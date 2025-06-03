Who Stood Out: NCC Camp Session 1 Monday Class of 2026

Who Stood Out: NCC Camp Session 1 Monday Class of 2027/2028/2029



Again this is always a very busy week so my goal is to get you something the morning after each of the NCC camps. This list is tentative until, later this week when I can get more detailed roster info etc. I will add additional comments later as well.



As I always remind you.....I try my best to see all 400 plus kids at this event spread out over two separate locations (main stadium and practice fields) but I know going in this is an impossible task...yet I still try my best to see as much as possible. If you have a way of me getting tom watch all 400 plus kids here please let me know and thanks.



Who Stood Out



Class of 2026



#8 QB Luke Tepas Barrington- Again another impressive camp showing for Tepas. Look for this kid to be a niuce breakout name this fall.



#9 QB Ray Black Schaumburg- Has good size, speed and is an athletic kid who tested very well here. Has the athletic ability to play a few different positions in college.



#10 DB Otis Powell Willowbrook Has length and good size along with very good straight line speed. Overall tested vey well here.



#11 QB Colin Ford Waubonsie Valley- Been writing about Colin for a few years now. The kid has a ton of upside and at this stage he needs some strong early season film...has the potential to become a huge sleeper/steal in this class.



#16 WR David Hyde Wheaton North- Very quick and speedy kid here who I wanted to see more of in one on ones.



#16 Spencer Martin Hinsdale Central- Big kid with good length who also ran and tested pretty well at this camp. Former Nazareth Academy kid now at Hinsdale Central.



#22 WR Johnny Baldauf Glenbard South- Undersized but very speedy and athletic slot type here.



#23 S Nathan Gonzales Minooka Has a lot to offer including good size/speed and just high level ball skills and awareness. Will add more weight and strength over the next year plus.



#20 RB Brody Gish Lincoln Way East - Steady Eddie. Al;ways comes rady to play and this kid just never backs down from anything. Athletic play maker who tested well here.



#24 SS Tanner Glock St. Francis- Could play any position in the defensive secondary if needed and his speed and quicks along with his ball skills stood out here.



#30 DB Santino Bernabei Maine South-Very good and very consistent speed at the camps I've seen him at this off season.



#34 LB/SS Cash Nelson Evanston- Has really good size (6-foot-4, 182 pounds) and also ran well here. Cash seems to get bigger and stronger every time I see him these days.



#37 WR Simon Kodosky York- Another very solid receiver with strong ball skills, instincts and good speed and runs good routes.



#39 WR Dario Milivojevic St. Francis- One of the fastest kids I saw here all day. Dario is another strong receiver with great hands, ball skills and football IQ. Will be an ideal slot type ay the college level.



#40 LB Griffin May LaSalle Peru Ran well here and also showed some quickness and burst in the testing phase.



#42 TE OBrien Teagen Providence Catholic- Providence has a stacked underclassmen group and add another name to the list here. O'Brien Teagen has great size and length (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) and also tested and ran well.



#43 DB Lincoln IJams Oswego East Lincoln can play on either side of the football and he's another leader and consistent player who does well in these settings.



#47 WR Henry Benka Glenbard East Looked pretty solid overall in the testing phase and I'll definitely go back and look at his 2024 film.



#50 LB Will Freeman Washington- Another name I've been wanting to see in person. Freeman had very good 2024 film and his performance he backed up that film. Showed well in the testing phase and has good ability in pass coverage.



#52 RB Henry Duda York-Henry had a strong 2024 season and is in line for an even bigger 2025. Ran and tested well and has also added more goos weight and strength from a season ago.



#61 OL Samuel Hanke Oregon Showed to have good length, moved well and was strong at the point of attack in one on ones.



#63 OL Jake Buckley Kaneland I like Jake on either side of the football to be honest. Plays with a non stop motor and always battles in one on ones. Has impressive strength and good quickness as well.



#64 DE Matthew Bending Burlington Central- Big kid (6-foot-4, 231 pounds) who did some good things in one on ones.



#66 OL Nash Brubaker Herscher- Another 2026 with good sixe (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) who had his share of good battles in one on ones.



#66 DT Jaylen Torres St Francis-As one kid said to me about Torres "That kid is a bitch." Yes indeed Torres is a nose guard who just finds a way to win on every rep. Torres is a bit undersized for the higher level schools but his strength and quickness and ability to not be blocked plays well on every level.



#67 OL Costa Kampas York Big kid (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) who will keep drawing interest and attention this summer.



#70 OL Bryce Tencza Providence Catholic Another strong and athletic big man here who could play on either side of the football. Tencza, who is also playing baseball right now for Provi is college ready physically and I feel he will make a great OC at the FBS/FCS level.



#72 DL Konstantino Arvantis Lyons Township- Played defendive end here and overall did well in one on ones.



#74 DE Chance Turner Lincoln Way East - Has eyeball passing size and length and I'm interested in which schools decide to take a chances here. Turner saw limited reps in 2024 playing behind two D1 names.



#77 OL Chase Bance United Township- Has ideal OG/OC height and length and had some strong showing in positional work.



#78 DT Owen Sisson DeKalb - Strong inside DLwho was able to lock up more than a few opposing OL in one on ones.



#82 RB JaMarcus Kelly Glenbard West Ran really well here and his speed and size (5-foot-10, 192 pounds) combination had college coaches watching pretty closely here.



#84 WR Luke Doyle Benet Academy- Luke was also one of the fastest kids I saw all night on Monday who also tested really well at this camp.



#86 WR Alex Hernandez Boylan Catholic- Has impressive straight line speed and overall tested very well here. I wiil no question go back and watch his 2024 film because his overall combination of speed and quickness will get him more looks/attention this summer.



#95 OL Nikola Jevtic Wheaton North - Another name I had no idea about here. Has good strength and power along with moving pretty well for a bigger kid. Ideal IOL at the college level.



#97 OL Brennan Lackey Yorkville- Another camp veteran who is an interior OL with good hand usage, good feet and feet.



No Number listed Springfield FS Mekhi Newman Speedy and explosive defender with sprinters speed,.



