Who Stood Out: North Central College Session 2 2028/2029

In short, the Tuesday session of the NCC camp was easily the best overall talent, and quite possibly the deepest underclassmen talent I can remember at these events. I had more than a few college coaches tell me about my early prediction of the 2027 and 2028 class here in Illinois having the potential to be as strong as any classes I can remember...and this session is no question was a prime example A of that call.



See any name misspellings etc email me I try my best to see all 400 plus kids at this event spread out over three separate fields (main stadium and practice fields) but I know going in this is an impossible task...yet I still try my best to see as much as possible.

Class of 2028/2029 (White Jerseys)

#3 QB Elliott Baxter New Trier- Overall just caught my attention in warmups and positional work here. Throw a good ball and was aso accurate.



#7 QB Luke McCullough Marquette Academy- Big strong kid who measured in at 6-foot-5, 194 pounds here and has the overall look and physical tools to play a few different positions. Throws a good ball and was able to also show off good touch on his medium/deep ball.



#8 DB Conner Baker Marquette Academy- Has good length and speed who also tested well here. Has the frame to add more good weight and strength over the next few seasons and I'm excited to see his development starting this fall.



#9 WR Blayke Lohmann St. Francis- Blayke was able to do some nice things at this camp including showing good ball skills and hands. Still needs to add more size/strength and speed (like everyone here) but I'm interested is seeing his development.



#13 WR Williams Mark Naperville Central- Ran well, posted some good, consistent testing times and also showed well in positional work. Still physically a work in progress no question but showed some potential here.



#14 QB Ethan Tryon Naperville Central- Big, tall signal caller who measured in at 6-foot-5, 167 pounds and who also has a pretty strong arm and also flashed some athletic ability in the testing phase.



#30 RB Ace LaFollette Kewanee- Ace has speed and will be a terrific slot back type for Kewanee over the next frew years. His size along with his physical makeup will make him a very difficult player to tackle.

#44 RB Elijah Donahue Glenbard South- The Raiders always seem to have athlete types and the next is Elijah Donahue. Donahue ran well and also tested well here and his overall athletic skills and tools are on the high side. Also possesses some quick twitch and can play multiple positions.



#56 QB Matthew Lee Loyola Academy- Will become one of the most in demand quarterbacks in the nation in the Class of 2027 in my opinion. Lee has been performing at camps and showcase events over the last handful of years no and his combination of arm talent, physical tools and makeup along with his high level football IQ is impressive.



#56 LB Logan Oros Wheaton Academy- Good sized kid who already looks to be physically advanced. Did not test here but his work in positional work and one on ones was strong and he will be another name I'll need to watch in 2025.



#62 OL Benjamin Coleman Providence Catholic- Already has good size and strength (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) and has the look of a name that will continue to grow and develop over the next year plus. Played well in one on ones and was also a quick learner and took coaching well here.



#63 OL CJ Nielsen Loyola Academy- Another young kid here who already has good size (6-foot-3, 257 pounds) and will just get stronger and better down the line.



#66 OL Colton Froschauer Neuqua Valley- Already physically advanced (6-foot-2, 294 pounds) and another young name who will be on multiple recruiting radar screens. I've been seeing a handful of really good, big and younger OL from Neuqua this off season.



#67 OL Joshua Larson Chicago Hope- Gigantic young man (6-foot-5, 350 pounds) who moved pretty well for a younger guy carrying that weight. His overall strength, punch and motor is good and he will be a name to keep an eye on for sure this fall and beyond. Hope also has a handful of higher level OL here in 2025.



#70 OL Liam Barrett St. Charles East- Already has a great frame and length and will just get bigger and stronger from here on out. Has some good moments in one on ones and agin hia overall physical tools and upside are going to be pretty hard for schools to ignore.



#80 TE Blayden Cassel Marquette Academy- Marquette also brought some nice players here and that includes TE Blayden Cassel. Cassel already looks college ready on the hoof (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) and his overall makeup and tools will continue to draw more serious looks this summer and fall.



#85 WR Williams Alijah St Francis- Did not test but his overall speed, wiggle and quickness was evident in the positional and testing phase. Will be a very difficult matchup for any defensive back Alijah has ideal slot back size and abilities.



#86 TE Payton Urry St Charles North- Another North Star who has good height/length and just looks the part here. Tested and posted some decent times and also showed to have good hands. A name to watch this fall for sure.



#95 OL Chase Paduch Bartlett- Has ideal interior OL size and look and was strong in positional work and also in one on ones. No question a name to watch this fall for the Hawks.



#99 WR Jordan McKinley Loyola Academy- Is already holding Power 4 offers this summer and has the physical tools and abilities to become one of the most sought after names from the State of Illinois and in the nation at receiver for the Class of 2028. McKinley has exceptional physical tools and God given athletic ability.