Jovan Green Brother Rice- Another really impressive recevier here who has a lot to offer. Green has good size (6-foot-1, 183 pounds) and also ran and tested very well at this camp. Green also showed good hands in one on ones and again a lot to like here.



#14 WR Zechariah Morris Glenbard North- Has some real twitch and is an explosive all around athlete. Listed a a receiver and Morris has a ton of skills, but I would also love to see how he would do at say corner as well. Has the size and the look of a FCS/D2 level slot or corner in my opinion.



#16 WR Gavin Doellman Quincy ND- Big kid on the hoof (6-foot-3, 196 pounds) who in some ways could play either receiver or tight end at the college level. Ran here very well and is a higher level athlete. More and more schools need to take a look here.



#16 RB Jaylin Green Brother Rice Yet another nice looking player and athlete. Green has been a very effective running back and I felt he had a pretty good showing here. Green is well put together and has a nice combination of power and speed.



#17 SS Christopher Chang Lake Zurich Ran here very well and his speed was pretty evident in positional work along with the testing phase. Measured in at 6-foot-1, 191 pounds and combine that with his testing numbers and this is a name to look into as well.



#20 DB Christopher McBride Warren Township- Has good size (6-foot-0, 191 pounds) and could play as a big corner as well as a safety at the next level. Also showed to have very good straight line speed and also the ability to flip his hips and change directions as well as any secondary player here.



#22 WR Zach Woodberry DeLaSalle - Another impressive receiver who just did some things really well at the camp including testing pretty well here. Posted some strong times and also showed some explosiveness as well.



#30 LB Jackson Dybcio Lemont- Good speed and also was able to show off his overall athletic abilities here. Dybcio has good instincts, made some really good plays in coverage and I promise his video got some extra views after this camp.



#30 RB Keeling Murray Rolling Meadows- A tad undersized for the bigger schools but this is a kid with some quickness, explosiveness and wiggle who also ran well and tested well.



#32 LB Blake Baxa Yorkville- Nice all around player here who also tested well and also ran well in testing and positional work. Doesn't have any in depth video available (at least via Hudl) but his camp performance was interesting and I'll take a look at his senior video for sure.



#33 DB Elijah Stephens DeLaSalle- Has pretty good height and length (6-foot-1, 156 pounds) but still needs to add a bit more good weight and strength, Ran well and was able to go stride for stride with pretty much every receiver here.



#45 DB Michael Orive Glenbard East- Is also a bit undersized for the bigger schools (5-foot-6, 157 pounds) but his overall speed and quickness is higher level in my opinion.



#49 DB Ian Burris St Ignatius- Listed at 6-foot-0, 170 pounds and can play either corner or safety. Burris has been just a very solid performer the handful of times I've seen him live. Possesses good straight line speed and instincts in pass coverage.

#80 TE Sean Kerr Rolling Meadows - Kerr is already on several FBS and FCS radar screens this summer and his size (6-foot-5, 215 pounds) and length along with his overall ball skills were pretty evident here.

#83 WR Jaiden Henry Oak Lawn Richards

Another overall impressive receiver who made some nice catches and also tested well and worked hard here. Came here ready to work and his apporach and hustle was noticed.



#90 OT Conor Malenock St. Patrick - Been aware of and have been watching Conor for a few years now and at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds with an 80 inch wingspan....some school will take a shot on him. Conor has been working hard on adding more muscle and he's moving much better this summer compared to last fall.



#94 WR Brett Berggren Batavia- Overall just had a nice showing here and ran much better times than I expected to be honest. Brett has good hands and ball skills and his speed improvement in his game was noticeable.



#94 DE Lamari Hall Oswego East- Lanky, twitchy and athletic rush end who has the frame to add much more good weight and strength down the road. Has very good overall speed and first few steps and his stock will continue to rise this fall.



