St. Laurence hires a head coach

Discussion in 'Edgy's Lost His Mind Free Football Board' started by EdgyTim, Apr 30, 2019 at 3:07 PM.

  EdgyTim

    EdgyTim
    
    st laurence hire.jpg
     
  IgorStL

    IgorStL
    
    My MC buddy has nothing but great things to say about him, both as a coach and as a person. I can't wait!
     
  McCaravan

    McCaravan
    I actually dont know him, but best wishes and luck to him and STL!
     
  IgorStL

    IgorStL
    
    Any thoughts from the Carmel guys? I know he wasn't there long but he must have made an impression?
     
  Minkusman

    Minkusman
    MC players on twitter are raving about him.
     
  McCaravan

    McCaravan
    Blackmon land anywhere yet?
     
  IgorStL

    IgorStL
    
    I have heard about rumors, but nothing concrete yet. You alluded before that you were hearing about a young guy for a long term hire at StL. Is this who you were talking about?
     
  McCaravan

    McCaravan
    He was not the one I heard about.
     
