Who Stood Out: North Central College Session 3 Wednesday 2027/2028

The final Wednesday session of the North Central College camp offered some good and some not so good. The good was that the overall numbers for this session was a record number of kids. The not so good news is that the talent level was down compared to the first two sessions across the board. Again, some good players and names emerged in Session 3, but after the first two Sessions I admittedly might have been a bit spoiled here.



Class of 2027 (Black Jerseys)



#3 RB Henry Miller Marmion Academy- Nice to see a handful of Marmion kids who look to gave some upside and potential here including Henry Miller. Miller has decent size and ran very well in testing and positional work.



#7 QB Ryder Starz Mount Carmel-Younger brother of former MC LB Parker Startz (UNC Charlotte) is just a pretty solid all around athlete who tested well here. Showed a strong and accurate arm and combine his running ability and Startz has some real upside.

#12 WR Dominic Giannone Naperville North- Ran and tested well, looks to be a bit physically advanced here and was able to showed good hands and finished off his route well.



#16 QB Oliver Valdez ICCP- Another bigger stronger and more physically advanced name who had a solid showing here. A name to watch over the next few seasons for sure.



#17 DB Jon Jon Williams Glenbard South- Jon Jon is a slot/corner who has good speed and quicks. Very fluid runner with good change of direction. Still has room to grow and add more good weight and size.



#27 SS/LB Charlie Palmer Lincoln Way East - Caught my eye in testing and his ability to read and react and ball awareness was strong along with his ability to cover downfield. Is very close to outgrowing SS at LWE and I expect Palmer to keep growing beyond his current 5-foot-11, 178 pounds.



#29 RB Tommy Vendl St. Charles North- Speedy running back with some explosiveness and is also a shifty open field runner who also has some wiggle.



#29 LB Mason Stewart Plainfield North- Plainfield North also had a nice core of younger guys at this session including Mason Stewart. Stewart has a really nuce combination of good sixe (6-foot-0, 210 pounds) and speed and his overall testing numbers were strong.



#31 LB Dylan Wellner Nazareth Academy- Very steady player here who did well at linebacker (LB group overall here was good) and has the look and athletic ability to also play say RB this coming season IF he can crack the always loaded Naz starting lineup.



#47 LB Joshua Meyer Plainfield North- Another good sized and pretty talented linebacker here from Plainfield North. Meyer looks the part, has good mix of speed, strength and instincts in pass coverage and also ran and tested well here.



#57 RB/LB Matthew Schlenhardt Maine South- Good sized LB/RB who measured in at 6-foot-0, 218 pounds and who also ran a very good 40 yard dash time.



#61 OT Jack Kavanagh Barrington- A younger guy here who still has a ton of growing and development ahead of him but who also has the frame to add much more good weight and strength. Did well in one on ones, has good feet and will get better from here on out.



#65 OT Evan Phillips Williamsville- I've seen Evan a few times now and he's an advanced kid physically who checked in at 6-foot-5, 296 pounds. Phillips has good strength and power who also needs to keep working on his overall footwork/quickness and bend/balance. Phillips size and raw potential is no question a positive.



#70 DL Tommy Riordan Hinsdale Central- I saw Tommy awhile back at a showcase event and he's so much bigger, stronger and better now. Riordan played defensive line here and was dominant at times, has impressive strength, speed, quickness, length and a wingspan of a 757 jet. Riordan also has some dog in him in one on ones and when that nasty personality comes out....Riordan is an elite level athlete no question.



#86 WR Lawrence Carr Kenwood - Has good size (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) also also has high level straight line speed and showed well in the testing phase here. Kenwood always seems to have talented kids and Carr is a name I will be digging deeper into this summer and fall.



#89 DL Lamar Winfield Providence Catholic- Bigger and physical kid here who also has a huge wingspan and room to grow and develop. Needs to continue to improve his overall speed and quickness, but his ability to bring consistent pressure along with Lamar's continued development has the arrow pointing up.



No Number TE Brady Johnson Glenbard West Versatile tight end who can play either outside or a more traditional inline tight end. Kids at Glenbard West can't graduate unless they know how to run block so Johnson has that covered along with having good overall ball skills and awareness.



Class of 2028/2029 (White Jerseys)



#4 QB Joash Ebeywa Homewood Flossmoor- Impressive looking young athlete who has good size already (6-foot-2, 192 pounds) and who also ran and tested well. His arm strength and touch looks promising along with his speed and athleticism.



#5 QB Roy Magana Jr. Marmion Academy- Caught my eye in positional work and Roy was just solid here and was able to make all the required throws.



#7 QB Marion Persich LaSalle Peru - Marion might be The Next One. Marion checked is at 6-foot-2, 213 pounds and already looks to be college ready at least from a physical tools standpoint. In some ways Persich reminds me a bit of LWE QB Jonas Williams who was also highly advanced at this stage of his high school career. Persich is already on multiple Power 4 lists and his overall game, arm talent and advanced tools will keep him at the top of those list as well. Excited to see this kid in action in 2025.



#12 WR Gavin Helpingstine Brother Rice- Solid looking player who made some nice catches in one on ones and who also looked good in the testing phase. Gavin worked hard here, had a ton of energy and that caught the attention of some of the college coaches as well.



#13 LB Mason Andrews Mount Carmel- Nice player and an effective linebacker here who looks a bit advanced from a skills and physical standpoint. Measured in at 5-foot-11. 192 pounds and he still has more room to grow and develop.



#34 TE Johnny Gillen Wheaton South- Gillen's height (6-foot-6) length and reach no question is easy to see here. Gillen also has the look of someone who could also play say DE and it will be interesting to see his development over the next year or two for sure.