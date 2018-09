Yorkville (3-0) and junior quarterback Josh Beetham (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) is off to a strong start this season and Beetham has also seen a strong amount of recruiting attention from several college coaches so far this season. Beetham checks in and recap his latest recruiting news and more here.



"We are 3-0 and we are playing well," Beetham said. "We have a big game this Friday against Morris and I'm just excited to get after it again this week."



Beetham broke down his performance so far this season for the Foxes.



"I mean we are 3-0 and yeah I feel like I've been playing pretty well so far. We've had two blowouts so far and I only played in the first half in both of those games and one of those games was a mud bowl against McHenry so I only passed 11 times. I'm just excited to get into conference play because every game is tough and I'll get to play for four quarters and also get to throw the football a lot more."



So which colleges have been in contact with Beetham since September 1st?



"Cincinnati, Marshall and Rice have been talking with me pretty regularly. I'm visiting Western Michigan this weekend. I talked with Coach Salem at Michigan State and several Ivy League schools as well. I have visits planned with Western Michigan on September 15th, Marshall on September 22nd, Cincinnati on November 10th and I'm still working on more dates soon."



So how has Beetham's game changed this season compared to last year?



"My ability to move in the pocket. I worked a lot with Mike and JR Niklos at Acceleration this off season and it's paid off. I'm also so much better at control and taking leadership of the offense, taking more authority and ability to make audibles and checks."



Thoughts on Josh Beetham's recruiting: I was able to see Beetham several times this past winter and spring and just came away very impressed with him in several regards. Beetham has terrific size, is a big strong kid who also has the arm to match. Beetham also showed good touch and is a smart kid who also plays with a high skill level. Beetham had limited tape from last season after seeing his season end early because of injury so I felt that once his video highlight hit college coaches inbox more and more schools will take notice here.

